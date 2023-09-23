Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou set for biggest hurdle yet: How he’ll overcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the North London Derby

Ange Postecoglou is preparing to face his biggest challenge yet when his Tottenham Hotspur side take on Arsenal at the Emirates on the 24th September.

Tottenham have made it a habit in recent years to suffer at the Emirates.

Since their North London neighbours moved from Highbury to the Emirates in 2006, Spurs have only beaten them once there in the Premier League.

You would have to go back twelve years for their last victory, a 3-2 win in November 2011.

Spurs, however, have started this season strongly.

They are unbeaten after five games in the Premier League, picking up 13 points from five games and leaving them 2nd in the league table with only the treble-winners Manchester City above them.

The Citizens are currently leading the way with 15 points from five games.

Arsenal have started well too. They sit 3rd on the same points as Tottenham, with only goal difference separating the two sides.

As this is at the Emirates Mikel Arteta’s side go into the North London Derby as favourites, but unlike other years where it seemed there was only one outcome, Spurs look like they could cause an upset.

Daniel Levy has finally got his man

Earlier in the week, Spurs’ Chairman Daniel Levy admitted in a Spurs Fan Forum that he got the appointments of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte wrong.

However, he believes he has chosen the right manager this time.

Levy has moved on from the 'win-now' manager, to a boss who will bring a strong project, and understands that success takes time and has to be earned.

The Australian manager in Tottenham's dugout has made an excellent impression not only on Levy himself, but on fans too.

A charismatic and down to earth character, he has an admirable attitude, and seems to understand the supporters.

Postecoglou has brought back a feeling of togetherness within the club, and he has reunited the fans who have been divided since Mauricio Pochettino’s departure in late 2019.

Postecoglou’s play style is completely different to how previous Spurs managers set up.

Antonio Conte was a defensive-minded manager, his teams had low possession, would let the opposition control the ball and would counter-attack to score.

Postecoglou however, plays an attacking style, he focuses on dominating the ball, but at the heart of that principle is the knowledge that all possession has to have a purpose.

How Postecoglou will set up

The treble-winning former Celtic boss sets his teams usually in a 4-3-3 formation, where the full-back almost plays as a wing-back, but unlike Conte who would play three centre-backs, Postecoglou uses two, with the centre midfielder covering in defensive areas if needed.

The ball-playing number 10 is crucial to his system- he needs players who can work in tight areas to find those who are in space sprinting forward.

This is why it was so essential that Postecoglou signed James Maddison.

The former Leicester City playmaker has started life in North London in style, winning the Premier League Player of the Month for August after providing two assists and two goals in the space of four matches.

Maddison must stay injury-free if Tottenham are to have a successful season.

To win on Sunday, the Spurs boss will have to make sure that Arsenal’s dangerous attacking players are stopped.

Tottenham look good going forward, but crucially have also looked solid in defence too, which they have not been able to do for several years.

Due to the nature of Postecoglou’s set-up, it is likely Arsenal will try to exploit Tottenham’s full-backs when they counter-attack, making it vital Postecoglou gets this right.

Emerson Royal could replace Pedro Porro as the only change from Spurs’ 2-1 win against Sheffield United, as the Brazilian is more composed defensively, whereas Porro is better going forward.

The Spurs boss will look to take the game to Arsenal.

He makes his team play in a way he would be happy to watch- a confident, attacking style.

Manor Solomon and Dejan Kulusevski will be key in trying to get in behind The Gunners' full-backs, whilst Maddison will be looking to pick these players out.

It would not be surprising to see Brennan Johnson feature on Sunday, as he offers something different to Kulusevski and likes to take his player on.

In contrast, Kulusevski seems to be more comfortable with cutting in on defenders.

Arteta's plan

Arteta will look to single out Heung-Min Son up top to try and stop the clinical South Korean from finding the back of the net, as he is probably the most dangerous asset in this Tottenham team.

After making a few changes in the opening few games, Arteta seems to have gone back to his 4-3-3 formation.

Gabriel Martinelli sustained a hamstring injury in the 24th minute of Arsenal’s game against Everton, making it likely that Leandro Trossard will feature against the club that rivalled Arsenal for his signature in the January 2023 transfer window.

Martinelli is not yet ruled out, but he is a doubt.

The real test

The game promises to be a good one, and it will be a good test to see how far Postecoglou has taken Tottenham already and to see if they can get their first win away at the Emirates in 12 years.

There is no denying it would be a dream for Spurs fans to pick up a win on Arsenal’s home soil.

For so long, they have struggled to pick up points there, so it would make it sweeter if they were to come away with something.

The tie perfectly poised for an exciting encounter.