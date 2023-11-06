Tottenham 1 - 4 Chelsea: Tottenham's unbeaten record comes to an end in volatile game

Kulusevski’s deflected shot secured Tottenham the lead in the first six minutes, but a fatal red card to Cristian Romero, and a converted penalty form Cole Palmer drew Chelsea even. Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick in the second half, securing Chelsea the three points.

Story of the Match

Tottenham started the game with the hopes of maintaining the only unbeaten record in the league.

Ange Postecoglou’s side saw the return of Destiny Udogie in the backline as he returned from a minor injury. Other changes saw Brennan Johnson make his second Premier League start, as he took the left-wing position over Richarlison. The rest of the starting XI remained unscathed.

Son Heung Min and Pape Sarr were sharp from the start, lightning quick play from Sarr set Son free for a shot, but Chelsea keeper, Robert Sanchez made an easy save.

The first goal was scored within the first six minutes, as Tottenham’s Kulusevski cut in, took his shot, and a major deflection from Levi Colwill saw the ball into the back of the net.

Within a minute following the goal, Spurs kept nagging at a bewildered Chelsea defence, as Pedro Porro took a pop at goal from afar, but Robert Sanchez smothered it down.

Tottenham scored another following some smooth play, as Brennan Johnson laced a lovely low cross around the Chelsea defence into the path of Son - but it was disallowed - as Son’s shoulder was offside.

Just on the cusp of the 18-minute mark, Destiny Udogie’s dangerous challenge lead a to a VAR review, as they checked for some serious foul play. After sliding in with both feet, it was clear Udogie managed to play the ball. No foul was given.

On the cusp of the 20-minute mark, Raheem Sterling converted his strike but events leading up to the goal led to a VAR review. A visible handball form Sterling as the ball hit his arm while he controlled it was the notable offence. VAR reviewed the footage and took the goal away. Tottenham Still led by one goal to nil.

Moises Caicedo then scored a screamer as a long shot fizzed through a crowd and crept in past the outreached hand of Guglielmo Vicario, but a chain of events building up to the strike led to VAR overruling another goal yet again.

A Chelsea player obstructing the ball, whilst being offside disallowed the goal. Then after this, there was a penalty offence committed by Romero. As he swung at the ball for a clearance, he collided with Enzo Fernandez after playing the ball.

Cristian Romero received a red card and his challenge led to a Chelsea penalty. Cole Palmer lined the ball up from the spot and powered it into the bottom right corner. Guglielmo Vicario got two hands to it - but it ricocheted off the post into the goal.

In the absence of Romero, Ange Postecoglou sacrificed Brennan Johnson for defender Eric Dier, making it his first appearance of the season.

A sweet Chelsea build up led to another goal from Nicolas Jackson but it was blatantly offside.

A loose ball in midfield saw Micky Van De Ven get embroiled in a foot race with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Van De Ven pulled short, suddenly stopping, he limped, and fell to the floor. Holding his hamstring, he hobbled off the pitch, as he was subbed off for Emerson Royal.

After the chock-a-block first half reached the 45-minute mark, 12 minutes were added on. At this point Tottenham had lost both of their starting centre backs and were down to ten men.

VAR held up extra time as they checked for a possible yellow card on Reece James, but nothing came from it.

The Frenzy continued

Mauricio Pochettino made the only change at halftime. Levi Colwill, following a booking at the end of the first half, was swapped out for Marc Cucurella.

Sterling continued to cause problems on the left side, as Tottenham’s defence struggled to cope, Vicario was left open to several shots.

After a chase to recover the ball, Spurs went down to nine men, as Udogie received a second yellow for his sliding challenge on Sterling.

At the 60 minute mark, Sarr was subbed off for Rodrigo Bentancur, and Oliver Skipp came on for Dejan Kulusevski.

65 minutes in and Chelsea were controlling the entire game, but an outstanding performance from Guglielmo Vicario continued to keep the scores even.

70 minutes passed, the scores were still even. Tottenham, although they were down to nine men, kept a high line on the pitch, thwarting many of the balls that were played into the Chelsea front line. The home crowd rocked the stadium with their chants, but to no avail.

Chelsea scored in the 74th minute. A few passes around the half way line set Sterling free, he drove with the ball towards the goal and squared the ball to Nicolas Jackson for an easy finish. VAR reviewed but it was onside.

77 minutes in and yet another disallowed goal. Eric Dier managed to volley the ball home as the it fell into his path from a free kick. VAR took their time, reviewing the goal. Boos built around the stadium. It was declared offside.

Chelsea defender Gusto received a yellow in the 85th minute. Setting up Pedro Porro for a wide free kick, he sent it straight to Bentancur who headed it at goal but it fell wide.

In the 94th minute, a big chance for an equaliser came when Son Heung Min zapped past three Chelsea defenders, but Robert Sanchez got a hand to it and pushed it wide. Then, in a sudden burst, Nicolas Jackson was set up yet again by Connor Gallagher.

Nicolas Jackson then scored again for his hat trick as he dribbled the ball past Vicario, in the 97th minute. His final chance came in the 98th minute, but he sent over the bar by some margin.

·Man of the Match

Nicolas Jackson is due recognition for his hat-trick that was finalised in the dying embers of the game, but the man of the match for me goes to Guglielemo Vicario.

Vicario kept Tottenham on level terms amongst a reckless back line, his decision making and ability to anticipate the forwards kept the spirits - of a nine man team - high and alive for the majority of the game.