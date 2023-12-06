Everton vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action with Miguel Almiron during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 27, 2023 (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Everton are back at home in this midweek fixture, taking on a Newcastle United side who are on an impressive run of form following the most recent international break.

In only their second home game since that damaging ten-point deduction, Everton will be hoping to continue to build on their 1-0 away win to Nottingham Forest from the weekend.

Despite finding themselves in the relegation zone, Everton have picked up an impressive five wins already this season, although only one of those has come at Goodison Park. With a steely defence, Sean Dyche's side have managed to keep the opposition mostly quiet this season, having the fourth-best defence in the division. Only beaten out by Arsenal, Liverpool and their visitors this gameweek, Newcastle United.

Contrasting Everton's position in the table, Newcastle find themselves currently sixth in the Premier League. Following a week that saw them brush aside both Chelsea and Manchester United at home, as well as nearly taking all three points against PSG in the Champions League. In the complete inverse of Everton, Newcastle have picked up most of their points at St James Park this season, only getting one away win so far, an 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United.

Eddie Howe and his men are just finding themselves at the beginning of a tough and hectic December schedule, with Premier League, Champions League and League Cup games to contend with over the next couple of weeks. On recent form, his players seem very resilient in dealing with what is currently almost non-existent squad rotation.

Team News

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks set to be available for this match, he sat out at the weekend in Nottingham due to some minor calf issue, with Beto starting in his place at the City Ground.

Amadou Onana could be available, though has only just returned to pitch training.

Seamus Coleman, who has sat on the bench in Everton's last two fixtures will be available for selection, should they need his defensive experience.

Dele Alli remains unavailable due to a groin issue.

Newcastle still have a whole host of injury issues, with Nick Pope being added to that pile due to a dislocated shoulder picked up in the Manchester United game. The England international is expected to be out for at least four months. Martin Dubravka will step up in Pope's absence.

Alongside this, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett are all expected to be missing from the squad.

Sean Longstaff and Sven Botman both appear to be near returning to the squad, but it is unlikely we will see either of these players before the upcoming weekend clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Predicted Lineups

Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron.

Key Players

Everton - James Tarkowski

Despite playing at home, Everton's biggest concern will be keeping Newcastle's prolific attack quiet. Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak have both racked up a combined over fifteen goals and assists already this season between them, and Newcastle have had no problem finding the net.

The side have only failed to score twice in their fourteen previous league fixtures. That includes thirteen goals at away grounds.

It will require concentration and marshalling over the experienced captain James Tarkowski to keep those attackers quiet. If they manage to do so, they could very well get a positive result in this fixture.

The stalwart defender has only been subbed off once this entire season and has played in every single fixture, being pivotal to Everton's impressive defensive record.

Newcastle - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has had quite the turnaround in his career over the last 12 months. From being chastised as a rusty cog in a poor Everton machine, to mostly a benchwarmer at the back end of Newcastle's 22/23 season, to the u-21s Euros players of the tournament and now one of the most prolific wingers in the Premier League this season.

Gordon has scored four goals in his four previous home appearances for Newcastle, being the first English player to do so for the Magpies since Alan Shearer.

This will be a return to familiar ground to the Merseyside-born player, who came on only as a substitute in the dying minutes of Newcastle's 4-1 away thrashing of Everton last season. He will likely start this game and will need to keep his cool and composure and not allow himself to be overwhelmed by what is sure to be a very combative reception.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Goodison Park - potentially the last time the magpies will visit this historic ground before Everton make the planned 2024 move into their new riverside stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Thursday the 7th of November.

How can I watch?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.