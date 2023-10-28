Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Post Match Player Ratings

They often say that the tenth match is the time to pay attention to the league table, so this potential banana skin represented a true test to Spurs' evolution under Ange Postecoglu. In the past Spurs side's would be expected to struggle with the pressure to give themselves a 5 point lead over their rivals for position and Crystal Palace, humbled a week prior by Newcastle, represented a stern test for the North London outfit.

The match unfolded as one would have expected, with Spurs dominating but up against a typically organised Roy Hodgson team, unable to conjure up the chances this side has become accustomed to this season. Even so, bar a strained final period the result always seemed inevitable and Crystal Palace couldn't offer much by way of reply to the suffocating nature of Spurs high press and ability to play in their opponents' half.

Johnstone - 6/10

Little to do throughout with a resolute defence in front of him, with no fault on either goal.

Ward - 6/10

Unfortunate for the own goal and overall handled Richarlison well.

Anderson - 6/10

Solid throughout, but rightly booked for a challenge which put Gil at risk. Good flighted ball for the Palace consolation.

Guehi - 7/10

Combined well with the left flank to shore up against Spurs' attempts to get in behind and dealt well with regular balls into the box.

Mitchell - 7/10

Handled Kulusevski very well throughout, Mitchell's pace and 1v1 defending ensured a frustrating afternoon for Spurs right flank.

Doucoure - 6/10

Spent much of the match behind the ball looking to narrow any gaps available to the Spurs midfield to play through, limiting his opponent's impact in the main.

Lerma - 5/10

Reduced to largely watching on as Spurs tried to find holes, Lerma kept shape well but didn't particularly impact the match.

Hughes - 6/10

A brighter spot in Palace's play, he worked hard off the ball and was the conduit for any of Palace's more imaginative moments.

Ayew - 7/10

Tested Vicario early on with a well hit shot from wide, took his goal very well while continually providing Palace's main threat with his pace and aggression. Disciplined in supporting defensively throughout.

Schlupp - 6/10

Largely an ancillary full back in a match which didn't give him any opportunity to test the Spurs' backline beyond the occasional counter attack.

Edouard - 6/10

Often stranded without support, the tone could have been very different had his instinctive early shot not been well saved by Vicario. Lucky not to be booked for one challenge on Micky Van der Ven.

Substitutes

Rak-Sakyi - 5/10

Little opportunity to make an impact with Palace chasing the match

Ahamada - 5/10

Little opportunity to make an impact with Palace chasing the match

Clyne - 5/10

Little opportunity to make an impact with Palace chasing the match

Franca - 5/10

Little opportunity to make an impact with Palace chasing the match

Mateta 5/10

Little opportunity to make an impact with Palace chasing the match

Vicario - 7/10

A great early save low down gave Spurs the platform to dominate, but he will be annoyed to have conceded with little to do, albeit the Spurs goalkeeper could do nothing about Ayew's vicious late strike.

Porro - 6/10

Good energy in both directions but was caught out for the Palace consolation. He redeemed himself minutes later with a match saving challenge in the same position.

Romero - 7/10

Continued to live up to his increased responsibility, stopping attacks at source and handling 1v1 situations with composure.

Van der Ven - 7/10

Another performance highlighting the young centre back's speed and composure, sweeping away every attack behind the Spurs' backline. Despite some rough treatment, at times he simply toyed with Edouard and co.

Davies - 5/10

What experience Davies brought was betrayed as he lacked the raw speed to combat Fulham's quick attack in Spurs' high line. Substituted at half time for the more physical Emerson.

Bissouma - 6/10

Dealt well with dedicated attention from Palace's press, but couldn't impose himself with bottleneck traffic wherever he looked to progress.

Sarr - 8/10

Whenever the ball went loose, he was there. The unflappable midfielder's quick instincts and perpetual energy were inexhaustible, bearing fruit with his great switch in the move for Spurs' winner.

Maddison - 7/10

Subdued compared to previous matches, with his preferred spaces restricted, Maddison still managed to be key, his skill and vision creating both goals.

Kulusevski - 6/10

The forward's ball carrying and tenacity was valuable in keeping play high up, but the close attention he received stifled his usual ability to pick the lock.

Richarlison - 6/10

Mixed bag from Spurs' number 9, with continual graft coupled with good interplay down the left often let down by a clumsy touch and a lack of conviction when given time to think about his actions.

Son - 7/10

Relentless pressing and vocal in encouraging the side against stubborn opposition, Son flitted in and out but was predictably lethal with the one opportunity presented to him to seal the win.

Substitutes

Emerson - 6/10

Added aerial presence and strength to help Spurs control that flank.

Hojbjerg - 6/10

His more expansive passing and better link up play improved Spurs' performance once he came on.

Johnson - 7/10

His calm first touch and confidence standing up opponents added a new dimension to Spurs' attack, while his calmness both in his initial header and eventual lay off for Spurs' winner was vital.

Gil - 5/10

Did well to relieve pressure as Palace finally built up momentum, but not hugely involved.

Bentancur - 6/10

Probably ended up playing a more involved part than expected after his introduction, but did not have the rust of someone playing his first match of the season.