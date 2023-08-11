Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on Harry Kane to Bayern Munich: "It looks like it's going to happen"

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Spurs' all-time top scorer Harry Kane is close to securing a move to Bayern Munich.

Paying tribute to the Tottenham legend, who will depart for the Bundesliga champions, Postecoglou said Kane is 'one of the greats' in the history of the North London club.

The Australian also gave said he felt there was no reason to convince Kane to stay after his respectful exit from the club, and gave updates on Richarlison, the new signings, facing Brentford and the Spurs' future captain.

On Harry Kane

Standing alone above Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's greatest ever goal scorer having found the net 280 times wearing lilywhite, Kane leaves Tottenham a hero.

He will undoubtedly be missed by the club that signed him after he was turned away by rivals Arsenal, but he now moves on to a new challenge in Germany, leaving Postecoglou to begin his tenure without the striker.

Postecoglou gave an update on the situation, and heaped praise on the number 10.

"I don't have a blow-by-blow account of the whole thing but my understanding that it's progressed to the point where it looks like it's going to happen [the transfer to Bayern Munich].

"The information I have at the moment is that the deal is imminent, for the most part we'll be moving forward, certainly with training today preparing for Brentford, which we're doing without Harry.

"There's no doubts that he's one of the greats of this football club, his record speaks for itself.

"I don't think there's many like-for-like replacements for Harry, we've been planning for this for a while, it doesn't take too much investigative work to realise that this was going to happen, a lot of our business up until now was with that in mind.

"This doesn't change things dramatically from my perspective in terms of what we're trying to build, there's still movement in the squad absolutely, we've still got a fairly big squad we need to move out with some players.

"There's still three or so weeks to go in the transfer window, so I think there will still be movement but that's not because Harry's gone, that was always in the plan."

Postecoglou also opened up on the conversation he had with Kane when he first arrived at the club.

"Harry was up front and honest and I was the same, and you get the indication there that he had made up his mind, and that if the clubs agreed, he would go.

"Particularly, he said, if it was before the first game, and that was my preference as well, and there's been nothing along the way that's made me feel like there's anything happening other than this outcome.

"I didn't see the point in convincing him to stay, because whatever I was going to say was going to be irrelevant to what he felt.

"He was also happy to stay, he wasn't forcing it [the move] on me, he was very professional about it."

On the new arrivals

On the flip side, Micky Van de Ven, Ashley Phillips, James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Alejo Veliz have all joined the club over the course of the summer.

Postecoglou gave updates on defender Van de Ven, who arrived from Wolfsburg last week, and Maddison, the former Leicester midfielder, ahead of their potential debuts.

"It's good to get Micky [Van de Ven] in, he's settled in well, it's always easy for me to say, but having just been through it myself, it's not as simple as coming on the field and training, he has to sort himself off the field as well.

"He's looked bright in training, he's had a pre-season with Wolfsburg, but he hasn't played 90 minutes yet so match conditioning wise probably not a good level, but he's definitely available for the weekend.

"He [Maddison] was probably one of the first pieces of business we did, and he was available, I was really excited to bring him into the group knowing what we needed to build here and again.

"In the back of my mind, I knew that Harry [Kane] was going to leave, and that's a fair few goals walking out the door and you can't just replace that with one player.

"So the midfield area of the club needed some bolstering in terms of goals, and that's what Maddison provides, goals and assists.

"If we're going to cover the fact that Harry's gone, we can certainly try and spread that out [the goals], and he's definitely a provider of them.

"He's been brilliant since he's come in to be fair, he's been outstanding, not just in games, but in training and the way he's embraced the club and the way he's developing his football to the way we want to play."

On facing Brentford

Sunday's hosts have gone from strength to strength since their arrival in the Premier League.

Having beaten all of the 'big six' in their time in the top tier, and having narrowly missed out on a finish above Spurs last term, Postecoglou said it would be a tough match for his side.

"We have to be ready, the league's not going to wait for us, it starts on Sunday so we have to be ready.

"It's a great test for us, Brentford away is tough for anybody in the league, they showed that last year, and I think you've seen growth from their team every year they've been in the Premier League.

"They've made some really astute signings to strengthen in the areas that they need to, and it's going to be a great challenge for us.

"It's a physical challenge when you play Brentford, they work hard as a team, they're well organised, and difficult on set pieces, we have to try and counter all that stuff and play our football."

On the team for the weekend and the captaincy

Postecoglou confirmed that barring Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur who are side lined with long term injuries, the whole squad will be available for the tie.

There had been some doubts about Richarlison's fitness after he missed the Shakhtar Donetsk friendly last week, but he returned to the side to play Barcelona on Tuesday night.

"We've got a few long-termers who won't be available, but everyone who played the last two games, Shakhtar and Barcelona, apart from some minor knocks, they've all trained today.

"There's no one that will miss out from the guys that have been involved recently.

"Yeah, he's [Richarlion's] fit, there's no issues with him, he didn't play against Shakhtar but he was never going to, to be honest, and he picked up a slight knock in training.

"But, he got through the Barcelona game just fine."

The 57-year-old also said that he had decided on a captain, but they would not yet be named.

"I have a captain in mind, but I'm not telling you.

"We'll kind of go through that process tomorrow, knowing that Harry wasn't going to be here was kind of on my radar.

"I'm not a massive fan of having an outstanding captain, I think leadership is very much so transferable across the group, but its about creating a culture and an environment that's driven by the players and the people you have in those positions, captains, leaders, or whatever you want to call them.

"That's been part of my brief in the early stages, observing the players and how they interact, and the kind of environment they've set for themselves and which players seem to take a lead in that.

"We'll got through the formalities of that probably tomorrow."