Diego Martinez wants his side to 'surprise' West Ham in the Europa League

Following the touchdown of Olympiacos in the capital, Diego Martínez sat down to speak to the media along with fullback Rodinei who scored in the previous game against West Ham, with both manager and player underlining their desire to produce a 'surprise' against the current Europa Conference League Champions.

Thursday's clash against West Ham comes off the back of a disappointing game against PAOK in the Greek Super League. Olympiacos shipped four goals in their Piraeus home, the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, leaving them four points behind league leaders Panathinaikos.

Throughout the press conference, Rodinei and his manager showed a strong desire to bounce back to winning ways and give something for their fans to cheer after the weekend's result had put a dampener on what had otherwise been a very positive month for the serial domestic Greek champions.

Martínez's side, who historically have 75 trophies to their name, had enjoyed three wins in the league as well as a draw in the Europa League before beating West Ham just under two weeks ago in Athens.

Olympiacos will have to produce a performance of the same rigour they showed in Greece against the Hammers if they are to be in control of their own destiny in Group A and ensure they have the possibility to qualify for the knockout rounds of Europe's 'B' league.

Both Rodinei and Martínez insisted they have had a lot of 'self-reflection' over the last few days to process their defeat and ensure that they will be in the best possible position as they look to return to winning ways against West Ham on Thursday evening.

On Thursday's game

With Olympiacos always under the expectation of winning every game in the Greek Super League and to finish as champions, Sunday's heavy loss came as a surprise to many.

Brazilian full-back Rodinei was keen to reiterate that his side have learnt since Sunday, and have approached this week's fixure with both a 'new attitude and focus'.

The 31 year-old said: "It was a bad night for Olympiacos on Sunday, but a lot of days have passed since then and we have a new attitude and a new focus. We’ve learnt from our mistakes and we don’t want to repeat them. We’re looking forward to the game and we’re very focused on tomorrow”

Martínez also explained: “It’s a very important game tomorrow but it’s a different game. We want to enter the pitch tomorrow knowing what we have to do. We want to show all our positive characteristics to be able to do well in the game. It’s not going to be easy, we know that, because West Ham is a very strong team.”

One of those positive characteristics may be Olympiacos’ high-flying attacking which scores an average of three goals every game in the Greek Super League. Two key components of that front line include Wolves loanee, Daniel Podence, and club captain Kostas Fortounis.

Podence has found himself in excellent goalscoring form, with the fast winger scoring five and assisting two across seven Greek Super League games as well as two goal contributions in the Europa League group stage so far. Meanwhile, Fortounis was key in last week’s victory over West Ham, scoring an excellent goal in addition to an effortless strike at the weekend against PAOK, a rare moment of Olympiacos quality in a disappointing game for the Greek Giants.

(Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Martínez continued to reiterate his team’s desire to win, as well as pointing out football’s canny habit of providing surprises.

The 42 year-old said: “Of course we want the team to win. We are here in a very good moment and have an appetite to win. We deserve to be here, it's a very important game against a great opponent. We hope to win every time we’re playing we’re getting better. In football there are surprises, that’s the beauty of the game, we saw it in the Champions League yesterday. I have great faith in my players that we can win the game tomorrow.

He added: “Truly we are always full of expectations, we all want to win. We do know this is a very difficult team, premier league opposition the current champion of conference league, we know they were unbeaten for 17 games before they came to Athens but we’re full of hope and we want to win."

On the inconsistency Olympiacos have shown

With Martínez only arriving to Olympiacos in the July, the former Españyol manager is still implementing his philosophy at the club. The manager who found success with Granada, securing promotion from the Segunda, was once La Liga’s youngest manager and has a wealth of experience in Spanish football despite still being just 42 years of age.

However, he insisted it will take time to implement his ideas and in the meantime, he takes full responsibility.

He said: ”It’s absolutely normal. We are angry from these results and defeats however we don’t lose our confidence and of course no excuses. We had a very good first half [against PAOK] with Podence, if the goal in the first half wasn’t offside it could have been a different result.

He added: "I take full responsibility for the defeat, we were lacking depth in the game. I am very proud of my team because we didn’t give up. We are very hurt from this result but overall it’s been very good progress from the team. We want to learn from these mistakes it's very important to learn from them and to not do them again. As Rodinei said we have to learn from our defeat, I believe in this team and I believe in the future.”

