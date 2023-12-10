Manchester United's shocking statistic that has led to their inconsistency

Manchester United's disastrous defeat against Bournemouth at Old Trafford yesterday evening was a prime example of their inconsistency so far this season.

The Red Devils were just building up a run of form after beating Chelsea earlier in the week but unfortunately this victory was short lived.

However, by taking a deeper dive into the statistics, we can understand that this is no surprise, as Erik Ten Hag's side have accumulated the worst conversion rate of shots to goals in the entire Premier League this season.

How bad has their finishing actually been?

Man United have taken a total of 243 shots this season, which is the third most in the league, but have only managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions, which leaves them with a conversion rate of 7.41%.

The only teams to have had more attempts at goal that Man United are Liverpool and Brighton, however Liverpool have doubled Man United's goal tally and The Seagulls have scored 15 more goals.

Now you may be thinking, could this be a stroke of bad luck for Man United's attackers? Well, you can answer that question with another statistic. Man United have the second worst shots to shots on target ratio out of all the teams in the league.

This shows us that the Man United attackers are not just failing to score, but they are failing to hit the target consistently. In a game like football where everything comes down to the finest margins, converting big chances in a non-negotiable thing, and unfortunately Man United have not been able to do so.

On the other hand, Ten Hag does have one player in his squad that can hold their head up high, as this player has scored 5 of his 25 shots taken, which leads to a shot conversion rate of 20%. The player in discussion is Scottish international Scott McTominay, who has been criticised for his overall play, but has scored goals in decisive moments for his side this season, such as his brace against Chelsea earlier this week.

The rest of his teammates have been far from clinical, as nobody other than McTominay has reached a conversion rate of 17%, with the highest player behind the midfielder being Anthony Martial with a conversion rate of 16.67%.

Possibly Man United's biggest let downs this season have been Antony and Rasmus Hojlund, as the pair are yet to find the net at all in the league this season despite taking over 30 shots between the two players.

Manchester United's forwards coach Benni McCarthy clearly has a major problem amongst his players as their confidence levels seem to just keep decreasing as time goes on.

Last season, Marcus Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions, making him the clubs top goal scorer for the campaign. Now we are almost halfway into the Premier League season and the Man United winger has only scored twice since August, with one of these goals being a penalty.

This issue will have to be resolved incredibly quickly if they have any hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

What could the solution to the problem be?

Signing a proven clinical goal scorer in January may just be the answer to this problem, but it could make no difference at all because it is just dodging the main issue rather than fixing it.

Also, Man United have just recently broken the bank to sign Hojlund as their main man to lead the attack, and whilst he has impressed in the Champions League, he has failed to make an impact at all in the Premier League.

Only time will tell if McCarthy and Ten Hag can work together to solve this goalscoring problem, but it will be a real pity if it carries on, as they have some of the best chance creators on the planet in their squad, such as Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

*This data is brought to you by Offers.Bet. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support*