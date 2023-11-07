West Ham vs Olympiacos: UEFA Europa League, Gameweek 4, 2023

On Thursday evening, David Moyes’ West Ham side will welcome Greek giants, Olympiacos, to the London Stadium as the Hammers look to bounce back to winning ways after the weekend’s defeat to Brentford and, crucially, remain top of Group A.

Last time out in the Europa League, West Ham saw their impressive record of 17 games unbeaten come to an end at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens. An excellent goal from Kostas Fortounis opened the scoring before Rodinei doubled the Greek side’s lead after his intended cross was diverted away from Areola by Angelo Ogbonna and into the net. While the Hammers would pull one back from a Lucas Paqueta volley it was too little too late with Diego Martínez’s side much deserved winners.

For West Ham, Thursday’s game will represent an important chance to bounce back after their Premier League form has dipped, seeing them lose all three of their last games in the domestic league, with the East London side last winning in the league against Sheffield United in September.

The same can be said for Olympiacos, who at the weekend suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to fellow Europa League side PAOK and now find themselves four points behind league leaders Panathinaikos.

In addition, Olympiacos require a victory in order to enter the group’s top two and keep their up hopes of qualifying for the tournaments knockout rounds, with both West Ham and SC Freiburg currently sitting above the Athens based side.

This week’s clash also represents the first time both sides have met on English soil since November 1965, when West Ham ran out victors from an impressive 4-0 scoreline with a brace from soon-to-be World Cup winner Geoff Hurst on that day in the European Cup Winners Cup.

With much riding on Thursday’s game, it is likely that West Ham fans will want to create a formidable atmosphere in East London, welcoming the European heavyweights to a place where they haven’t lost to a team from the continent to since April 2022.

Team News

Regarding injury news for West Ham, the biggest potential absentee is Kurt Zouma. The 29 year-old centre-back failed to train on Wednesday morning and hasn't featured for the Irons since the 1-0 loss to Everton a little over a week ago, with Moyes saying a late fitness check will be required.

(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

On a more positive note, there a no other players out injured with David Moyes largely having all of his players bar Zouma at his disposal as the clubs enters a crucial week, with Nottingham Forest to follow Thursday's Olympiacos game.

For Diego Martinez's side, Nicolás Freire remains out of action with the centre-back, who had initially started all of the games in Olympiacos' Europa League qualifying journey, injured with an unresolved muscle issue.

Likely line-ups

Areola; Coufal, Aguerd, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Benrahma; Antonio.

Paschalakis; Rodinei, Porozo, Retsos, Quini; Camara, Hezze; Podence, Alexandropoulos, Fortunis; El Kaabi

Both sides will likely present themselves in 4-2-3-1 formations, with both sides seeing arguably their best players at the top end of the pitch.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus will be key to any West Ham victory while Olympiacos' club captain Kostas Fortounis will need to replicate the talismanic display he showed in Athens less than two weeks ago if his side are to gain a vital away win.

Elsewhere in attack for Olympiacos, former Wolves star Daniel Podence and Ayoub El-Kaabi will be dangerous in the final third for West Ham and should represent a real attacking threat.

Key Players

The key player for West Ham on Thursday evening will be Englishman Jarrod Bowen. The tricky wideman has been in excellent form for the Hammers so far this term, scoring seven goals and assisting one in the league.

While West Ham have struggled in recent weeks, Jarrod Bowen has been something of a shining light. The 26 year-old, who scored the winning goal in the Europa Conference League final last year in Prague, has hit the back of the net in the losses against both Aston Villa and Brentford recently.

The player who has an excellent eye for goal as well as the ability to be creative and pick the right pass in the final third will be of vital importance to his side’s aspirations in Thursday’s game and along with the help of in-form Kudus and classy Paqueta will need to lead his side to victory.

Olympiacos - Kostas Fortounis

Club captain Kostas Fortounis ran riot against West Ham’s backline last time out in the Europa League. The 31 year-old showed just what he is worth to his side last time out against West Ham with an excellent outside of the boot finish to give them the lead before almost grabbing another in the second half, again from outside of the box.

The attacking midfielder, who sports the number seven shirt for Olympiacos, has 13 goal contributions in 15 games this season, seeing himself in red hot form for Thursday’s game.

(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Fortounis has played in 309 games for his boyhood club, scoring 88 and assisting 96 across all competitions. With his side in need of another victory to put themselves in a better place going into the final two games of the group, all of Fortounis’ guile and leadership will be necessary as well as his abundance of attacking talent.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The tie between West Ham and Olympiacos will be played at the London Stadium which has a capacity of 60,000.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to get underway at 8pm (BST) on Thursday the 9th of November.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports which can also be streamed on Discovery+. In addition, BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live commentary of the event.

