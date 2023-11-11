Four things we learnt from Man United's win against Luton Town

Manchester United made it back-to-back wins in the league after defeating Luton Town at Old Trafford today, and despite the game finishing with only one goal, it is undeniable that United should've scored more.

United were expected to dominate the game and that is what they did, enjoying the bulk of possession and creating enough chances to put the game to bed in the first half alone. Rasmus Hojlund had a glorious chance to open his Premier League account in the first half when Marcus Rashford whipped a deflected cross into the six yard box where Hojlund was waiting to tap it in, only for Thomas Kaminski to produce a brilliant save from point blank range.

Scott Mctominay blazed a header over the bar in the first half and Rashford almost had his shot from inside the box deflected into goal by a Luton defender. The other clear-cut chance United had in the first half was Alejandro Garnacho being one-on-one with the Luton goalkeeper, only for the young Argentine to make a mess of what should've been a simple situation by trying to go around the keeper with the ball.

Hojlund had another chance in the 2nd half to get a goal from a Bruno Fernandes free kick, only to header the ball just wide of the post. Rashford had a chance to add to the one goal he's scored at club level this season but sent the shot straight at Kaminski. Mctominay also had another chance to score from a header in the second half but was denied by a smart stop from Kaminski.

The only goal of the game came courtesy of Victor Lindelof, who was in the right place at the right time in the box to send the ball into a helpless Kaminski's net amidst all the chaos ensuing in front of him. Luton's best chance of the game came via a first half Carlton Morris header, which was saved by Andre Onana.

Here are four things we learnt from today's game.

United lacked composure in front of goal

Goal-scoring has been a prominent issue for United this season, and it showed again today. With Hojlund's miss in the first half it could be argued that Kaminski did well to put an arm out to stop the ball, but in point blank situations it should generally be expected of a striker of United to put the ball in the back of the net. What was also confusing was Hojlund's decision to use his knee to connect with the ball instead of his foot, which may have been an action that happened quickly in the moment, but the Dane's struggle with sorting his feet out for shots has also been a noticeable problem for him in the league.

Poor decision-making in front of goal seemed to be a running theme as demonstrated by Garnacho's chance. Garnacho was in acres of space and once he finally received the ball he didn't check his surroundings to see if it was apt to try to go around the goalkeeper - this is a result of inexperience. Garnacho will learn with age that in the Premier League you rarely get more than a few seconds to think about how you want to score.

An argument can be made that for Rashford's chance he was correct to take a touch to set himself up for the shot, however his actual shot just evidenced a severe lack of confidence that has permeated his season thus far. The Rashford of previous seasons would've either hit the ball first time, or would've picked a corner after taking the touch. United fans can only continue to hope that Rashford's confidence drought doesn't affect his entire season.

Harry Maguire was brilliant again

Maguire had another outstanding performance from the back today, putting on yet another display of refreshing progressiveness in his passing, conviction in his duels and leadership of his back-line. Maguire had a 91% passing accuracy from 97 touches, which is reflective of a desire to show for the ball.

What was also noticeable today (and the majority of games he's featured in this season) was Maguire's growing comfort in expanding his passing range. He attempted 13 long balls today and completed 9 of them, and whilst this could simultaneously be put down to a lack of defensive concentration on Luton's part, Maguire recognised that Luton were largely unable to deal with his long diagonal balls into the wide players.

As far as his defensive actions are concerned he was imperious at the back, making three 3 important blocks and 3 clearances too, clearly relishing his role as the back-line commander. It seems that this time Gareth Southgate won't have to justify Maguire's selection in the England squad for the the upcoming international break.

Rob Edwards' plan worked for an hour

It was clear that Edwards knew United would dominate possession of the ball for the majority of the game, so Edwards set up Luton to win second balls and counter attack. Luton were conceding lots of chances and at times were bailed out by their goalkeeper, but other times they were forcing United players to miss the target, or they were blocking shots as a result of their extra man in defence.

The United goal was coming though, and eventually it did come by way of overwhelming numbers in Luton's penalty area, a shrewd move by the United players to outnumber the Luton players when attacking the penalty area. Luton worked hard out of possession, and actually could've made the game very interesting in the first half had Morris scored that headed chance. A goal like that, scored after winning a second ball and sustaining an attack in United's half, would've encapsulated Edwards' game-plan.

Luton failed to sustain attacks consistently

Chances for Luton were always going to be few and far between, but at certain points throughout the game the Luton players found themselves in United's box and this was where the severe lack of quality up-front for Luton showed as they were constantly rushing their final actions and playing far too direct.

Luton's directness in their attacking play made it all too easy for United players to win their duels consistently, which it isn't a good look for the physicality of the Luton players considering that physicality has been one of United's biggest problems this season. United have struggled to match up to teams who are superior physically, which has resulted in United either being beaten heavily or United having to scrape wins.

Even when United were playing more direct at certain points throughout the game Luton were unable to win as many second balls as they would've wanted, and this made it easier for United to get players higher up the pitch and persist with their high line. Luton couldn't consistently test United's high line as whenever the Luton players lost the ball in the final third they didn't get it back for a while.