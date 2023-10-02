Luton Town vs Burnley: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

Luton Town will look for their second Premier League victory on Tuesday night as they face Burnley at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters will be full of confidence following their 2-1 victory at the weekend, and that result has propelled them out of the relegation zone for the first time this season. A similar result against Burnley will see them go four points clear of 18th placed Bournemouth.

As for the Clarets, Vincent Kompany's men are still searching for their first three points of the season. Their tough run of fixtures has meant just one point from their opening six games, and the result of this one may prove crucial in the conclusion of the relegation battle at the end of the season.

Team News

Luton Town

Rob Edwards declared he had 'no fresh injury worries' following on from Saturday's victory at Goodison Park. Despite defensive duo Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer both being unable to continue in that game, they have now been declared fit to play.

Longer-term absentees include Albert Sambi Lokonga who is likely out for a couple of months, and defender Daniel Potts who is expected to spend another three weeks on the sidelines. Former Chelsea man Ross Barkley could return in the coming weeks.

Burnley

There is also a huge boost for Vincent Kompany, as striker and top scorer Lyle Foster returns from a three match ban for violent conduct.

After failing to make the squad against Newcastle, Kompany confirmed midfielder Johann Gudmundsson is now added to the injury list that already includes Hjalmar Ekdal, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi.

Centre back Jordan Beyer finds himself two yellow cards away from a suspension following three bookings in five games.

Likely Lineups

Luton Town

Kaminski; Burke, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Doughty; Ogbene, Brown; Morris

Burnley

Trafford; Roberts, Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor; Berge, Cullen; Koleosho, Brownhill, Amdouni; Foster

Key Players

Carlton Morris

The Hatters' number nine scored twenty goals in the Championship last season, and has started his Premier League career strongly, with three to his name so far. Fresh off the back of a sweet half-volley at the weekend, the Englishman will be looking to add to his goal tally once again.

Lyle Foster

The South African foward returns from a three match ban, and he will be welcomed back with open arms. After two goals and an assist in his opening four games, the 23 year old will look to add energy and an attacking threat to a side that lacked any creative spark against Newcastle at the weekend.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This relegation six-pointer will take place at Kenilworth Road, as Luton play hosts for the third time in the Premier League.

What time is kick off?

The game is scheduled to get underway at 19:30 BST.

How can I watch?

Luton Town vs Burnley will not be televised live in the UK, although it will be available to follow across social media.