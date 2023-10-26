Olympiacos 2-1 West Ham United: Post-Match Player Ratings

Olympiacos picked up the first victory of their Europa League campaign, easing past West Ham inside a booming Georgios Karaiskasis Football Stadium in Greece.

West Ham made a string of changes following defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend and never got going in the match.

The hosts took the lead after 32 minutes, with Konstantinos Fortounis easing past Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse before firing through the legs of Konstantinos Mavropanos and past Alphonse Areola.

Angela Ogbonna provided Olympiacos with a gift in injury time of the first half, slicing Rodinei's cross into the back of his own net.

Danny Ings had a couple of decent chances at the end of the first half and in the second half, but failed to capitalise.

Lucas Paqueta struck a gorgeous volley into the bottom corner with three minutes of normal time to play, but West Ham were unsuccessful in their search for an equaliser in the eight minutes of added time.

This was the Irons' first defeat in Europe for 18 matches and they have now dropped to second place in the group, with the Greek side sitting in third.

Alexandros Paschalakis - 7

Paschalakis did very well at the end of the first half to get out quickly and jump at the feet of Ings to keep the ball out. The goalkeeper did not have much else to do during the game and could do absolutely nothing about Paqueta's strike.

Rodinei - 7

Rodinei provided the low cross along the face of the box which Ogbonna turned into his own net. The defender was resolute throughout against Fornals and Benrahma, not giving the pair a sniff.

Jackson Porozo - 8

This was a monster performance from Porozo at the back and he seemed to get his head on every single cross that West Ham put into the box. Ings and then Michail Antonio struggled to find any space against the centre half.

Panagiotis Retsos - 6

Retsos was not as impressive as fellow defender Porozo, but also barely put a foot wrong throughout the match. He was up against a tricky customer in Mohammed Kudus for a lot of the match but faced up the challenge brilliantly.

Francisco Ortega - 6

The left-back was a key part of the hosts' control of the flanks, with West Ham's wingers often forced inside to a crowded midfield. Ortega was extremely solid defensively and also provided an outlet for his side going forward.

Sotirios Alexandropoulos - 6

The young midfielder was extremely energetic and seemed to feed off the electric atmosphere inside the ground. Alexandropoulos won a number of tackles and duels in the middle to slow down the rhythm of West Ham's attacks.

Mady Camara - 7

Camara was influential in the hosts gaining control of the midfield in the first half in particular. Ward-Prowse and Soucek found it difficult to deal with the physicality and skill of Camara. The midfielder allowed the hosts to progress the ball forward with ease.

Santiago Hezze - 5

Hezze was good at breaking up attacks and moving the ball forward. The defensive midfielder did the dirty work that often goes unnoticed.

Konstantinos Fortounis - 8

The Olympiacos captain took his goal brilliantly to put his side infront, dribbling past West Ham's midfield and striking the ball through Mavropanos' legs and past Mavropanos. Fortounis was a threat throughout the match and looked like he could get his second goal a number of times.

Olympiacos celebrate their opening goal against West Ham

Daniel Podence - 6

Podence gave West Ham's defence a bit of a torrid time with his tricky dribbling and explosive speed. The former Wolves man did not directly create much but his performance created space for others to impact the match.

Ayoub El Kaabi - 6

Olympiacos top scorer this season did not find himself in the goals but gave Ogbonna and Mavropanos a physical battle that neither defender enjoyed. The striker worked tirelessly in the last ten minutes to hold the ball up and ensure his side were able to keep the visitors out in added time.

Quini (Rodinei 74') - 6

Quini entered the pitch in a difficult time of the match with West Ham pushing hard to get back into the match, but dealt well with the trickery of Paqueta and the pace of Antonio.

