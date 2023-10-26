Prediction, Key Battles and Tactics as Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace

Tottenham will be welcomed to Selhurst Park on Friday evening with the task for Ange Postecoglou's men being to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. The Lilywhites come into the game in a great vain of form, looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League to five points.

Crystal Palace have had major injury problems to key members of the squad this season. These injuries and poor form have left Roy Hodgson's men sitting eleventh in the Premier League.

Game plans

Tottenham Game Plan

For Tottenham, it’s a matter of rinse and repeat from Monday. Spurs will aim to play their own game with fast-attacking football and a fluid front line.

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham's mentality is that it doesn't matter who the opponent is as long as they play their game they will win.

Tottenham will play their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, controlling the majority of possession and looking to pierce the stubborn Palace defence by moving the Eagles from side to side to allow space to penetrate through Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Son.

Crystal Palace Game Plan

Palace’s game plan will be to try to hit Tottenham on the counter attack wherever possible. Palace are not a possession based team and will try to use the pace of Jordan Ayew to get in behind the Tottenham back line.

Roy Hodgson's men have been depleted with injuries to key players and will be without there main creative threats in Micheal Olise and Eberechi Eze. They will play their usual formation of 4-3-3 with the main attacking threat coming from the pace of Jordan Ayew and the hold up play of Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

Key Battles

Heung Min Son vs Marc Guehi

Son has been in sensational form this season, netting seven goals in his first nine games. The South Korean's pace and ability to use both feet will cause problems to Guehi.

Palace’s England international Guehi is a cultured left-sided central defender who has all the attributes to be one of the best central defenders in the country. Nevertheless, Son will aim to run the young defended ragged on Friday evening.

Image Credit Gettyimages and Visionhaus

Jordan Ayew vs Destiny Udogie

This battle will be one to watch in the game. Ayew is a fast tricky winger that has caused many teams problems in the past. The attacker's directness will be will be a concern for Ange Postecoglou’s men, with young fullback Udogie set to have a busy game.

Udogie has been in great form this season notching up two assists already. He will be looking to make Ayew defend rather than Ayew going in behind him in the space he has vacated. Udogie has been a dogged defender this season averaging 2.1 tackles per game and will hope to keep Ayew quiet.

Image Credit Gettyimages and Frej/MB Media

Head to Head Record

Tottenham have a far superior record when playing Crystal Palace. The Lilywhites have lost just once in the last ten and are unbeaten in their last four against their South London opposition. When playing at Selhurst Park, the story doesn’t get much better for Palace where they haven only been victorious twice since 2015 against Spurs.

Recent Form

Tottenham Form

Tottenhams form so far this season has been exemplary winning seven and drawing two putting the top of the premier league by two points.

Crystal Palace Form

Palace have a record so far this season of three wins, three draws and three losses that leaves them in 11th position. Hodgson's side have only registered one victory in their last six games and to compound their recent poor form they have only scored two goals in their last six games.

Writer's Prediction

Unfortunately for Palace fan I can only see one winner in this contest. Tottenham should win this comfortably and extend their lead at the top of the table to five points. I just don’t see Palace being able to cause the Tottenham defence enough problems and I expect them to be overrun.