Liverpool vs Leicester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

Liverpool host in-form Leicester City on Sunday, with both teams looking to continue their extremely impressive starts to the 2023/24 Women's Super League season.

7th and 10th - the respective positions of these two clubs last term; you would be forgiven if you believed this was another run-of-the-mill mid-table affair.

On the contrary, the mood and direction these two clubs are going are distinct in their trajectory, upsetting the Women's Super League apple cart in the opening exchanges of the campaign.

While it is frivolous to harp on about the difficulty of fixtures on paper, neither side's start can be overlooked by the inclination of an "easy" opening set of matches - the hosts sweeping aside Arsenal and Aston Villa in their opening two outings to send a stark reminder to the WSL elite regarding the plethora of quality present in the everchanging WoSo sphere.

Matt Beard's squad, despite the recent defeat to bitter rivals Everton as well as added-time heartbreak to West Ham United last time out, have flexed their new-look squad in the opening months, bearing the fruits of a summer overhaul with the likes of Grace Fisk and Natasha Flint delivering in new colours.

Boasting a fifth-place position, meanwhile, due to a superior goal difference, Willie Kirk's Leicester City have defied expectation, albeit after just four league games have passed.

A 4-2 victory against Bristol City on the opening weekend set the tone in the West Country ahead of victories against both sides of Merseyside - a 1-0 win against the Toffees preceding a Conti Cup success against this weekend's opponents.

A resilient showing against Manchester United, meanwhile, saw the Foxes come away with a point from the contest before falling to their first defeat of the season in a narrow 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

While both sides seek a first win in three matches, the undoubted quality in the respective squads is clear to see in the early stages of the campaign as either side look to maintain the feel-good factor in the camps.

The Reds have been welcomed by a series of encouraging fitness-related news with several first-team regulars returning to the fold.

The very nature of the international break presents worrying times for clubs, waiting with bated breath in hopes their representatives make it through their duties with a clean bill of health.

Ceri Holland was unfortunately one who did not come through unscathed, picking up a calf injury playing for Wales - no long-term damage, however, has been reported but will not feature against the Foxes.

Emma Koivisto, has also undergone a provisional scan after leaving training early with a hamstring injury, according to Emma Sanders of the BBC.

Forwards Leanne Kiernan and Shanice van de Sanden, meanwhile, have completed their first full week of training as they continue their road to recovery, the latter set to return to the squad, while captain Niamh Fahey will be carefully reintegrated after suffering a calf injury for a third time.

The visitors, meanwhile, have reported one unrevealed injury, according to Emma Sanders, following the international break, which also saw eight senior professionals represent their country.

Regular performers Sophie Howard, Courtney Nevin and Jutta Rantala all featured for Scotland, Australia and Finland respectively with worldwide representation present at King Power Stadium.

Back in the Midlands, fellow Australian forward Remy Siemsen missed out on the action down under after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, ruling her out of action for several weeks - the 23-year-old eagerly awaits her first minutes of the campaign, meanwhile, attacking counterpart Lena Petermann enjoys the plaudits after being nominated for the WSL Player of the Month for October.

It is not all doom and gloom for the Foxes, however, with former Ajax goalkeeper Lize Kop back in training.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool:

Laws, Clark, Bonner, Fisk, Koivisto, Nagano, Höbinger, Hinds, Daniels, Bo Kearns, Haug.

Leicester City:

Leitzig, Bott, Howard, Thibaud, Whelan, Tierney, Nevin, O'Brien, Rantala; Cain, Petermann.

Key Players

At just 22, you would be forgiven for thinking Höbinger would need time to adapt to the climate of WSL football, however, the reality paints a verdant picture for those of a red persuasion in Merseyside.

Born out of the metropolitan hub of Vienna, the Austrian international boasts a wealth of experience across the continent, turning out for Frauen-Bundesliga outfit Turbine Potsdam, as a product of the academy ranks, ahead of a move to FC Zürich in pursuit of Swiss silverware.

The creative midfielder, meanwhile, was no bystander in her new side's Super League domination, receiving a Player of the Season nomination for her efforts as Zurich brought the domestic double back to the Little Big City in 2022.

A sterling return of nine goals in 15 matches last term has put the new recruit in good stead amid a summer overhaul under the stewardship of Matt Beard.

The Liverpool faithful have been blessed with the Austrian's artistry in the centre of the park from the get-go, a victorious debut display against Arsenal only a teaser of what was to come.

A naturally joyous occasion donning the red uniform for the first time, the midfielder left Prenton Park having been serenaded by the home contingent after an expertly dispatched strike past Aston Villa's Daphne van Domselaar opened her account in remarkable fashion.

Adding to her tally last time out, driving a drilled effort into the bottom-right corner against the Hammers, it is difficult not to feel there is even more to come from Höbinger if first impressions are anything to go by with the summer signing quickly becoming the marvellous maestro on Merseyside.

Leicester City - Janina Leitzig

While many will argue attack is the best form of defence, you will not get far without a formidable shot-stopper in between the sticks.

Leitzig has been a nonpareil goalkeeper in the Women's Super League this term, her Herculean prowess an integral component to the Foxes' defensive resilience so far this term, the notion of an initial relegation battle simply a distant memory.

While it would be an opening weekend to forget, conceding four to WSL returnees Bristol City, Leitzig has refused to back down from the challenge ahead with a heroic performance in her last outing against Merseyside opposition.

The German goalkeeper denied Everton's Justine Vanhaevermaet's spot-kick on the stroke of half-time, the rebound proving fruitless with Leitzig ready to deny once more, her five saves recording her side's first clean sheet of the campaign to come away with back-to-back victories.

Another defiant performance in the wake of Manchester United's attacking arsenal saw Leicester pick up another point - another seven saves required to keep the Red Devils at bay in a 1-1 affair.

Topping the league charts for saves, achieving 17 in four matches, the 24-year-old is living up to her evergrowing reputation, boasting the third-best save percentage in the division with the star performer keeping the WSL's finest at arm's length.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Willie Kirk's squad will make the trip to Birkenhead on Sunday with Prenton Park, home to Tranmere Rovers, hosting its second WSL contest of the campaign.

What time is kick-off?

The two exciting outfits will go head-to-head at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 5 November 2023.

How can I watch?

UK-based viewers can tune into the live action via the FA Player for video coverage of the match.