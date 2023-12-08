Man City are a "winning machine" says Edwards ahead of Sunday clash

Following Tuesday's agonisingly late 3-4 defeat to Arsenal, Rob Edwards worked through the week to get his players up to standard as they welcome reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

He spoke to the press on Friday afternoon, and began by reiterating his thoughts after a valiant showing under the Bedfordshire lights as his side lost to Declan Rice's header timed at 96:23.

Plenty of positives amidst Arsenal agony

After a defeat at the death, it's easy for a team to drop. However, Luton's resolve is a little stronger than that, it's safe to say. Manager Rob Edwards began by explaining how his side regrouped after being on the wrong end of a seven-goal midweek classic.

"It was an incredible night. That’s why Arsenal are going to go deep very, very deep into almost every competition and fight for the big trophies. The top teams find a way and credit to them - we couldn’t quite hang on but there were a lot of positives to take from the night. It was a special night, the fans were amazing. The Kenny was rocking and to push them all the way was a huge credit to the players.

“Sometimes when those things happen, they’re a little bit surreal. You can almost imagine it didn’t happen (laughs). I watched it back, we did as a staff, and tried to be rational about it because the emotion of goals can determine how you feel about a game. We’re emotional and it’s always hard coming out and speaking to everyone after a game like that. We came so close, it was hard.”

Kenilworth Road an intimidating ground, despite results

While Luton haven't won every game at their throwback home ground, what has been noticeable is just how infamous the raucous atmosphere is becoming this term. The very epitome of that old '12th man' cliche, Rob Edwards examined whether Luton's home had evolved into what he'd wanted in the Premier League.

“Every game’s been tight. I think in the West Ham game, we were still going through that learning process and working things out in that early part of the season. If we played that game again, it’d be different now. No doubt about it.

"I like the way we’re going about it at home. I think we’re all feeling it in the sense that we can be ourselves there and feel ‘at home’ in that environment. I think the fans are feeling it too, and we’re going to need them on Sunday. It’ll be a little different with a two o’clock kick off compared to an evening under the lights, so we’re certainly going to need them to bring their singing voices early on.”

Team news

At 'the Kenny', the crowd is obviously a huge factor - yet even bigger is the way the players receive their adoring spectators. Edwards was hopeful, that aside from a couple of changes - his side would be similar to that of the one that pushed Arsenal all the way.

“Obviously, Issa Kabore isn’t eligible as it’s against his parent club. We’re hoping Locks will be back involved, which is really good for us. There’s one or two, that people may see from the team sheet, if we are struggling. But I’m hoping we’ll be how we were (against Arsenal) with the addition of Locks and without Issa Kabore.”

"(Lokonga and Nakamba) trained today - so that’s a real positive for us. Sambi’s obviously been out for a long time and not had loads of minutes, so we’ve got to be sensible in how we integrate him back into it but he’s available.”

“Burkey is very, very close. Mads (Andersen) is progressing well, he’s close into full training as well. Potts had a little setback so we’re still assessing that one and trying to get to the bottom of it.”

The big question: how do you prepare for City?

While Manchester City are currently enduring an uncharacteristic run of four games without a victory, Edwards assured the media that as he had done against the red half of Manchester - his preparations leaned on facing the best version of the Citizens.

“I’m just excited we’re playing them. I think the whole football club should be as well. Look what they’ve done in recent years, they’re a winning machine. They’ve had a few difficult games, but I think the three before Villa, they could’ve won as well, they were creating big, big chances. We can expect the best Manchester City and that’s what we’re preparing for.”

“Well, we’ll try and play to our strengths. We try and make the players aware of theirs, their very, very many strengths. I think the bottom line is, we don’t want it to be a comfortable day. We want to try and get them out of their comfort zone if we can. If we allow them to play their game and have complete control, which they can do - then it can be a very difficult day. It’s going to be a difficult day anyway, but we’re going to try and play our way, play to our strengths and not allow them to have the game they want.”

A 'pinch yourself' Pep moment?

As has been displayed time and time again, Luton and Edwards give any opposition, the competitive respect they deserve. However, up against City, the Hatters' boss was a little more wary of what's to come on Sunday afternoon.

“We have got the best managers in the world, I think, in this league. We’re really lucky and I think he’s the best. His record speaks for itself. I remember being a first team coach at Wolves a number of years back and watching his Bayern Munich team and really falling in love with that team. You know, how they were playing, their style and what they were doing. My favourite ever game of football is that second leg semi final against Atletico Madrid where Bayern Munich were an incredible football team and could’ve won the Champions League. I know it’s fine margins when you get to that stage.

"That game, though, is one of my favourite games ever. I think the intensity, the quality that they played with. Then they just missed out on an away goal but at that time, and wherever he’s been - he’s won. He’s the man, so it’ll be a real privilege to go up against him and his staff and his team.”