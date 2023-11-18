Four things we learnt from Chelsea's 5-1 win over Liverpool in the WSL

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: A general view as the teams line up ahead of the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on November 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea were at their ruthless and clinical best as they pulled six points clear at the top of the Women's Super League with a 5-1 win over Liverpool.

A special hat trick for Lauren James, her first in the WSL, a fourth in four games for Aggie Beever-Jones and another for Sjoeke Nusken saw The Blues cruise to a five star victory.

Lauren James' special display:

Everyone that watches the Women's game can see that Lauren James has all the ability to become one of the all time greats, off the back of recent injury troubles, and a World Cup incident that brought out the doubters, her sparkling performance at Stamford Bridge put her right into the limelight.

In a 5-1 win, she was involved in four of the goals, scoring a memorable, first ever WSL treble and setting up Beever-Jones truly thrust the Chelsea Number 10 into the limelight with one of the finest individual performances in recent memory.

Her first goal was vintage 'LJ', she recieved the ball from Sophie Ingle, rolled her marker and arrowed a left footed effort past Rachael Laws in the Liverpool goal. Halfway through the first half, she got her assist, curling in a beautiful ball towards the back post, where Beever-Jones rose highest to put Chelsea back in front.

She came out a different player after the break and ten minutes after the restart, she had a second. Seemingly a carbon copy of the first goal, Sam Kerr rolled the ball out to the electric youngster, who arrowed it past Laws again. Before we knew it, she had her first ever Women's Super League hat trick.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's first touches was to send Taylor Hinds sliding past her and put the ball on a plate for James to seal her hat trick and take the acclaim of the adoring Chelsea faithful.

Speaking to BBC after the game, James said that "Everything I do this year, is thankful to her (Emma Hayes). The winger had a tough week with the news of Hayes' impending departure, so this performance would've meant the world to the both of them.

Aggie Beever-Jones - impact sub to shining starter:

Before today, the Chelsea academy graduate on everyone's minds, Aggie Beever-Jones had three goals in three games, all off the bench. With questions starting to raise over what more she had to do to get a start, Emma Hayes put her faith in the 20 year old, and boy did she respond.

She started this game fresh after not featuring in the European Draw with Real Madrid in the week, and just twenty minutes in, she got her fourth goal in four games, towering above the Liverpool defence to plant the header in the back of the net and celebrate a first ever goal at Stamford Bridge.

She was a nuisance for the visitors defence all day, seeing another effort whistle past the post and one be denied by a brilliant block. Her interchange play with Kerr was also key, as shown in the hosts third goal, Jones vacated the area that Kerr then moved into to set up James, showcasing more areas to her game.

She was withdrawn on 64 minutes to a standing ovation, and having scored at The Bridge as a Chelsea academy graduate, Jones must've been feeling on top of the world.

The Chelsea attendance situation:

Something that has been quite a hot topic recently, is the attendance figures for The Blues when they play at Stamford Bridge, which don't make for the best of reading.

For example, in 2019/2020, Chelsea v Tottenham at Stamford Bridge had a crowd of 24,564, a lightyear away, even from this year's attendance between the two sides on WSL Matchday One, with that coming in at around 14,776.

The ticket prices are an issue, yes. Some today in the general admission stands were priced at £50, which could feasibly price out a 'day at the football', especially during a men's international break.

Whilst it was reportedly just around 12,800 today at the game, the atmosphere still had something too it and the inclusion of away ends once again proved good, with Liverpool fans heard throughout. Something still needs to be done on the clubs relationship with it's supporters groups to connect with the massive Blues fanbase.

The Reds' harsh reality check:

For a team that hadn't lost on the road yet this term, today's performance at Chelsea will have given Matt Beard plenty to think about for future games.

A pretty below par performance all things considered, even with a standout shift from Shanice Van de Sanden on the wing, they were good value for their goal, the Dutch international's cutback bouncing in off Jess Carter to bring Liverpool level on 13 minutes.

They never kicked on from the goal, allowing Chelsea to take full control. It's very easy to get carried away after a poor defeat but as the Liverpool manager said, "we can't let the result today to un-do the work we've done so far."

The Reds will look to bounce back against Brighton next weekend, with home advantage at Prenton Park the perfect way to find their form again.