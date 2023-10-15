Carla Ward questions lengthy stoppage time as Aston Villa crash into final hurdle

Aston Villa boss Carla Ward slammed the official's decision to add 12 minutes on at the end of their fixture against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans looked to have been on their way to earning a first win of the season when Maz Pacheco headed in her first goal since 2016 in the first half.

But after Beth Mead made her return in the 88th minute, a Katie McCabe goal in the 92nd minute caused chaos for an otherwise well-drilled Villa defence before the comeback was complete when Mead set up her Lioness teammate Alessia Russo for her first Arsenal goal to herald scenes of celebration at the Emirates.

However, Ward, who voiced her discontent towards refereeing incompetence in the home opener against Manchester United just two weeks ago, again felt her team was on the wrong end of poor decisions.

"Someone tell me where those 12 minutes came from, please? Because I don't know where it came from," she bemoaned. "I have no idea. Anyone? Do you know where it come from?

"There were a few stoppages, but 12 minutes is ludicrous, and that, sadly, is where the game is going.

"But it's not just today, it's consistent. It was the same last week. I mean, we talk about player welfare, international breaks, and Arsenal have a lot of internationals, we have a lot of internationals, it's going to take its toll if this [long stoppage time] continues."

On the performance

The loss comes as Aston Villa's third in as many games in the WSL this season, with the absence of Kenza Dali and Kirsty Hanson proving difficult to overcome.

But Ward spoke positively about her side's performance in north London, despite losing late into the afternoon, just as they had against Man United in the curtain raiser.

"A tough one to take, a bitter pill, I think we defended unbelievably for 92 minutes," Ward hailed.

"But I’m proud of the players. At the start of the week, we wanted an honest performance, we wanted a together performance, we wanted a wholehearted Aston Villa performance, in terms of when we’re off the ball, which is something we probably lacked last week.”

She added: "I've said it time and time again - Arsenal are a team that I love to watch because they are a top top side, a world-class team with world-class players.

"When you can hold that type of quality out for that long, you've got to have the heart to achieve that. Yes, we could have been a little bit better in the end, but we stopped attack after attack from great players.

"We've got to move on now, though, pick up, because we've got Tottenham next. Games are coming thick and fast and we need to try to get three points on the board - it's as simple as that."

On Emirates occasion

Seemingly, it was Beth Mead's introduction to a fading game - both in Arsenal performance and Emirates atmosphere - that reignited the Gunners into action late into the game.

Asked about the occasion of playing in front of another bumper crowd, the Villa boss praised the Arsenal fanbase, despite sitting on the fence over whether the atmosphere played any part in the disappointing collapse.

"Yes and no," she said about whether it affected her players. "Yeah, there's always an argument for that, of course.

"When you go to Arsenal, at the Emirates, or anywhere, actually. Arsenal fans are unbelievable. Wherever they go, they go in their numbers, and we saw that even last week when they came in their droves for away games.

"They always make it difficult, but yeah, like I said, we have just been undone by two moments of quality and that's difficult."