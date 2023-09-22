Arsenal vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 6, 2023

The north London derby will headline an action packed Sunday of Premier League football, with both teams hoping to secure their fifth win from the opening six weeks of the campaign.

Hosts Arsenal completed the double over Tottenham last season for the first time since 2014 and will hope that their impressive 4-0 victory over PSV in midweek will have sent a statement to Ange Postecoglou's side- who have made their best start to a Premier League campaign for 58 years.

Tottenham will be hoping to pick up their first League victory at the Emirates for the first time since November 2011. If they are to do so, it will be without Harry Kane, who will be uninvolved in a North London derby for the first time in nine years- Kane has scored the record amount of goals in North-London derbies (14).

It is expected that both teams will approach the game with their attacking, free-flowing football that both sets of fans have become accustomed too in recent weeks. Setting up a mouth-watering clash which could see either side end the weekend on top of the table, depending on other results.

Team news:

Arsenal

It is unsure whether winger Gabriel Martinelli will be fit to play after he was substituted due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Everton last weekend.

Defensive midfielder Thomas Partey remains unavailable because of a groin issue and summer signing Jurrien Timber remains a long-term absentee due to an ACL injury endured on his Arsenal debut last month against Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham

Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur are expected to return from injury within the next 2-4 weeks.

However, Croatian winger Ivan Perisic suffered a major knee injury during training and may possibly be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Likely lineups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel l, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Sarr; Kulusevski, Son, Solomon.

Key players:

Leandro Trossard

The Belgian forward will be looking to cement his place in the starting lineup with the possible absence of Martinelli. Trossard has proved to be a vital asset of Mikel Arteta's side, with three goals involvements in their past two games, including a fantastic first-time strike to seal the three points for the Gunners at Goodison Park last Sunday.

Trossard offers pace, excellent crossing ability and danger on either foot. Above all, he is versatile, having started as a striker and on the wings so far this season. This will make defensive planning more strenuous for Spurs, due to the difficulty in predicting how Arsenal will organise their front three.

Despite Spurs' clear defensive improvements, if Trossard can click once again with the rest of Arsenal's forward trident, it may prove to be too much for the Tottenham backline.

Yves Bissouma

The Mali central midfielder has thrived under Postecoglou's new attacking style of football and is enjoying a much improved second season for the visitors.

So far Bissouma has showcased his ability to dribble out of tight spots with superb agility and aggression, similar to that of past fan favourite Mousa Dembele. This has proved vital when playing out from defence, a style of football which can be very risky therefore demands composure and quick reactions.

If Bissouma is on form again this Sunday it will give Spurs a serious advantage at overloading the Arsenal midfield, which may determine the outcome of the game.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The Emirates Stadium will host the 194th North-London derby.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 14:00 BST, Sunday 24th September.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Premier League will begin coverage at 13:00 BST.