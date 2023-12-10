"They’re going to have a huge impact" - Robert Vilahamn upbeat about Bethany England's and Martha Thomas' partnership

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Robert Vilahamn, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Brisbane Road on December 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Robert Vilahamn believes Bethany England and Martha Thomas will have a ‘huge impact’ on Tottenham Hotspur in the coming months, despite the club’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United.

Spurs were beaten in every duel across the pitch as Marc Skinner’s side cruised to victory at Brisbane Road. Goals from Melvine Malard, Ella Toone and Hayley Ladd highlighted the gulf in class between the sides, with Vilahamn suggesting it highlights the progress needed from the club.

The Lilywhites are just three months into their rebuild under the Swede and have plans to challenge at the top of the WSL, but, currently, they lack the quality to consistently threaten, especially when dealing with a minor injury crisis.

“We saw the first six/seven games; I didn’t change anything with my starting 11, because I built the relations, structure and it looked very good. Then you get a few injuries and start to see the rest of the players in the squad, and they start building new relations. It’s not always that those players are on the same level, but it’s so many new players that are going to find new relations,” Vilahamn said about a makeshift team against Man United.

“She’s a threat all the time”

Beth England made her first appearance of the season against Man United after undergoing hip surgery off the back of the World Cup. The club captain has been sorely missed by the Lilywhites, especially after a lack of goals in the final third.

Vilahamn mentioned that he is delighted to have her back and insisted that her partnership with Thomas will only improve.

“If you look at how she led us in the first half, that’s amazing for us. Also, she’s a threat all the time and, of course, we need to have better attacks so she can get in the box and score goals. It will come for everybody; she’ll be fitter every week.

“They’ve only had one and a half days together before today. They like to play with each other – you can see that. Let’s see where we can take that, but they’re two brilliant players, two leaders and they’re going to have a huge impact on this team. We started today and it’s going to be better every week," he said.

“We need to make sure we defend our box better”

Spurs were outclassed from start to finish against Man United. The midfield pairing of Ria Percival and Angharad James failed to implement their style in the match, allowing Ladd and Katie Zelem to act as the protagonists in the middle of the park.

It continued a run of tough matches for Spurs, but Vilahamn is determined to build confidence at Spurs after a tricky run of matches.

He said: “The thing with self-confidence is tricky. You cannot fake that; you need to work and work hard to get that. Perhaps you need some situations in a game, but we’re going to have a really good week where we don’t focus too much on the result. We’re going to focus on what we did and what we can improve. For me, it’s making sure I don’t blame the players. We are on a journey where we’re going to go up and down. Of course, we’re struggling now but I’m just going to try to build them up ready for Arsenal.

“I think the first-half defensive work was decent actually. We worked in the way we practiced and I’m not sure they had more than one shot in the first half and they scored from a cross. We need to be better in the transitions because we won the ball a few times and then in the second half, we need to be even sharper to protect the box because they scored four goals from five shots. We need to make sure we defend our box better.

“Now we’re playing great teams and it’s a combination of losing players who knew how we wanted to play, but also with the self-confidence that the new players can show how they want to play but also how we want to play against the top teams. It’s a tough situation but we need those players to be the best because they are brilliant players."

“Arsenal are a brilliant team”

Spurs now face Arsenal in back-to-back fixtures in the next seven days. On Wednesday they face them at Boreham Wood in the Conti Cup, before battling again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

It’s a unique prospect in football to play a team twice in four days, but Vilahamn experienced it in Sweden.

“I had it once in Sweden with the cup. The thing is it’s quite easy to analyse because it’s the same things to analyse. It’s about finding the right way to prioritise and making sure everybody is fresh for those games. Arsenal are a brilliant team and they’ve won so many games in a row now.

"We just need to make sure we make the best of those two games, but – on the other hand – we can defend well, make the counterattacks and we have good players. If we have a good day, we can absolutely beat them. We start with the first game [and] make sure we have a good gameplan and analyse them, then we’ll analyse again and see if we need to change something. We just keep going,” he said.