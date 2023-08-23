Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Brentford contest their third consecutive London derby as Crystal Palace travel to the Gtech Community Stadium this weekend.

The battle of west versus south has proven to be a tightly-contested affair since Brentford's promotion to the Premier League. In the four fixtures contested, all have ended level, with 0-0 draws in 2021/22 that were followed up by 1-1s last season.

In fact, the last time one of these two clubs came out victorious in a competitive fixture was back in August 1977, when Crystal Palace won 5-1 in the League Cup, responding strongly to a 2-1 defeat to them three days prior.

The Bees have not won a league meeting with this weekend's opponents since a 2-1 triumph at Griffin Park in September 1963, back when the two clubs were battling it out in Division Three.

Thomas Frank's side boasts a strong record against fellow London clubs. Their 3-0 win over rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend extended their impressive unbeaten run against regional opponents to 11 matches, dating back to a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in September 2022.

It was the Gunners that Palace fell short to on Monday night, despite a strong performance and their opponents going down to ten men just after the hour mark, with a Martin Odegaard penalty condemning the Eagles to their first defeat of the season.

With a desire to build upon their opening weekend win over Sheffield United, Palace will want to do what even Manchester City couldn't last season: win at the Gtech Community Stadium in the league - a feat only accomplished by Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Brentford, meanwhile, will be aiming to achieve a new feat of their own, and one they are yet to do in the Premier League: win their third game of the season; having drawn to Aston Villa then losing 3-2 to Fulham last August.

Team News

Brentford

Thomas Frank has two new absentees to deal with as he prepares his squad to face Crystal Palace.

The Dane has confirmed that Josh Dasilva is expected to be out for months after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Bees' win last weekend, while Shandon Baptiste is unavailable for the foreseeable future as he disclosed his shoulder in training.

Ben Mee will not feature against Palace as Frank stated that this game "is just too short" for the centre-back, but he will be involved against Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Ivan Toney remains a long-term absence as he serves his eight-month suspension.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson has no new injury concerns heading into this weekend's fixture.

The 76-year-old says Will Hughes is "making good progress" and expects to see him return to training in the middle of next week. The midfielder missed their first two matches of the campaign due to a knee injury sustained during pre-season.

A week on from penning a new four-year contract with the club, Michael Olise remains out of action as he recovers from the hamstring tear he suffered in June. Matheus Franca is another absentee due a lower back problem.

Despite speculation surrounding Jean-Philippe Mateta's future in south London, Hodgson confirmed in his press conference on Friday that the centre-forward will be on the bench against Brentford.

Predicted Line-up

Brentford

Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter.

Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Key Players

Bryan Mbeumo is thriving in the limelight as Brentford show no signs of a hangover following Ivan Toney's eight-month suspension from football.

The 23-year-old is proving he can be the man at the helm and has started the new season as strong as he ended the last. His double against Fulham last weekend means he now has six goals and two assists in his last five appearances.

He is forming a strong partnership with Yoane Wissa in Toney's absence, and the pair have contributed all five of Brentford's goals so far this season. Although, they are yet to assist one another.

Mbeumo's variability in attack will cause Palace's defence a number of problems.

He will be a willing runner off the shoulder and when he gets a hold of the ball, particularly in wide areas, he will be difficult to dispossess as his quick feet and upper-body strength makes him hard to contend with.

Mbeumo is capable of unlocking resolute defences through set-piece deliveries or dropping deep to receive the ball before turning and progressing with it, where he'll either pick out a team-mate in a threatening position or fire a left-footed strike towards goal.

The forward is yet to find the back of the net in four appearances against Crystal Palace, but this is a new-and-improved Bryan Mbeumo and one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Crystal Palace: Marc Guehi

If there is one defender capable of keeping Brentford's exciting front line quiet, it's Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the Premier League's most promising centre-backs since he moved to south London from Chelsea, and he has previous of nullifying the threat of this weekend's opposition.

He has faced the Bees more times (9) than any other club in his short career and has helped keep the now talismanic Mbeumo at bay in eight of those contests, with the Cameroon international amounting to one goal back in 2020.

While he has been on the winning side just once against Brentford, he has been a key figure for both Palace and Swansea in conceding just four times against Thomas Frank's side in his six league encounters.

The centre-back possesses the qualities to contend with Brentford's attacking duo, or trio, depending on their set-up, as he will able to keep up with their movement and deal with their physicality. He will be aggressive in counteracting Frank's tactics as he will be assertive in interceptions and one-on-ones.

With Brentford expected to play on the front foot and press high, Guehi will be integral in evading their press with his composure on the ball and willingness to beat a man before progressing the ball through the thirds.

While he is yet to win a league fixture against Brentford, the defender will be a decisive figure if Crystal Palace are to come out on top.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 (BST) on Saturday, 26 August, 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not being broadcasted in the United Kingdom.