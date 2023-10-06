Edwards on Spurs: "These are the sort of games we've been looking forward to"

Even after Tuesday night's late heartbreak against Burnley, Luton boss Rob Edwards was unchanged in his positive outlook.

Ahead of playing second-placed Tottenham, he addressed the 12:30 KO as a prospect his side had been hotly anticipating since getting up into the Premier League.

The North London club look reborn under Ange Postecoglou, yet Edwards previewed his squad's status, league insights and even transfer speculation, with great enthusiasm.

Squad news

Amari'i Bell came off in the first half in the 1-2 defeat to Burnley in midweek. With a clearer picture still developing on the defender's injury, the 29-year-old's absence looks set in stone.

“He’s going to miss tomorrow unfortunately, slight hamstring problem so we’re still determining the extent of it. He’s been away and seen a specialist today, so we’ll know a little bit more later on.”

While Bell exits, one man who could return is Ross Barkley. The midfielder has been working through a hamstring injury of his own in early season training.

“He’s fit, he’s been training, he’s part of the squad and it’s good to have him back on the grass."

While the fitness of squad members have been monitored, Luton have also had Andros Townsend training with them this week. Edwards gave his view on the Premier League proven winger who now finds himself a free agent in somewhat tragic circumstances after a move to Burnley broke down this summer.

"There's obviously room in the squad, 24. There's room for one more if we wanted to bring someone else in. Andros is obviously available at the moment. He's come in and been training for a week. He's playing in a game tonight for the youngsters up at Leeds so we've been able to a good look at him.

"Also, I've got to stress it, (it's important) for him to have a look at us as well. He's had a fantastic playing career, he's still really really keen. He's hungry to play still but it's got to be right for him as well."

"He's been a real breath of fresh air around the place. Very, very professional and hardworking. He's a lovely down to earth guy.

Burnley reaction

Tuesday night's late defeat to the Clarets pretty much summed up the fine margins in the Premier League. Luton looked to have settled a draw on '85 after trailing all game - yet an immediate magic strike from Jacob Bruun Larsen reclaimed all three points. Edwards made it key that his side look to regroup and respond well.

“We have to (be positive), we’re playing Tottenham tomorrow! If we don’t pick ourselves up we’re in trouble. It was really deflating, it was disappointing to concede in the manner we did and lose the game like we did - especially with the effort the players put in. The performance in the second half was excellent."

"But that’s what happens in football, you get knocked down and we have to pick ourselves up and show some real strength and character. There’s not many better games to get up for so we’re really looking forward to it. The players have been great, they’ve reacted really, really positively.”

One positive in that game was of course the goal to put Town back on level terms. Arriving through substitute Elijah Adebayo's smart turn and finish - Edwards explained the group philosophy whilst the forward got off the mark for this season.

“It’s great for belief and confidence. You want strikers scoring goals. But I read an article the other day which said that you don’t necessarily have to have an individual that gets double figures. It’d be great if we do or even a couple, that’d be incredible for us. As long as we’ve got a consistent goal flow from around the group. We’ve got a couple of defenders chipping in now, a couple of the forwards are off the mark which is really good."

"Forwards always want goals because that’s what they feel they’re judged on. I’ll be looking at other things as well. I’ll be looking at how hard they work and how hard they press, how well they hold the ball up - how much of a team player they are as well because there are lots of times in a game where we haven’t got the ball and we’ve got to look at the structure and get those things right as well. I can really trust our players.”

Ange-Ball awe, pre-Tottenham focus

As has often been a theme of these press conferences attended, Rob Edwards shows a certain humility to all his opposition coaches. For rejuvenated, so-far-unbeaten Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou, this was no different.

“They’ve been excellent. I really like what he’s done with the team, Ange. We all know how talented their players are. They’ve been there for a number of years, a lot of them. There’s a few additions but with them losing such a talisman in Harry Kane, I really like how they’ve gone about adapting to life without him."

"They’re a fast team, aggressive in how they play, they press really hard. Their reactions are great when they lose the ball. They can keep the ball with a really clear style. But this is why we got promoted, these are the sort of games we’ve been looking forward to. We really want to give a good account of ourselves.”

Interestingly, this latter point was a key topic later on as attention turned to 'the Kenny' and a predicted ferocious crowd.

"We want them to enjoy it. It'll be quite strange, an early kick off as well on a Saturday. Sometimes you hear atmospheres aren't as good as they might be on a night, so hopefully our fans find their voices. It's down to us to put on a good performance and make sure they've got something to sing about."

"They have to enjoy these occasions. These are world class players that are coming, household names. They've been watching them for years on Match of The Day. It's got to be one to enjoy but you can only enjoy it when you compete and play well. Obviously for me and the lads, the belief is here that we can do something tomorrow."

As one reporter listed off Tottenham's illustrious talent, Rob Edwards acknowledged the clear task ahead - although with a slightly comedic turn. When asked about how to deal with James Maddison, Richarlison, Son Heung-Min, he replied:

"Thanks for that! We're going to play a nine at the back with Carlton in front."

"Look, we'll find a way. We've got a lot of confidence in our group and we've shown already against good teams that we can pack a punch as well. We know we're going up against some top, top players but let's enjoy it, let's embrace it, and let's try and attack it."