Ola Solbakken (Podence 86') - N/A

Giorgos Masouras (Alexandropoulos 86') - N/A

Gustavo Scarpa (El Kaabi 90+5') - N/A

Stevan Jovetic (Fortounis 90+5') - N/A

West Ham

Alphonse Areola - 6

The French goalkeeper had very little at saving either goal, with the first strike going through Mavropanos' legs and the second was flicked over Areola by Ogbonna. In the second half, the former PSG keeper did not have many saves to make as Olympiacos battled hard to hold on to the three points.

Thilo Kehrer - 5

Kehrer struggled throughout the match both defensively and going forward. The German international was beaten far too many times by former wolves forward Daniel Podence. The defender offered little support to Pablo Fornals in attack down the right, which contributed to David Moyes' side creating very little.

Angelo Ogbonna - 3

Ogbonna was given the captaincy on the night, but did not show the required leadership at the back. The Italian sliced the ball into his own net at the end of the first half, lazily throwing his leg at a low cross, causing the ball to loop into the back of the net. Ogbonna lost a number of duels and was also poor on the ball.

Ogonna captains West Ham

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 5

The Greek defender failed to impress in his homeland and was part of a shaky partnership alongside Ogbonna. Mavropanos could have done a lot better for the first goal, as he was slow to react to Fortounis striking from just outside the box which led to the ball flying through his legs. The defender also gave the ball away a number of times playing out from the back, leading to many counter attacks from the hosts.

James Ward-Prowse - 5

Ward-Prowse has been a revelation since joining from Southampton in the Summer, but this was one of his poorer displays. The England international struggled playing a bit deeper and his usual pinpoint deliveries weren't threatening the Olympiacos defence as much as expected.

Tomas Soucek - 5

Soucek could have done a lot better for the first goal, as Fortounis just skipped past him with very little pressure. The Czech international slowed down a number of the Irons' attacks, with sloppy passing and heavy touches. With no Paqueta or Edson Alvarez on the pitch for most of the match, Soucek played deeper than usual which did not aid West Ham's build up play.

Mohammed Kudus - 6

On what was a very lacklustre display from Moyes' side, Kudus provided a slight spark with some trickery and electric pace but his decision making and end product let him down. The Ghanian forward worked hard to help out his teammates defensively through as well.

Said Benrahma - 5

Benrahma has found himself out of favour over the last few weeks and he gave Moyes very little reason to keep him in the side based on his display. The winger was sloppy on the ball at times and created next to nothing for the other forwards.

Pablo Fornals - 4

Fornals was deployed down the left-hand side, but this did not really work out for the visitors. The Spaniard completely failed to get into the game and was replaced after 60 minutes. Fornals should have also closed down the cross which led to the hosts' first goal.

Danny Ings - 4

The former Southampton striker had very little scraps to feed on throughout the match, but should have done better with the two big chances that he did have. The first chance came at the end of the first half, when he took too long to get the ball under control, allowing the goalkeeper to smother the chance. For the second chance, Ings just rushed the shot and blazed the ball over the bar from near the penalty spot.

Jarrod Bowen (Benrahma 58') - 5

Bowen had little impact off the bench and failed to give West Ham that much needed spark they needed.

Michail Antonio (Ings 58') - 5

Much like Ings, Antonio did not see much of the ball but was wasteful whenever his side were able to get the ball up the pitch and into their striker. The forward is just struggling to find form at the moment.

Lucas Paqueta (Fornals 58') - 7

Despite a few sloppy passes and touches, the Brazilian brought West Ham back into the match with a thunderous volley from the edge of the box. The ball looped up perfectly for Paqueta and he ran onto the ball before smashing it first time into the net.

Paqueta runs back to the spot after scoring late on

Edson Alvarez (Ward-Prowse 73') - 5

The Mexican was brought on to stop counter attacks from the hosts as West Ham pushed to get back into the game. Alvarez did win the ball back a few times but did not have much impact going forward and was slow on the ball.

Maxwell Cornet (Kudus 73') - 5

Similar to the other substitutes, Cornet did not change the pace of West Ham's attack much and found it difficult to create much space.