"We're different. We're Luton Town." Identity clear for Edwards ahead of Fulham clash

After an international break which saw six Luton Town players join up with their respective nations, Rob Edwards addressed the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham.

Now approaching their fourth game, Luton's search for some first Premier League points goes on. Despite a week that featured disparaging remarks from BBC's Garth Crooks, Edwards' belief in his side continued to be unwavering.

As well as standing up against pundit pressure, the former Welsh international addressed the squad's status, some returning faces, and the Craven Cottage opposition.

Crook(s) by name, Crook(s) by nature?

In cynical form true to his character, Garth Crooks was unrelenting in his approach to Luton's start to the Premier League season. In comments via the BBC, the former Tottenham forward claimed he doesn't "take Luton seriously" and that "they'll be down by Christmas".

This remark reverberated around the fanbase, and seemed especially harsh given the infancy of the club's first Premier League campaign. When asked about Crooks' negativity, Edwards was considered in his response.

"I think after three games it's disrespectful. It hurts when you hear comments like that. At this level in the Premier League, you're there to be shot at. People are going to have opinions and I suppose that's what he's paid to do but I do think it was a disrespectful comment."

"We've reached out to Mr. Crooks to come in and we can show him a little bit about how we do and show him our plan. Show him maybe why we're not a team just to be laughed at. Our job is to try and get results. Our job is to try and get good performances. Then we'll change people's minds."

Despite Luton's diplomacy, Crooks is yet to respond.

Opposition outlook

13th-placed Fulham come into the game looking to faze out memories of an emphatic 5-1 drubbing away at the hands of Manchester City. Regardless of that runaway result, Edwards demonstrated the utmost respect for the Cottagers, especially their ability to adapt to losing star man Aleksandar Mitrovic.

"Bringing in Raul Jimenez, he's a very good player but they've got excellent players around him. They're not just a one man team. Marco Silva and his staff are very good, so they're always going to be able to find ways [to replace]."

Even before the Craven Cottage's capital punishment at the hand's of City, Fulham tasted bitter home defeat to Brentford, 3-0. When asked about the host's poor run of late, Luton's boss was key to illustrate that every game is different.

"Every game is an opportunity for us to win and get points. They're a good team, with very good individuals. They're well coached. At home, they'll be favourites but we'll go there with a real game plan and look to try and build on what was a good performance against West Ham."

Looking across the dugouts

As well as praise for his opposition players, Edwards extended the sentiment to his opposite number Marco Silva.

"He's one of those coaches who likes to dominate the ball as much as possible. He recognises that against the best teams, you might not always be able to do that but I don't think you get promoted in a manner that they did, then have the season they did in the Premier League without being very good.

"He's a top coach, looks like he has a very good way with his players. He's got very clear ideas as well. You can see how he wants his team to play."

New additions to the squad impressing already

As the press prodded and pried at potential team news, Edwards gave thorough insight to key figures across his group.

One topic of particular interest was how the new faces were gelling, especially in this most recent international break.

"Ross [Barkley] has been brilliant since he's come in. Very humble, really respectful, and he works really hard. We haven't seen the best of him yet. It’s still going to take some time to see the best of him, but there’s no pressure from our point of view. I’m really excited to see the levels we can get him to in the coming weeks and months."

On Albert Sambi Lokonga:

"Sambi is in amongst it. He’s ready and available for selection. We were delighted to get him over the line.

"He brings options. He can play as an eight, he can play deeper as well and offer a little bit of different balance in that midfield area. Quick on the ball, can maybe give us more control at times. Another option and real competition in that midfield."

“He’s trained very well. At Arsenal, then four weeks with us as well so he’s available for selection certainly.”

On Teden Mengi:

“T has trained really well. He’s another one we brought in for the long term future. He’s a fantastic age. He’s a real physical specimen as well but he has one or two issues in the past so we’ve got to make sure he’s ready. There’s not so much pressure on him straight away to have to come in and play but he’s looking very very good.”

Of course, it is nice to have new play things. However, another player who has impressed has been one of Luton's earliest Premier League signings. Danish defender Mads Andersen really left his mark against West Ham, even bagging himself a goal in the defeat.

For a player that was plying his trade in League One last term, the adjustment has turned many heads.

“He did [well against West Ham]. That’s why we brought him in, there’s real competition again, especially for that central role along with Locks (Lockyer). Sonny (Bradley) moved on, I think it was important to bring someone in like Mads, who’s someone we see has a long term plan.”

International thinking: the break, Luton on the world stage, and a positive despite halting momentum?

Rob Edwards was capped 15 times for Wales back in his playing career. So, with the international break come and gone, he revealed its importance, both in terms of respite for the remainders and the pride of representing your country.

“Pelly [DR Congo] trained today, Amari’i [Jamaica] didn’t. Amari’i only arrived at 10:30 this morning so we’ve had to assess and see where he’s at.

"He had a long, long journey. Pelly as well, a very long journey. There’ll be a little bit of tiredness there. We’ve got to be sure we assess it and get things right. We don’t want to put anyone in jeopardy."

"I think it’s great. The lads have enjoyed watching their colleagues, their teammates, their friends going off and representing their countries. It’s a fantastic accolade - it’s brilliant to represent your country.

"You go in our gym and you can see how proud the lads are, they’ve got their international shirts hanging up. Everyone’s really proud of that. It’s an inspiration as well for the rest of the group because there’ll be some that will have their sights set on that.”

Considering Luton's start to the season, it has been widely stop-start. Edwards weighed up the pros and cons - a break in momentum or valuable time to improve?

“I don’t mind, to be honest, because I think it’s allowed us to really train hard and work on certain things well that we need to improve on as well and keep building. Having that extra break where the Burnley game was off, allowed us to really get some quiet work into training.

"This international break as well is out of our control, like you say, so we just have to deal with it but try and look at it as a real positive and get some quality work into the lads in training. There has been a big turnaround too, so the more training we can do to build an understanding, the better.”

Fighting comparisons, a final statement of identity

An intriguing point to end on comes in the form of chatter regarding Luton's status as a promoted club.

With their romantic, fairy tale story, critics have found it hard to draw parallels between other newly promoted clubs. Rob Edwards provided a self-aware assessment, ever-enforcing a seemingly concrete Luton mindset.

“I think it’s dangerous to compare us to anyone who’s come up and stayed up. We’re always different. We make sure to distance ourselves from anyone. Brentford or Brighton, or any teams that have come up and done well. We’re different. We’re Luton Town."

"It gives you confidence and belief to see that teams can come up and stay up. We come from a different place. We’re very happy and grateful to be here but the jump is huge. It’s difficult to compare us to anyone else.”