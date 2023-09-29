Edwards optimistic as Luton look to build on first Premier League point against Everton on Saturday

Spurred on by last week's Wolves visit to Kenilworth Road ending honours even, Rob Edwards approached the media with visible positivity. A first Premier League point had left the manager impressed with his squad's attitude, especially after coming from behind.

Despite midweek defeat away to Exeter City in the EFL Cup, Edwards acknowledged how a vastly changed line up had given him things to consider before going to Goodison.

A common theme with Edwards of late, has been the belief that steadily improving performances will soon reap rewards. So by that logic, the Wolves point excitedly acts as a quiet prelude to Everton away.

Edwards enthused by promising penalty comeback

After five games, Luton Town of course finally breached Premier League points territory as they fought back against Wolves. A game where the Hatters offered a somewhat throwback Championship intensity yet still fell behind to a Pedro Neto goal, it came to Carlton Morris to convert his second penalty of the season to grab the vital point. Edwards thought his side could've gone further, yet was content with the draw.

Embed from Getty Images

“It was good for us that we showed the character and the belief to keep going. We dominated the game 11 v 11 but then unfortunately fell behind to a really good goal from their perspective but one we could avoid. Full credit to the players for showing belief because it has been tough and results have gone against us."

"The easiest thing to do would’ve been to accept it, ’ah it’s not our day here’ but they didn’t. They kept fighting and kept going. In my opinion we deserved the three points but we got something from the game which of course we take and hopefully we can build on that.”

The penalty award was put under much scrutiny by many as Joao Gomes was deemed to handball a low cross. The ball deflected off his foot, to hit his raised hand. However, Edwards admits it's a decision he'll happily take.

Embed from Getty Images

“I thought it was contentious too, I thought it was a tough one really given the deflection. The arm was up I get that, but I just think there was so much noise about it because there’s so much noise around handball at the moment, no one knows what it is.”

"I felt after the game we’ve probably had bigger shouts against West Ham and Fulham. We got the one against Wolves, we didn’t get the other two. That’s just how it goes but that’s always been the case with football hasn’t it, opinion. We just didn’t have VAR before. There’s just more scrutiny now because there’s so many camera angles and especially in the Premier League, everything gets covered, everything gets spoken about. That’s just how it is."

Edwards on Everton and Dyche

As much as Rob Edwards and Luton feed off of Kenilworth Road's atmosphere, Everton find this same sentiment with the noise of Goodison Park. As form has looked to shift of late, with victory against Brentford in the league, and then against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup - that noise may potentially go from trademark booing to cheers.

“We’ll have to be ready for how they want to start and their crowd but we’ve got to manage that. I would love us to still start on the front foot and be aggressive but recognise as well we have to be ready and manage the game. I’d like us to try and find a balance between our performances between Fulham and Wolves if I’m being honest but as I say, we know what’s coming. We know they’ll be out of the traps quickly, but we still want to give them something to think about as well.”

Embed from Getty Images

“They’re a good team, they’ve got good players and a manager who’s very very experienced. Their performances have been good they’ve just not picked up the points that maybe they deserved. They’re a very hard working team, very well organised. It’s a big big challenge for us.”

When asked about whether he had spoken to Sean Dyche before, things took a slightly obscure turn.

“I spoke to him very briefly at an Elton John concert once, but other than that.."

As Luton look to ideally get more points on the table, the hope is to have everyone singing from the same song sheet - which would be a vast contrast from the din of the midweek Carabao Cup third-round upset at Exeter City.

Rebounding, ruminating rotation, and squad selection updates

Luton admittedly fielded a much-changed side against Exeter. The 1-0 defeat was still a surprise against the League One opposition, yet Edwards was sure positives were present as he began to address his available squad for Saturday.

“We’ve had to put it to bed quickly. I don’t know what people want us to do, sulk and moan and go into our shells or come out fighting? We had a difficult night. We had to take our medicine.”

Embed from Getty Images

“There were some really good individual performances, I was really pleased around the field. Bez (Luke Berry), Teden Mengi on his debut was very very good - there was a first start for Joe Johnson as well so there were some positives there on what was a difficult night for us. I’ve got some decisions to make, clearly Sambi (Lokonga) is going to be missing anyway after his (hamstring) injury against Wolves.”

Luton fans will be pleased to hear that Tom Lockyer is fully fit for selection after training this week following further doubts. Although Lokonga going into the medical room as he properly leaves it, Lockyer boosts defensive confidence.

Embed from Getty Images

There was even question if a defender could fill in for the Arsenal loanee's role in the double pivot. Edwards addressed the potential plans for Saturday as he considered other midfield options.

“I still think we’ve got people who can do that role. I’ve got real confidence in the group. It just gives someone else an opportunity now."

Embed from Getty Images

“I think since we made the shift (from three in midfield to a holding two), we’ve had two of our best performances. We know the other shape very very well and we’ve got the personnel to play that so we’ve got both strings to our bow.”

Embed from Getty Images