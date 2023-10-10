Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Sarah Mayling of Aston Villa and Steph Catley of Arsenal battle for possession during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at Meadow Park on May 27, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The magnificent steel structure of the Emirates Stadium, from the famous façades to the iconic historical clock in the South Stand, has become a symbol for the progress of women's football.

Arsenal have been trailblazers in promoting and marketing their women's team, successfully selling out the Emirates last season and breaking a host of attendance records. The Gunners will be heading to the Emirates once again, for their second match of the 2023/24 WSL season where they will face Aston Villa.

The North London side started the season off on the wrong foot with a shock loss to Liverpool at the Emirates - a ground that has only proved a fortress against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur. However, up north, Jonas Eidevall's side drew to Manchester United as new signing, Cloé Lacasse, ensured a tantalising finish, finding the top corner in the 93rd minute.

With high expectations on their shoulders following their most successful season yet, Aston Villa have had a taxing first two matches, losing to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Carla Ward is having to manage a number of injuries to crucial players within her side. The addition of Kirsty Hanson's three match ban, which was not successfully appealed, has created more of a puzzle for the Villa manager.

Team News

For Arsenal, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither remain on the sidelines with ACL injuries. However, the trio are making progress and Miedema has her sights set on Wembley where the Netherlands will face England on 1st December.

A significant update from the Arsenal camp is that Beth Mead, who suffered an ACL injury in November 2022, has resumed full-training, earlier this week.

Arsenal's number nine also featured during an in-house training game with Arsenal's youth team on Wednesday, a huge step in recovering from such a serious injury. In the pre-match press conference, Jonas Eidevall revealed that if Mead completes training tomorrow, she will be available for Sunday's squad.

Miedema had returned to full training but is get to feature in any behind closed door matches, which is the next natural step.

From the Aston Villa camp, there were also a number of updates. Kenza Dali, who sustained an undisclosed knee injury during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has been progressing through rehabilitation.

Carla Ward suggested that after the next international break would be a realistic target for return. However, she was clear that Dali's return was not set in stone and re-emphasised the importance of not rushing the process.

Kirsty Hanson is continuing to serve her three match ban for her high challenge against Hayley Ladd in Aston Villa's opener, which resulted in a red card. Hanson is set to return against Chelsea on the 4th November at home.

Ward alluded to a number of illnesses in the team which are to be assessed ahead of Sunday.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal: Manu Zinsberger, Amanda Ilestedt, Jen Beattie, Laia Codina, Noelle Maritz, Kim Little, Lia Wälti, Katie McCabe, Frida Maanum, Alessia Russo, Caitlin Foord

Aston Villa: Daphne van Domselaar, Sarah Mayling, Anna Patten, Rachel Corsie, Dan Turner, Lucy Parker, Lucy Staniforth, Adriana Leon, Jordan Nobbs, Alisha Lehmann, Rachel Daly

Key Players

Kim Little - Arsenal

Arsenal skipper, Kim Little, is regularly described as the 'ultimate professional' by both her current, and former, teammates. Anchoring the midfield, Little will need to display those qualities as the side adapt to their new-look XI, their new signs in tow.

Previous to injury, Leah Williamson was the dominant leader of the backline, clearly organising Arsenal's defence and remining vocal. Since the England skippers' absence in April, chaos has often ensued at the back, conceding a handful of goals from avoidable errors.

The former Scottish international, is the definition of a midfield maestro and never fails to impact a game.

Daphne van Domselaar - Aston Villa

Moving to Aston Villa from Dutch side, FC Twente, Daphne van Domselaar has come straight in as Villa's number one.

Two matches in, to her WSL career, the OranjeLeeuwinnen goalkeeper has proven her ability at the top, making an outstanding number of saves in their opener against Manchester United.

With both injuries and illness being factors in the Villans' changed back line, van Domselaar plays a pivotal role in communicating and assembling the defence.

The 23-year-old has demonstrated her thriving armoury of distribution, her composure and her focus, elements which will stand out against Arsenal's struggling goalkeepers.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Emirates Stadium, London

What time is kick-off?

14:00 (BST), Sunday 15th October

How can I watch?

The match will be live on BBC One from 13:50 (BST)