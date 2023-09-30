Arsenal vs Liverpool: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

After a season hampered by injuries, Arsenal will be working on their rebuild this season, fighting for the top spot again now that they can start bringing back their players.

Hampered could be an understatement, with the Gunners missing key players for lengthy spells. They even had a massive 43% of players injured at the end of the season.

Despite this, Arsenal have spent the summer recruiting, as well as working on player recovery for those injured. Arguably, their biggest signing this summer was England international Alessia Russo from fellow title contenders Manchester United.

Liverpool also had some summer business, one of which being Sophie Roman Haug, a striker from AS Roma who won the Serie A title earlier this year.

These two sides met twice last season, with both games resulting in a 2-0 win to the Gunners.

Team News

Arsenal

Eidevall spoke on Beth Mead at his press conference, explaining that she has returned to full training and will even be in contention to play some minutes on the weekend.

He also explained that Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lina Hurtig have returned to full training, but Noelle Maritz picked up a slight knock in her game with Switzerland and will need to be assessed before the weekend.

Liverpool

The Reds new striker, Sophie Roman Haug, will see a specialist following a nose injury while representing Norway. Manager Matt Beard said he will know more on the weekend on whether Sophie can play with a mask.

Zara Shaw and Faye Kirby have been ruled out for the rest of the season with the cursed ACL injury.

Mel Lawley has flown back for team training, however this weekend may be too soon for her. Leanne Kiernan is pain-free and back on the pitch running. Once she has become comfortable with change of direction then she will be integrated into the team.

Niamh Fahey is also a couple of weeks into her rehab.

Likely Line-ups

Arsenal

Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Ilestedt, Catley, Maritz, Little, Walti, Foord, Maanum, Blackstenius, Lacasse.

Liverpool

Laws; Fisk, Bonner, Matthews, Koivisto, Nagano, Kearns, Hinds, Holland, van de Sanden, Haug.

Key Players

Arsenal - Alessia Russo

Alessia Russo during England's Nations League match against Netherlands on September 26, 2023. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

The Gunner's highly anticipated summer signing, Alessia Russo, will be looking to start the season on a high at her new club.

Russo joined from Manchester United on a free in the summer, following Arsenal's interest in her over the January window. Once it came round to summer, fans were adamant that the forward was moving to their club.

Arsenal have a lot of competition in their front line this season, meaning Russo will be fighting for her starting spot in the eleven.

The England international started her season well with the Gunners, scoring in both of their Champions League games before they were eliminated by Paris FC on penalties.

Russo also has proven herself on the big stage in important competitions, with her infamous back heel nutmeg goal in the semi-finals against Sweden in the EUROs, which the Lionesses went on to win.

It will be interesting to see how Eidevall plays Russo at the weekend, but either as a starter or as a substitute later in the game, Russo will be a tremendous threat to the Reds defence.

Liverpool - Missy Bo Kearns

Missy Bo Kearns during a pre-season friendly at Manchester City Academy Stadium on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Reds midfielder, Missy Bo Kearns, will be making her 60th appearance for the club on the weekend.

The England youth national played every game in the WSL last season, also bagging herself four goals.

Being a home-grown key member of the squad, Missy will be dedicated to using her leadership skills as well as technical talent to lead her team to taking some points away from north London on the weekend.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Emirates Stadium, with over 47,000 tickets being sold as of the start of the week.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 2pm BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on the FA Player.