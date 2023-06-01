Andy Cole: Carragher Talks Flannel By Putting Grealish Over Giggs

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 13: Jamie Carragher of a Europe XI battles for the ball with Andrew Cole, who makes a guest appearance for Manchester United, during the UEFA Celebration match between Manchester United and Europe XI at Old Trafford on March 13, 2007 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole was critical of Jamie Carragher ahead of United’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

In the first ever FA Cup final meeting between both teams, United will look to end City’s chances of winning the treble.

United were the last English team to achieve this feat when they did so in 1999, and a win against their local rivals will put an end to any hopes of this happening before City’s Champions League final meeting with Inter Milan in Istanbul the following Saturday.

As a result of their treble quest, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher gave their combined teams between United’s 1999 side and the current City eleven.

Neville’s former teammate Cole made his feelings clear on Carragher’s team, particularly the choice to include City’s Jack Grealish over United’s Ryan Giggs. He said: “I would not change a single player out of my team for any of these current Manchester City players. Otherwise, that’s me being disrespectful to my teammates, and at the end of the day, we’re still the only team to have won the treble so far. Manchester City spent a lot of money to get to this position. Manchester United had six homegrown players, that tells you everything.

"What Jamie Carragher says, it makes no difference to me. People talk a lot of flannel. You have to be in that position of success to be able to have an opinion on what's better. Carragher put Jack Grealish in ahead of Ryan Giggs because he had more goal contributions? That says it all."

"United could match the Liverpool 'quadruple' side"

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Manchester United players arm in arm as they watch the penalty shoot out during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Cole also spoke of what a win means for the outlook on United’s season, and said it would match Liverpool’s team of last season. He said: "The FA Cup final is a big game for both Manchester teams. Manchester City are looking to do something only one club has ever done in English football. Manchester United are trying to win a cup double. However you perceive that, a cup double is a massive improvement from last season.

"Manchester United could match the Liverpool 'quadruple' side from last season with an FA Cup win, which is okay for a team going through a transition. You have to look at that as a massive positive. But no one is mentioning how good a cup double would be because everyone is obsessed with Manchester City winning the treble. It's a lack of respect people are showing to Manchester United at the moment."



"If Manchester City score early, they'll go on to win the game comfortably. If Manchester United frustrates them and nicks a goal, they can win a game. I have this feeling that Manchester United will win that game. No one seems to mention that the last time they played, Manchester United won, they played well and convincingly won. But anything can happen in the FA Cup, that's the magic of it.



“Our neighbours have a great chance of matching the treble if they beat us. They have the club's history and legacy on the line, it's as simple as that."

"Manchester United need someone with that 'X factor"

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Mason Mount of Chelsea FC looks dejected after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 18, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)





Finally, Cole spoke of ins and outs at United this summer as Mason Mount’s move from Chelsea moves closer. He said: "None of those Chelsea players improve Manchester United.



“I know there's talk of Mason Mount, he's a decent player who works hard and puts a shift in. But Manchester United need someone with that 'X factor' and has flair. Someone like Jude Bellingham who drives the team forward.

“Wout Weghorst's loan was an interesting one. In the end, it didn’t work out how Erik ten Hag intended. Weghorst didn't score in the league, one goal in the League Cup and one in the Europa League. Some things work out and some things don't work out, that's football.

"Even with Anthony Martial injured for the FA Cup final, it will be interesting to see if Weghorst makes it in the starting XI, even when they are missing a striker. Ten Hag has the opportunity to play Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in a front three. I'd be very surprised if Manchester United buy Weghorst in the summer, he's not a player who can help towards winning a league title.”

