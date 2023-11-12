Matt Beard pleased with Liverpool's away form after valiant point against Tottenham

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Liverpool Manager Matt Beard looks on ahead of the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Brisbane Road on November 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Matt Beard is impressed by his side's away form this season after they came from 1-0 down to claim a valiant point away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Their unbeaten away record in the Women's Super League looked like it would be coming to an end when Celin Bizet's sensational solo goal - starting in her half - gave Spurs the lead. Yet Sophie Roman Haug was in the right place at the right time to guide her header into the bottom corner, claiming Liverpool a deserved point.

However, the job does not get any easier for Beard, with a trip to WSL champions - and current leaders - Chelsea on the horizon next weekend. Speaking to VAVEL, the 45-year-old suggested things need to improve if they want to claim a result at Stamford Bridge.

“We can’t be as passive as we were at times. I don’t want to say lazy, but we need to get into positions quicker, especially when we’re in possession. When you play the top teams, some of the chances Tottenham missed today, Chelsea take. We saw that [on] Wednesday night against Man City if we’re being honest. You’ve got to make sure we’re on our ‘A game’ when we play these top sides," he said.

"We rode our luck a little bit"

Liverpool struggled to threaten in the first half at Brisbane Road. They caused problems in the transitional phase, particularly with Grace Fisk on the right flank, but lacked composure in the final third.

In the end, Haug's goal brought Liverpool back onto level terms, but it could have easily been a different story for The Reds. Their lack of composure potentially cost them two points in the capital. Beard highlighted this post-match, adding the change of system to a 4-3-3 did not work as planned.

He said: “I wasn’t pleased with the first half. We rode our luck a little bit, but I think finished stronger out of the two teams. Little bit disappointed at the end where we gifted chances – not clearing our lines or whatever. I think if there was going to be a winner at the end it would be us.

"Plenty of things to learn today; we had to change the system. We played well against Manchester City on Wednesday in a 4-3-3, so we felt maybe it would work today but it didn’t. I think when we changed to a 3-5-2, we looked a lot more solid. Obviously, we got a goal from it. As I said to them after the game, maybe last year we would have lost this, whereas this year it shows the little bit of resilience we’ve got. The way the first half panned out, I’m pleased with a point.

The draw to Robert Vilahamn's side keeps Liverpool's unbeaten away-from-home record in the WSL intact, with Beard suggesting it is the difference between last season and this season.

“It’s always tough on the road. We’re unbeaten on the road this season; obviously, a win at Arsenal, drawn here today and a draw at West Ham where we could have won. Last year we couldn’t win away and this year we’re unbeaten, so I think for us it’s making sure if we can’t get three points, we get one. We ended up doing that today," he added.

"It's oppositional play that killed us"

The second half was a different story at Brisbane Road; Liverpool's pressure increased - noticeably after the switch to a 3-5-2 - and the equaliser finally beckoned.

Yet despite the improved performance, there were still noticeable problems in Liverpool's overall performance. When asked what the main problems were, Beard said:

“It’s oppositional play that killed us. I remember us trying to play out [from the back] and we’ve got five bodies all in the same area. The way to beat Spurs is pressing to play around them. We were either too high or too low and then we were too narrow.

"We worked on it for the Man City games; we worked at it on Friday for today. We gave two to three options on how we could do it, but if you don’t get into positions, then you’re not going to break the press and they just kept turning them over.

"Tottenham leave 60 yards of space. Press high and then you’ve got lots of space to [attack] in behind. I’ve got Melissa Lawley and Mia Enderby who are lightning quick and we didn’t play to our strengths in that sense. We are comfortable in a 3-5-2 but we need to be able to adapt."