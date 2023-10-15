Four things we learnt from Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa in the WSL

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Caitlin Foord of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Sarah Mayling of Aston Villa during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

On a bitterly cold afternoon in N5, goals in stoppage time from Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo cancelled out a Maz Pacheco header in the first half to bring Arsenal their first three points of the season.

The Gunners set piece failings continue:

Yes, from a Villa point of view it was a brilliantly worked set piece and they won't care one jot. For their North London counterparts, this seems to be a problem constantly rearing its head.

Maybe it's the missing of the imperious Leah Williamson, maybe it's the fact that Amanda Ilestedt has played less than a handfull of league games for The Gunners. One thing is for sure and was clear to see from the on pitch inquest, it can't keep happening.

It all started with the awarding of the corner to which Villa took the lead, Manuela Zinsberger and Kim Little got themselves into an almighty mess, with the Scot clearing a ball out for a corner, albeit under pressure from Simone Magill when Zinsberger had come charging out of her goal to collect the ball and from there, The Gunners were all at sea.

It was a beautiful corner from Lucy Staniforth, right into the correct area for a delivery, Pacheco steamed in and made no mistake with her header, but the Gunners defending left a lot to be desired.

The aforementioned Ilestedt lost her completely amidst all the grappling going on in front of the Clock End, allowing the Villa 33 a free run and header, something which simply shouldn't be happening at the top level of the Women's Game. That sequence of play would've had Eidevall seething no doubt, as for the players, they held an inquest on the pitch, showing their disapproval at what just happened in front of them.

Late Gunners drama sends The Emirates berserk:

When the board for twelve minutes added time went up around The Emirates, a huge roar came from the Arsenal fans who felt their side could salvage even just a point in the stoppage time period. What happened next in N5 will live long in the memory of everybody connected with Arsenal Football Club.

Victoria Pelova got the ball down the left and rolled it into the path of the onrushing Katie McCabe who took one touch and then smashed the ball into the roof of the net from the most improbable angle to send The Emirates berserk but also sensing a winner.

Two minutes later it came, you could sense something else big was going to happen, but boy this exceeded any expectations. Stina Blackstenius had hit the post less than a minute after McCabe equalised and the Arsenal tails were up. Beth Mead on her return got the ball on the edge, and managed to funnel it through to Alessia Russo whose effort squirmed past Daphne Van Domselaar to cause scenes of jubilation in N5, the noise was deafening and Arsenal had nicked a win from the jaw of defeat.

Van Domselaar arrives in the WSL:

One Aston Villa player that didn't deserve to be on the losing side today was Dutch keeper, Daphne van Domselaar. Unusual to say for a team that concedes twice in added time I know, but the Dutch international was probably a pretty big part as to why Arsenal didn't break through until added time.

The Dutch stopper was key in how well Villa defended for 92 minutes of the game, collecting every cross or ball into the box well and marshalling her backline well at corners.

She managed 61 touches and had a 67% pass accuracy too, which showed how important she was in Villa keeping the ball and starting different processes on the pitch.

Whilst she ended the day on the losing side, she certainly announced her arrival in the WSL today, constantly thwarting Arsenal. Villa can feel safe with her between the sticks heading into the season as the games come thick and fast.

Substitutes switch the tide:

One thing that couldn't be done the last time Arsenal and Villa locked horns at the end of last season, for Arsenal at least was the use of the bench. When Stina Blackstenius withdrew in the fixture in May, there was next to no attacking players for Jonas Eidevall to turn to on the Arsenal bench. This time around though, it couldn't have been more different.

Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius and last week's goalscoring hero, Cloe Lacasse were all called on from the bench, with the returning Mead grabbing an assist for the winning goal.

One name that I've missed out is Victoria Pelova, who had a sensationally good cameo off the bench, highlighting her importance to the squad. A 93% pass accuracy off tthe bench, including a key pass to set up the equaliser only just scratches the surface. Pelova seemed to slot in over on the left hand side, but covered areas across the middle, bringing fresh energy and bite to the Arsenal proceedings.

Her introduction also allowed Kim Little to move into a pocket of space slightly further forward in the final third behind match winner Russo, giving the hosts that link between the midfield and attack they had seemingly lacked all afternoon.

One thing is for sure, Arsenal's bench could well be a powerful weapon with the squad they have, as they defend the Conti Cup and look to go one better in the WSL and dethrone the reigning champions, Chelsea.