Tottenham vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in action with Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, aiming to earn their first Premier League win in six matches.

Ange Postecoglou's side have catastrophically collapsed after being top after ten matches. They now sit fifth, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, and just three points ahead of West Ham in ninth.

The Lilywhites lost to the Hammers on Thursday night during a bleak and cold night in North London. Cristian Romero opened the scoring on his return from injury, but Jarred Bowen and James Ward-Prowse acted as the sucker punch to Spurs fans in the second half.

Both goals were gifted to the visitors; Bowen took advantage of a double deflection off Romero and Ben Davies whilst Ward-Prowse capitalised on a weak backpass from Destiny Udogie. In reality, it was a recurring story for the North London side. They dominated with 75% possession, just like they did in their previous home match against Aston Villa, but failed to take their chances. Newcastle will be hoping they can take advantage of Spurs' struggles in the final third again.

Eddie Howe's side also lost on Thursday evening to points-deducted Everton. Three goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Beto sunk Newcastle at Goodison Park in a shock 3-0 win. Newcastle are suffering heavily from an injury crisis at St James' Park; Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson are just a handful of the players currently injured.

Their performance lacked the intensity and energy usually epitomising Howe's style of play. However, they will hope they can bounce back at the weekend. Newcastle beat Spurs twice last season. The first match, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, began the concern around Antonio Conte in N17.

Goals from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson shocked the hosts in a 2-1 win for the visitors. Meanwhile, in the return fixture at St James' Park, Newcastle ran riot in a 6-1 win with five goals in the opening 21 minutes, unsurprisingly leading to the sacking of interim manager Cristian Stellini. With just one point separating the sides in the Premier League, there is hope this season's match will provide similar entertainment.

Team News

Postecoglou will be without key players Micky van de Ven (hamstring), James Maddison (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle). All three are expected to be unavailable until the new year, adding to the concern around the club's form.

Spurs will also be without Ryan Sessengon, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic. Pape Matar Sarr and Richarlison featured briefly against West Ham and it is expected they will be fit to start against the Magpies if needed.

Howe's side are suffering from one of the worst injury crises in the league currently. Botman (knee), Sean Longstaff (ankle), Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (hamstring), Joe Willock (ankle), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Barnes (ankle), Elliot Anderson (back), Dan Burn (back) and Wilson (hamstring) are all expected to be unavailable.

Sandro Tonali is serving his suspension due to involvement with betting, likely leaving Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Lewis Miley as the sole midfield trio.

Likely Lineups

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Key Players

Tottenham - Giovani Lo Celso

If you asked who is one of Spurs' key players a couple of weeks ago and gave Lo Celso as an answer, you would be laughed at. However, after a run of impressive matches, the Argentine is at the heart of Spurs' midfield.

The former Real Betis midfielder took his opportunity with a stunning volley against Aston Villa from the edge of the box, continually pulling the strings during transition. Lo Celso has put in rare and impressive performances in the past, yet he has always struggled for consistency. Yet he continued his form against Manchester City, showcased by his well-placed curling strike, whilst also dictating the tempo of the match against West Ham.

With Maddison out injured until January at the earliest, Spurs need Lo Celso to provide creativity in the final third. He often struggles to create clear-cut chances, but his work in the transition has proved crucial for Spurs in recent matches, despite their run of form.

Newcastle - Anthony Gordon

Similarly to Lo Celso, Gordon has defied expectations this season, impressing fans and journalists around the world with six goals and three assists in 14 matches.

Joining from Everton in January, he had a tough start to life in Tyneside, but now he is one of the club's most important players. Occupying space on the left flank, he has formed a formidable partnership with Alexander Isak and Almiron, providing Newcastle with a continuous threat all match.

Going up against Pedro Porro on Sunday, Gordon will need to be at his energetic and dynamic best. The Spanish right-back has been one of the best defenders in the league this season - particularly with defensive support from Dejan Kulusevski.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, situated in the heart of North London.

What time is kick-off?

It kicks off at 4:30 PM on Sunday.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports are showing the match. Coverage starts at 4 PM on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League after the conclusion of Luton vs Man City.