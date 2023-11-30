Manchester United 3 - 3 Galatasaray: Onana blunder gifts a point to the home side - 4 things we learnt

It seemed as if it was going to be a different story this time around for Manchester United, however individual errors and a lack of control costed them dearly. As they now need the metaphorical stars to align for them to make it into the Champions League knockout rounds.

The match started off positively for United as within 20 minutes they were ahead by two goals, being scored by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes respectively, however Hakim Ziyech's free kick found the back of the net after Andre Onana was left unsighted and was left stranded.

The away fans were galvanised once more after Scott McTominay finished off a well worked goal to restore The Red Devil's two goal lead. This jubilation would lead to agony after Ziyech once again found the back of the net after Onana spilled the ball into the back of his own net.

From that point the game was more open and United lacked any form of dominance ultimately leading to Galatasaray finding an equaliser and leaving the players and fans defeated and frustrated.

Kobbie Mainoo is the real deal

This time last week many people wouldn't have known who Kobbie Mainoo was. However since the very start of pre-season he has looked like a young man with real potential.

These last two games have not only showcased his ability but also Erik Ten Hag's faith in him. Despite starting this game from the bench he was asked to help see the game out and add composure, and he did.

But when looking at the profiles on the pitch it probably should've be McTominay making way for the 18 year old instead of Sofyan Amrabat. Mainoo was composed and provided a good showcase of his technical ability and awareness when on the ball.

For the third goal he was the wrong side of Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu and was unable to stop him from getting his shot away but did manage to narrow down the angle, unfortunately Onana was positioned incorrectly and unable to stop the ball from going in at his near post.

Onana is awkward

The Cameroonian goalkeeper is talented that is an Indisputable fact that is supported by previous performances this season in the English Premier League and last season in the Italian Serie A and Champions League with Inter Milan.

However this season, whether it is the increased pressure from the media or the weight of the transfer fee or just simply not being comfortable he has simply not been at his best. In recent weeks he has been very good in goal for United and this cannot be ignored, but the signs have been there since the start.

Andre has a very unique way of goalkeeping, he very rarely catches the ball instead opting to parry it away which leads to the second goal as he initially goes to parry it instead of smother the ball.

Onana positions himself very similarly to Manuel Neuer, as he is ready to sweep up loose passes in behind and start counter attacks quickly, however Onana's combination of traits leave him vulnerable to mistakes such as the second and third goal. With his need to parry being at fault for the second and faulty positioning leaving him with a harder job for the third.

Ten Hag's men lack consistent control

During the course of the match there was times when it would be Man United dominating the ball and attempting at finding an opening whilst looking sharp, composed and clinical. And others where it was an open intense rush with mistakes from both teams.

This was the same situation against Everton in the previous fixture but they made it out with a clean sheet. They weren't as fortunate this time.

However this can be seen as a positive in that the squad are beginning to understand and play the way Ten Hag demands or that the Dutch manager still is unable to get these players to fully dictate a game.

Rasmus Hojlund has to play

Rasmus Hojlund didn't get a goal this evening but he was crucial within the build-up, he provided a solid aerial target and was very good at holding up the ball.

Hojlund's energy was good at creating pressure and causing disruption in their build-up play. His pace also was crucial at creating space with dummy runs which gave Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho space to drive into.

When he was substituted for Anthony Martial, United's control of the match took a turn for the worse, as Martial's press was half hearted and his hold-up play was poor. He provided very little when building up and when his opportunity to score came he took too many touches and the chance was gone.

United appear more structured, more secure and more confident when the Danish striker is on the pitch, proving just how important he is to the team.