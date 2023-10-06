Four things we learnt as late equaliser earns Arsenal a draw at United

A stoppage-time Cloe Lacasse strike earnt Arsenal a deserved point away at Leigh Sports Village as Manchester United failed to exact revenge for Alessia Russo.

Arsenal took the lead through Stina Blackstenius before a mistake from Sabrina D'Angelo allowed Leah Galton to put United back on level terms.

Despite a dominant second-half from Arsenal, it was United who went a goal to the good through debutant Melvine Malard. Their lead was equally short-lived as individual brilliance from Cloe Lacasse earned Arsenal their point.

Whilst they failed to take all three points back to North London, the Gunners looked the stronger side and certainly much improved from their opening weekend showing at the Emirates.

United were grateful for Arsenal's defensive woes as both their goals came from mistakes in the Gunners' backline.

Arsenal victim of their own defensive fragility

It had been an underwhelming display from the Gunners in their opener against Liverpool, compounded by a defence that looked far from settled.

Jonas Eidevall had gone with three at the back which saw Arsenal fall 1-0 to the Merseyside team. This time out there were six changes to the Arsenal squad, four of those in the defence.

Manuela Zinsberger was replaced by deputy, D'Angelo, Noelle Maritz returned from injury and Laia Codina and Amanda Ilestedt both earnt full debuts.

Eidevall certainly saw a need for change. In doing so, he invited instability.

The rustiness of D'Angelo, who had started just one competitive match since May, showed in the 27th minute as she completely mistimed a kick to allow Galton to slot into an empty net.

LEIGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Sabrina D'Angelo of Arsenal miss kicks the ball in the build up to Manchester United's first goal scored by Leah Galton during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Leigh Sports Village on October 06, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Ironically, the keeper had reportedly been brought in for her distribution to aid Arsenal's counter-attacking strategy.

It was another defensive error that allowed Malard to poke home in the 81st minute.

Ilestedt failed to clear her lines, assuming D'Angelo would meet the ball, but as the goalkeeper stayed rooted to her line Ilestedt was left scrambling back all too late to stop the goal.

In Arsenal's favour is that these errors should be ironed out with time as the back line grows used to playing with each other.

Aside from these errors, United looked stuck for options upfront and the Gunners dominated much of proceedings.

New signings make their mark

Just as much as the new signings in Arsenal's defence appeared to influence the outcome of the match, the attackers also had their say.

If you had heard anything of this match prior to kick-off, you had heara bout Alessia Russo. Will the crowd boo? Will she deal with the pressure? What will the narrative be?

There were boos, she did deal with the pressure, and put in an understated performance of exceptional professionalism.

There were other signings, however, forcing their names onto the agenda with aplomb.

Enter Melvine Malard. Scorer against Arsenal with Lyon last season, now on the red side of Manchester.

Brought on in the 76th minute, just five minutes later she had her goal and had put United ahead. Impact.

LEIGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 6: Melvine Malard of Manchester United Women celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the Barclays Womens Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Leigh Sports Village on October 6, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The home side had further joy from their new signings as both Gabby George and Hinata Miyazawa registered assists.

It was Cloe Lacasse, for the Gunners, who perhaps proved most impactful of all. The 86th minute substitute opened her account in the most stylish of fashions.

With the composure of a heart surgeon, she curled the ball into the top corner from outside the box to put Arsenal on level terms.

The title race will be fierce

The clash pitted last season's 2nd and 3rd against each other in a narrative fit for Hollywood.

An out of form Arsenal entered the fray in need of a result whilst United returned home hoping to continue last season's 100% record against the Gunners.

Stir in a drop of Lessi Russo betrayal and you should be left with a potent mix of competition and some undertones of spice.

It was a game of the highest order. No more lethargic Arsenal, the Stella McCartney clad Londoners had found their on-switch and looked threatening in attack.

United may seem lucky with the chances provided to them but with Geyse offering increasing threat, nearly putting Lucia Garcia through in the 40th minute, they look a team in contention.

LEIGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Alessia Russo of Arsenal battles for possession with Katie Zelem of Manchester United during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Leigh Sports Village on October 06, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

As the Gunners looked to have found their rhythm and United have appear to have dealt with the losses of Russo and Ona Batlle, the quality of the two teams will only improve.

Manchester United are yet to be tested in the Champions League, and their ability to name an unchanged XI may be stretched should they win against PSG.

But with the two biggest names to have clashed so far tied after 90 minutes, the WSL promises competition in abundance.

Cloe Lacasse can score worldies

What a way to announce yourself in the WSL. How could such a goal not have a section to itself?

Having been started at right-wing-back versus Liverpool in Arsenal's opener, it would be easy to get the wrong impression of Lacasse.

Her qualities are best utilised in the forward line from where she provides an attacking threat driving at defenders and a capacity to shoot with accuracy.

LEIGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Cloe Lacasse of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Leigh Sports Village on October 06, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Where better place to demonstrate such capability than away at Leigh Sports Village?

Receiving the ball to the right of the box in the 93rd minute, Lacasse jinxed away two United defenders to wiggle into space.

Taking the ball off her left foot she curled an effort from the edge of the area soaring into the top corner with pinpoint accuracy, leaving a stretching Mary Earps to fall back to earth and the reality that she would have to settle for a draw.

Lacasse revived Arsenal's hopes and proved just what an asset she is.