Manchester City pushed up to second in the Women's Super League this afternoon after a dominant 5-1 performance against Liverpool.

Despite taking the lead through a world-class effort from Taylor Hinds, Liverpool failed to keep their cool under pressure. With a Bunny Shaw hattrick, a Chloe Kelly penalty and a Gemma Bonner own goal, City's race for the title remains well and truly intact.

Prior to the game, Liverpool's confidence across this season gave a degree of doubt to how this game would pan out. The clash promised thrilling viewing regardless, with both teams initially separated by a mere four points in the Women's Super League standings, with City occupying the third position and Liverpool closely trailing in fifth.

However, a win this afternoon for Liverpool would have taken them up to fourth place, following Manchester United's loss to Chelsea earlier in the day. Three points for City was also crucial, in order to keep their title charge alive.

Story of the Match

The initial minutes of the match saw the hosts dominate both possession and attacking opportunities, as most expected. Liverpool, however, maintained a brilliant defensive shape, with many of City's opportunities in the final third fizzling out to nothing.

Just 10 minutes into the game, City were forced into their first substitution. Dutch defender Kerstin Casparij was fouled a few minutes earlier by Missy-Bo Kearns but was unable to play on as first anticipated. England international Esme Morgan was introduced in place of the defender.

With increasing amounts of time in possession, City began to grow in confidence, really forcing Liverpool on the back foot.

Or so, most of the Joie Stadium thought.

Taylor Hinds, the Reds captain, received the ball on the outside of the box, and with great confidence, buried a shot into the top corner of Khiara Keating's net. Suddenly, the red-occupied section of the ground erupted in cheers, with City fans dumbfounded as to how their side had conceded completely against the run of play.

Taylor Hinds of Liverpool celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Manchester City Academy Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The visitors' lead did not last too long, though. Substitute Esme Morgan made her way to the edge of the box, and lofted a perfectly weighted ball into the area, searching for a blue shirt. What she found instead, was former City player Gemma Bonner, whose unfortunate touch found the back of the net, levelling the home side.

Following the equaliser, the attacking pressure of Liverpool increased greatly. Sloppy passes between defenders and the goalkeeper almost encouraged City to bombard the backline. Thankfully for those in Red, the home side rarely capitalised on these mistakes.

Until, half an hour into the game, a poor Liverpool pass was intercepted by Khadija (Bunny) Shaw, who, completely unmarked, slid her shot through Teagan Micah's legs, and into the bottom left corner.

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City celebrates scoring her team's second goal with teammates Chloe Kelly and Jill Roord during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Manchester City Academy Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

As the half progressed, the once-solid defensive set-up delivered by Liverpool had descended into slight chaos - a sight we have not seen too regularly this season for Matt Beard's side.

However, on the rare occasion Liverpool had possession, fans were treated to glimpses of their build-up play brilliance. How Marie Hobinger, Missy-Bo Kearns, Sophie Roman Haug and Taylor Hinds teamed up to progress down the pitch displayed how much quality they have.

In the dying minutes of the first half, City gained a corner. Alex Greenwood rushed over to take a quick short corner, finding Chloe Kelly just outside the box. The attacker lifted a ball high into the box to find the head of the inevitable Bunny Shaw.

The half-time break was well-needed for the visitors, who needed a big team reset and tactical change in preparation for the next 45 minutes.

Second Half

It took City just ten minutes to pick up from where they had left off in the first half. World-class build-up play from Kelly and Jill Roord led to a shooting opportunity for Shaw, who initially struck the ball directly into Teagan Micah's body. The ricochet, however, fell favourably for the Jamaican, making sure the second time, the ball was firmly struck into the back of the net.

The possession between the two sides evened off, with no major clear-cut chances for either team.

With 15 minutes to go, Roord picked up the ball in City's half and linked up once more with Kelly, who delivered a perfect ball into the path of Lauren Hemp. Micah came steaming out of her goal to retrieve the ball but clattered into the City attacker, in a challenge that seemed extremely worrying for Hemp. Although able to get up and walk, the Lioness was swiftly replaced by Gareth Taylor.

Taylor Hinds and Teagan Micah of Liverpool console Lauren Hemp of Manchester City after an injury during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Manchester City Academy Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A penalty was awarded for the challenge, taken by penalty specialist, Chloe Kelly. True to form, Kelly made certain of her strike, which hit the centre of the net with force.

Following the fifth goal, Gareth Taylor made some changes, happy for his team to play out the win. Liverpool, although visibly defeated, continued to play impressive football when on the ball, but just could not break down the City defence.

Player of the Match: Bunny Shaw

Although this could have gone to many of City's players today, you simply cannot overlook yet another Bunny Shaw hattrick.

Shaw is undeniably one of the best goalscorers in world football, her instinct for goal is a trait that many, many strikers wish they possessed.

Of course, service is a crucial aspect of scoring goals, and assisters do not come much better than Chloe Kelly, Jill Roord, Lauren Hemp and Yui Hasegawa - all of whom, could have been in with a shout today.