Man United find out their Premier League 2023/24 fixtures

Erik ten Hag will look forward to the opener on August 14th, against a side who Manchester United won both home and away without conceding a goal last season.

The new fixtures for the 2023/24 season were released on Thursday morning as all 20 clubs were eager to see their upcoming calendar.

Man United will certainly be looking for even more progress under Ten Hag, who guided the club to a comfortable top four finish whilst grabbing a Carabao Cup trophy to go with it.

Notably, the Premier League giants face a tough September, whilst December lives up to its typically hectic schedule with seven fixtures included, not to mention other responsibilities such as European football to contend with.

April could also promise to be a pivotal month depending on which direction Man United go in.

After Man United welcome Wolves to kick start their campaign, Ten Hag's side will already face a stern test with a trip to face Tottenham, which could preview both clubs' seasons.

A week later the Red Devil's will take on a more favourable contest with Nottingham Forest coming to town to conclude the the first month of the Premier League season.

Another trip to North London awaits Man United in September, this time the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal will await them, in what could hopefully provide another terrific game of football after the five goal thriller this season.

Visits from Brighton and Crystal Palace are sandwiched by the trip to face newly promoted Burnley, led by Vincent Kompany which could produce an exciting match.

Man United host Brentford to kick off the month, following by a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United a few weeks later.

The first Manchester derby of the season then concludes the month, with the first one taking place at Old Trafford, where the red side will have fond memories from last season.

Two trips await Man United this month, first to Craven Cottage and lastly to Goodison Park, whilst Luton Town will make the trip to Manchester in between.

The manic month of the schedule with some tough fixtures in there for Man United. Newcastle United host the Red Devil's followed by a swift trip to Stamford Bridge just four days later.

Three days on Man United host Bournemouth, followed a week later by the dreaded trip to Anfield, where Ten Hag's side won't have fond memories from.

A seven-day span concludes the month and year, first with a visit to West Ham United, then welcoming Aston Villa to Old Trafford, followed by a trip to The City Ground.

The return from the winter break kicks off with a clash with Tottenham at Old Trafford, whilst a trip to the Molineux Stadium concludes the least active month of the calendar a few weeks later.

The Theatre of Dreams will see two Premier League fixtures this month, first West Ham will make the trip, whilst Fulham will conclude the month.

Those two fixtures are sandwiched by consecutive trips to Villa Park, and what will be a historic trip to Luton Town's Kenilworth Road.

A trip to the Etihad Stadium will see the second Manchester derby of the season as we head into the pivotal months, followed by a visit from Everton at Old Trafford.

Sheffield United will also make the trip a week later, whilst Brentford will host Man United a few weeks on as we head into April.

The second busiest month of the season for Man United could have a huge impact on their season, with trips to Chelsea and Bournemouth sandwiched by the biggest game in English football when Liverpool visit Manchester.

Newcastle and Burnley also make the trip to Old Trafford to round off the month, concluding a potentially decisive set of fixtures.

May

Man United won't get a light end to their campaign, with the ever tricky visit to Selhurst Park. Ten Hag's side will then welcome Arsenal, whilst a difficult trip to Brighton on the final day of the season follows.

Key Dates & Fixtures

Full list of Man United fixtures*

*All Premier League fixtures are subject to change.

August

August 14th: Wolves (H)

August 19th: Tottenham (A)

August 26th: Nottingham Forest (H)

September

September 2nd: Arsenal (A)

September 16th: Brighton (H)

September 23rd: Burnley (A)

September 30th: Crystal Palace (H)

October

October 7th: Brentford (H)

October 21st: Sheffield United (A)

October 28th: Manchester City (H)

November

November 4th: Fulham (A)

November 11th: Luton Town (H)

November 25th: Everton (A)

December

December 2nd: Newcastle United (A)

December 6th: Chelsea (H)

December 9th: Bournemouth (H)

December 16th: Liverpool (A)

December 23rd: West Ham United (A)

December 26th: Aston Villa (A)

December 30th: Nottingham Forest (A)

January

January 13th: Tottenham (H)

January 30th: Wolves (A)

February

February 3rd: West Ham United (H)

February 10th: Aston Villa (A)

February 17th: Luton Town (A)

February 24th: Fulham (H)

March

March 2nd: Manchester City (A)

March 9th: Everton (H)

March 16th: Sheffield United (H)

March 30th: Brentford (A)

April

April 3rd: Chelsea (A)

April 6th: Liverpool (H)

April 13th: Bournemouth (A)

April 20th: Newcastle United (H)

April 27th: Burnley (H)

May

May 4th: Crystal Palace (A)

May 11th: Arsenal (H)

May 19th: Brighton (A)