Matt Beard explains it is 'tough to get points on the road in the WSL'

Matt Beard has started off the season with an excellent string of results against difficult opponents, the stand out being an opening day victory against title contenders Arsenal.

Liverpool were searching to take three points back up north on Sunday afternoon, however an injury time equaliser from West Ham denied their chances.

Matt spoke on his reaction to the game, praising his team as well as the opponents winner.

''I think we performed really well, I think we’ve dominated large parts of the game today. Obviously we’ve hit the woodwork a few times, Mackenzie [Arnold] made a great save off Fuka [Nagano]. I just think it shows when you’ve got your chances you need to try to convert them. West Ham were always going to have a spell in the game. Obviously it’s desperately disappointing to concede in the 95th minute. But credit to West Ham, obviously they kept going. It was a great ball from [Mel] Filis at the end. Overall, we’ve performed really, really well and on another day we could have had another two or three, but it wasn’t to be.''

The Reds spell of dominance in the first half created countless chances, leaving fans wondering how it was stalemate at half time.

Liverpool found strength in their attack, mainly from crosses from either side. Matt explained this in his interview, that it was difficult for the players to be able to play through the Hammers defence, and rather they had to play around them.

Not only this, but Rehanne Skinner also chose to change their shape in the second half, causing West Ham to get into the final third a lot more and become more attacking.

The Hammers changing between a three and a four at the back changed the whole perspective of the game from the first half, with Liverpool losing some of their domination they had in the first 45 minutes.

''I think they’re quite narrow the way they defend, so it allowed us to play around them and then through. I felt we could have had better movements, if you look at [it] with the change of movement, where we could have maybe penetrated them a few more times. But because they are very, very compact with their shape, it’s tough to play through them, you have to go round.''

Hobinger celebrating with her teammates after scoring the first goal in their game against West Ham. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

''It’s trying to find that way of when you do go round them, you can then get into different positions, which I felt we did well in the first half. They changed their shape in the second half and made it a little bit of a different game, but I still felt we did well.''

Höbinger's Arrival

Marie Höbinger arrival this season has been pivotal for the reds. Two goals in four games and a threat to the oppositions defence - she has fitted into Liverpool's team perfectly.

Matt had nothing but praise for the Austrian forward, praising her technical abilities.

''Marie is a fantastic player, can play off both feet. Technically, she has got a great strike on her – we saw it against Aston Villa and we have seen it again today.''

Successful Start to the Season

Liverpool couldn't have asked for a better start to the season, with an opening day win against title contenders Arsenal at the Emirates stadium. Not only this, but they followed it up with a win against Aston Villa who are also on top form.

A 1-0 loss in the Merseyside derby at Anfield meant that the Reds came into this game off the back of a loss, however that didn't halt their confidence and they still came into this game as they began the season.

Matt Beard explained his happiness with the first two games compared to a more disappointing last week. However, the Reds manager can't be too disheartened by the loss as it is still a fantastic beginning to the season for the team.

''Obviously the first two games were great for us, to get the six points. We were disappointed last week and we wanted to put that right today, I felt we could. It’s tough to get points on the road in the WSL. Seven points is a good reflection – I think we should be on more, personally, but it’s a good return for the first four games.''