Brighton vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

The American Express Stadium plays host to a key game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford - a fixture which could prove crucial to the race for European places come the end of the season.

Despite a disappointing defeat away to Chelsea last time out, Brighton have been in a fine vein of form and should be full of confidence having lost just once in their last eight games in all competitions.

The visitors have had a slightly more turbulent time of late, which has not been helped by their difficult run of fixtures, but a 3-1 win over Luton Town at the weekend offers them good momentum to take into this game following back-to-back defeats previously.

While a win for the hosts could see them climb above Manchester United depending on their result against Chelsea, the Bees go into the game knowing that failure to win could see them cut somewhat adrift from the race for the European places.

Brentford have never won away to Brighton in the Premier League, but can take some solace in the fact that they have not lost against the Seagulls in their last two competitive meetings.

Team news

Roberto De Zerbi's side are enduring something of an injury crisis and are without several important players ahead of this game.

Pervis Estupinan remains sidelined with a long-term thigh injury, and the Ecuadorian defender is not expected to feature again until 2024.

Tariq Lamptey has also suffered a thigh injury in another blow for the young full-back, with him also expected to be sidelined until January at the earliest.

To complete a hat-trick of thigh injuries, loan signing Ansu Fati has also been ruled out for a prolonged period of time after the Spanish winger was forced off early against Nottingham Forest late last month.

It is hoped that Julio Enciso is nearing a return, but, for now, the Paraguayan forward remains sidelined with a knee injury. Danny Welbeck also remains unavailable while he continues to recover from a muscular problem.

Both Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk are suspended for this tie as they both serve suspensions for red cards picked up in previous games, against Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Solly March remains sidelined for a prolonged period, too, as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

The final woe for the Seagulls to contend with is Adam Webster, who rounds off a lengthy injury list as the defender suffers from a knock.

Thomas Frank's side are with a lengthy absence list of their own, with a number of selection headaches for the Dane to contend with.

In a double defensive blow, Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey remain absent with long-term knee and hamstring issues respectively, with the former unlikely to feature again the season.

Ivan Toney is also unavailable for selection as he continues to serve a long-term ban for multiple breaches of the FA's betting laws.

In another double blow for the visitors' defence both Kristoffer Ajer (foot) and Nathan Collins (ankle), though the latter is closer to a return.

Kevin Schade is another player who will not feature again this year after the striker underwent surgery on an adductor injury back in September.

Christian Norgaard will miss the game through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Luton at the weekend.

The game is expected to come slightly too soon for Josh Dasilva, who is nearing a return from a hamstring issue

Another doubt is Mathias Jensen, who is expected to face a late fitness test to determine his possible involvement in the game following an adductor strain.

Likely Line-ups

Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Julio, Hinshelwood; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Flekken; Roerslev, Pinnock, Mee, Janelt; Onyeka, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.

Key players

Brighton - Joao Pedro

Since his summer arrival from Watford, Joao Pedro has been made to fight for minutes in De Zerbi's Brighton side.

In recent weeks, however, the Brazilian has seen himself become a vital component in the side and has now scored four goals in his last three games, despite starting just one of those.

He has shown a real ability to finish chances, as well as creating plenty of promising chances for his side too, while also being prone to winning penalties.

Against Brentford, whether from the start or coming off the bench, it is clear that Pedro can be a real threat and possibly be the difference against the Bees on Wednesday.

Brentford - Yoane Wissa

Although Yoane Wissa has endured something of a goal drought of late, the Congolese forward has already shown that he can be a danger in attack on numerous occasions this season.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to find a similar vein of form to that of the start of the season, where he scored in both of Brentford's opening league games.

Confidence is vital in football and a good performance here could really kickstart the rest of his season and take his game to the next level.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Brighton's home ground, the American Express Stadium.

When is the match?

Wednesday 6th December 2023, kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, this game is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.