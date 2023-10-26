Olympiacos 2-1 West Ham: Hammers suffer Greek tragedy in Athens

West Ham came into this came on a 17-game unbeaten streak in European competitions - the longest of any English team in history. Their opponents, on the other hand, came into it with a point to prove, given that they had failed to win either of their opening group games.

After conceding midway through the first half, the Hammers slipped away, with Olympiacos taking full control of the game. Their issues worsened after conceding again on the brink of half-time, which gave them a huge challenge for the second half.

The fact is they never really found their footing and looked second-best for almost the entire second half, and were fortunate at times to only be 2-0 down.

Despite pulling a goal back late on with a great strike, they were unable to overturn the two-goal deficit and saw their 17-game unbeaten run in Europe brought to an end.

Story of the game

Diego Martinez made three changes to the Olympiacos side who were held to a 2-2 draw away to TSC Bačka Topola in their last outing - also in the Europa League.

As you may have noticed, the Greek side had not played a game for 21 days after their fixture last weekend was postponed amid riots between home fans and the police.

For West Ham, David Moyes made wholesale changes to the side who were dismantled 4-1 by Aston Villa on Sunday. Among the seven changes were the inclusions of Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos - with the latter returning to the city where he was born, for this game.

The game began as a very open contest, with both sides creating some promising chances early on - though neither goal looked overly threatened during the opening exchanges.

Daniel Podence, on loan from Wolves, went down appealing for a penalty in the 32nd minute, but the referee waved play on and, on reflection, he was right to do so after a superb challenge by Kudus.

It would soon transpire that they did not need the penalty anyway as, just a minute later, Kostas Fortounis gave the hosts the lead with a strike from the edge of the box - after some wasteful play from the Hammers.

From here, Olympiacos took a real hold on the game for the remainder of the half and subjected the West Ham defence to attack after attack as they looked to forge further forward.

Their efforts were rewarded just before half-time as a chancing cross was put beyond Alphonse Areola by the outstretched leg of captain Angelo Ogbonna - doubling the lead for the hosts.

Danny Ings had a great chance one-on-one with the goalkeeper to pull one back for the visitors right on the stroke of half-time, but Alexandros Paschalakis did well to put the effort behind for a corner.

This saw West Ham trailing 2-0 at half-time, which is a big task to overturn in any game but, away to Olympiakos (especially in Europe) it is a mountain to climb.

Second half

While fans would have expected, and hoped for, a strong reaction from the Hammers early in the second half - this was not the case. Instead, Olympiacos came out swinging and were in complete control of the game - and almost added a third to their lead early in the half after another mistake in midfield.

Moyes had clearly seen enough and decided on an early triple substitution, with the trio of Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paquetá all coming on in a bid to change the Hammers' fortunes.

Despite their combined quality, West Ham still looked second best for the majority of the half, and were perhaps fortunate to not concede again.

One of the biggest weaknesses which we saw from the East London side was their wastefulness in possession, especially in midfield. They looked constantly overrun in the middle of the park, which led to most of the chances, and the goals, that they conceded.

While some sides may be happy with a 2-0 lead, Olympiacos were clearly hungry for more as they continued their relentless attacking approach late in the game, which would ultimately give the visitors a lifeline.

West Ham pulled a goal back in the 87th minute after an astonishing goal by Paquetá. The ball fell to the Brazilian outside the box after a poor headed clearance, and he fired it goalwards on the volley - giving the veteran Greek goalkeeper no chance.

The hosts, perhaps fearful of a late collapse, sat back more after this - which invited West Ham to push for an equaliser. They thought that they had found a way through very late in the game as it fell to Tomáš Souček in front of the goal, but his headed effort went over the bar.

From here the flow of the game was essentially brought to an end, which enabled the hosts to see out a 2-1 win. While they had to hold on in the closing minutes, Martinez's side outclassed West Ham, who never really got their footing in the game - bringing an end to their unbeaten run.

Despite the disappointing defeat, West Ham remain level on points with Freiburg (who are top of their Europa League group) - meaning that qualification for the knockouts is still in their own hands. It does, however, represent three successive games without a win - a record which Moyes will be keen to overturn.

Player of the match - Kostas Fortounis

While it is admittedly easy to highlight the only goalscorer for praise, Fortounis is more than deserving of it. He took his goal excellently, but it was his all-round play which really stood out.

The 31-year-old excellently linked the midfield with the attack and his passing was a joy to behold throughout the game. After a great individual performance and an even better result for his side, it is only fair to say that Fortounis left the biggest impact on the game, and is full value to be our player of the match.