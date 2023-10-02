"I think the players have learnt quickly": Edwards excited ahead of Burnley visit

Following a determined win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, Luton Town boss Rob Edwards was no doubt ecstatic.

However, in his address to the media ahead of Tuesday night's visit of Burnley, it was back to the matter at hand as attention was firmly fixed on chalking up more points after the club's first-ever Premier League win.

On the agenda, were Luton's key senior and youth players, a rundown of squad news, as well as a considered look to the fellow-promoted opposition.

That first PL win: a weight off?

As has been a regular fixture of Rob Edwards' press conferences, outside chatter once again reared its head following the Hatters first win of the season. The manager was asked about how much of a relief that win against the Toffees was.

“I don’t think I used the words ‘weight off’, I just thought that’s off our backs so everyone else doesn’t need to talk about it. It didn’t really feel like a weight off. It was coming (the win) because the performances have been good.

"The lads have been in great spirits every single day, they can see the improvement. It’s a great feeling, it’s nice to get a win but it’s back to business quite quickly and all concentration on the next game.”

An impressive manner of victory given steady progress

Again, another common theme with Luton and Edwards has been this constant ethos driven by learning and progress. This win against Everton was a testament to character development and the culmination of a painstaking mindset.

“I think the players have learnt and they’ve learnt really really quickly. We probably weren’t quite ourselves against Brighton and Chelsea not all the way, just in moments. Last year we were resilient, very difficult to break down and at key times in both those two games, we were struggling to be expansive. But we’re allowed to learn and work it out a little bit.

"What I like is that the players have learnt and taken on information and have been able to put that into practice which is great. That doesn’t mean we’re going to keep picking up points, but if we get the performances right it give us a good chance.”

On a personal note, Edwards regarded the win as what his side can slowly turn into a formality. He was asked: just how long did he savour the win for?

“Eight minutes or something like that. When I walked back off the pitch, after I celebrated with the fans that’s when you think ‘we’ve got another one, then another one coming’. That’s just the job. It is hard to enjoy those moments.

"You can look back and reflect at the end of the season when you’ve achieved something hopefully but even then that becomes difficult because you start thinking about recruitment and what’s coming next again. It is hard for me to enjoy those things, it’s something I need to work on a bit more.”

Team news and player focus

Although there were minor concerns after the trip to Merseyside, Rob Edwards was content with the fitness of key starters.

“We’re ok. Obviously, we had a couple of knocks and made two changes - we were forced into making a couple of changes at the weekend but both Burkey (Burke) and Locks (Lockyer) are coming through today so that’s good news for us. They’ll be ok, so no fresh injury worries for the week. The squad will be the squad we had for Saturday.”

In terms of player focus, several standouts including Tom Lockyer, look to have lifted the side hugely. Edwards spoke about the dynamics within the unit and just what those players have done to get used to Premier League quality.

“We’re very confident with a number of players, that they can make that step up but Carlton (Morris) has done well. There’s more that all the lads can do to keep improving but he’s certainly showed really good moments - he looks like he really belongs at the level."

"I think like a lot of strikers do, he’s got that belief and that confidence. In a nice way, that humble way ‘yeah, I should be here now’. He’s at a great age, he’s an experienced player. He was one of the best players in the Championship last year so he deserves this moment. Now he’s started well and we’re going to keep pushing him and challenging him.”

While brimming with praise, it wasn't just the striker that took the limelight. Edwards went on to add how important Marvelous Nakamba has been especially after the hit of losing Albert Sambi Lokonga to injury.

“I love that saying, ‘70% of the world is covered by water, the other 30% is covered by Marvelous Nakamba’, I love that. I saw that the other day so I was laughing to myself. He just goes about his business in a real humble way and his performance was top the other day. Really really influential - he does the stuff that people won’t always see and doesn’t want all the praise for it either, he just gets on. He’s a real team player.”

On Alfie Doughty, a player who has caught the eye with the most chances created in the EPL this term, his story has been one of earning back his spot.

“That’s what I want. I want people stepping up and going ‘do you know what, give me my place back’. We want everyone to feel like that, I need difficult decisions. If I’ve got difficult decisions, it means people are in good form and we’re doing alright.

"I’m really pleased for Alfie, he’s got to maintain that as well now. We need everyone else to try and get past him. It’s going to take the whole squad this year. I know he’s created a few headlines with his deliveries and the chances he’s created so long may that continue.”

Before moving on to Burnley, it's key to underline that Edward's hardworking unit ideology spreads down to the youth sides. Notably last week, he was questioned as to whether injuries would ever force a dip into the free-agent market. Well, with young players in and around the Hatters plans, like Joe Johnson, what's the point?

“We’ve got a lot of good young players. The work that goes on in the academy is outstanding. It’s not just Joe, Jayden Luker traveled with us so there’s a couple opportunities there, a couple of experiences there for them to travel and be a part of it. Obviously Joe played midweek against Exeter, played a couple of games at the back end of last season last year in the Championship so I do like him. I think he’s got a really good future."

"We’ve got a brilliant academy, the staff are amazing. A lot of them have played for this club as well and know what we’re about. They’ve got brilliant standards, the kids are humble but incredibly hard working and we’ve got high hopes for a number of them. It’s going to be hard for them now, especially the level that we’re at. Breaking into a Premier League squad is very difficult but I think that there’s a few there that are capable.”

Burnley bolstered by returning Foster

Back after serving his suspension, South African Lyle Foster looks set to lead the line for Burnley. The striker was one key aspect in Edwards' consideration of Vincent Kompany's side who have had a tricky, but promising, start to life back in the Premier League.

“They’ve started the season well, they’ve had really really difficult games. How many promoted teams come up and have 60-70% possession against Manchester United? They’re a really good team. They’ve improved from last year, they dominated the league last year. They were the best team by a country mile. Vincent’s a brilliant manager, really good staff. I think they’re in a false position at the moment.

"(Foster returning) gives them a different dynamic. Pace, a bit of power - I think he’s improving all the time too, you can see the work they’re doing with him. They’ve got a good mixture. They’ll play who they see fit, who can win them the game and whatever spaces they need to put people in, they’ve got good technical players, clever players.”