Brian Sørensen 'happy to come away with a point' against impressive Tottenham

Brian Sørensen suggested he was 'happy to come away with a point' after Everton drew 1-1 away to Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.

The hosts dominated the match, consistently breaking into the final third with Grace Clinton and Drew Spence, yet their struggles in front of goal cost them dearly, with a late penalty from Aurora Galli securing the travelling Toffees a point.

Everton have not had the start to the season they wanted. Defeats to Leicester and Brighton, coupled with a heavy defeat at home to Manchester United, have set a sombre mood in Merseyside. Yet the resilience and determination shown by the team at Brisbane Road epitomised why they finished sixth last season, especially with just one out-and-out defender playing.

In contrast, Spurs have had a flying start to life under Robert Vilahamn. Sørensen praised Spurs post-match, saying:

“They’re a really good team. Last year, they were lacking a structure but they have that now. They brought good players in for the missing pieces, especially with Clinton and Martha Thomas up front. They’re playing some really good football at times."

Sørensen also suggested Courtney Brosnan was key to the performance, whilst highlighting the impact Emma Hayes has made on women's football.

“We are glad we’ve come away with one point"

When Clinton opened the scoring for Spurs at the end of the first half, there was a sigh of relief from the hosts' bench. After several chances in the final third, they finally took the lead through a determined header from the 20-year-old.

However, Spurs failed to double their lead, allowing Galli to rescue a point for Everton with seven minutes remaining. Sørensen was happy to walk away with a point, but he still wants to see improvements from his side.

He said: "We started very well in the first 35 minutes. I think we were excellent on the ball. We controlled them, but then we got more hectic and our shape was all over the place. I knew their goal was coming. There’s nothing I can do in those situations; it’s more about the team handling them when our shape is not there. How we can slow the game down when it’s hectic.

"At half-time, we tried to change our shape a bit to try and be a bit more aggressive with the pressure, but they played through us too much so we had to change back. We got back into the game, had a big penalty and had a couple of good chances into the box. The last pass was either too deep or too wide. We're happy to come away with a point, but maybe a bit more disappointed we didn’t take advantage when we were on top."

"She set the standards for the whole league"

Yesterday, it was announced that Emma Hayes would leave Chelsea at the end of the season to pursue a non-club role in the sport. That role is expected to be as manager of the USA women's team, leaving the Blues without one of the world's best managers.

Hayes has dominated the scene in West London, guiding the club to a domestic double last season. Everton play Chelsea next, as Sørensen suggested it will be a tough match whilst highlighting the work Hayes has completed.

“Emma has been terrific. She set the standards for the whole league across the board in England. I’m pretty sure every time a Chelsea team is on the pitch they'll score. We know it’s going to be an incredibly tough game [especially as] we played with just one centre-back today, with four out injured.

"It’s tough, but that’s how the game is sometimes. Sometimes you’re unlucky with injuries; last season, we dealt with it, but Chelsea is going to be extremely tough so we’ll say how we get through that," he stated.

“She’s always brilliant"

Brosnan starred for Everton at Brisbane Road, making ten saves to leave her side with a fighting chance going into the dying minutes.

The 27-year-old did not feature in the opening two matches, with Emily Ramsey preferred, but Sørensen heaped praise on Brosnan's performance, highlighting her impact on the rest of the team.

He said: “She’s always brilliant, but I feel like the chances they were getting were never going in. She’s that good of a goalkeeper. She made a world-class save from Martha Thomas in the first half. I see her make them every day in training, so yeah, she’s really good.

"We still have Emily [Ramsey] who’s a really good goalkeeper. We have the Conti Cup coming up, so we’ll play her [then], but I think the back four as we were playing today only had one defender. That’s the only team we could put on the pitch. We want injured players back and that means we can play the defence we want, build confidence and go from there. But for now, it’s about the team and how we can compete without key players."