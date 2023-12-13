Amber Whiteley: Liverpool "really looking forward" to Manchester United clash

Liverpool Women's assistant manager Amber Whiteley claimed the Reds are "really looking forward" to playing rivals, Manchester United.

It is third versus fourth in the Women's Super League on Sunday as United host arch-enemies, Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village.

She also provided an update on whether head coach, Matt Beard, will be returning to the dugout after illness forced the manager to miss his side's derby day victory.

When asked about the health of Beard, Whiteley said: "He is a little bit better today. We are expecting him back tomorrow. He is certainly a lot better than what he was Wednesday. We are expecting him to be back (on the touchline) for Sunday."

Whilst the head coach is tipped to make a return to the squad, one player was named as a doubt. Whiteley said: "The only one that we are managing really day-by-day is Niamh Fahey. She has just got a bit of a tight calf, we will see how she is tomorrow. She is the only one that is a doubt for Sunday."

Jubilation in the derby

Despite their manager being absent for Wednesday's win at Walton Hall Park, Liverpool claimed the bragging rights over their Merseyside counterparts thanks to goals from Sophie Roman Haug and Yana Daniels.

Liverpool claimed the bragging rights midweek (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

On the display, she said: "I thought it was a really positive performance. Really good collective performance with some really good individual performances in there too. Really good to get Leanne Kiernan back in for 90 minutes, I think that was her first 90 minutes in the 15 months that she was out."

United rivalry

Sunday's opponents came agonisingly close to lifting the title last season, but were pipped by Chelsea who beat United's points tally by two points.

They currently occupy third place, above Liverpool by three points after nine games.

Looking ahead to the tie, Whiteley said: "We are all really looking forward to the game. It’s a much younger rivalry to that in the men’s game, but it is still a rivalry. We’re expecting a tough test on Sunday, a hard-fought game – exactly what it should be. We are all looking forward to it.

"We want to break into the top four, that is an aim for us. We know it is going to take time to do that. To be three points off at this point, we are really pleased with and we’ll see where we are at on Sunday."

The clash with Manchester United kicks off at 12:15 on Sunday.