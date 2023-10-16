West Ham vs Liverpool: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Missy Bo Kearns of Liverpool holds off West Ham's Melisa Filis during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at Victoria Road Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will swap the 54,000 spectacle of Anfield for the three-stand Chigwell Construction Stadium as they travel to face West Ham this weekend in Dagenham.

The Reds' dreams were truly tossed and blown as they lost 1-0 in the Merseyside Derby at home. Local hero, Missy Bo Kearns, may have found the back of the net for her childhood club, but it was controversially ruled off side, Liverpool not finding another way through, for the rest of the clash.

However, finding wins against Arsenal and Aston Villa in their opening fixtures, Liverpool can have confidence, and hope in their hearts that they can collect three points this Sunday.

Similarly regrouping after a loss, West Ham tolerated defeat over the weekend but show promising signs of progression.

The Irons drew the WSL short straw, facing both Manchester City and Chelsea in their opening few games. But, West Ham have avoided a hammering and only endured 2-0 losses.

Wins against Brighton in the league, and Charlton Athletic in the Continental Cup will have bolstered confidence and inspired a thirst for more success.

Rehanne Skinner's side have drastically improved on their fluidity, chemistry and synergy, enabling them to avoid becoming a 'guaranteed to gain three points against' type of team.

Team News

In spite of the seemingly endless amount of injuries to some of Liverpool's key players, the side has improvised, adapted and overcome.

Norwegian forward, Sophie Roman Haug, finally made her Liverpool debut in last weekend's Merseyside derby. Roman-Haug played the match wearing a protective mask after suffering a broken nose while on international duty at the end of September.

In Liverpool's pre-match press conference, Matt Beard provided a number of updates on some injured members of the squad.

Positive news was revealed surrounding captain, Niamh Fahey who returned to running on the pitch this week. It remains unclear when her return may be.

Irish forward, Leanne Kiernan and Dutch attacker, Shanice van de Sanden both took part in team training earlier in the week, a vital step in the rehabilitation process.

Beard confirmed that it would be a few weeks before the pair could be considered for selection again, but a crucial development, none the less.

Likely Lineups

West Ham: Mackenzie Arnold (c), Lisa Evans, Risa Shimizu, Hawa Cissoko, Shannon Cooke, Kirsty Smith, Abbey-Leigh Stringer, Anouk Denton , Honoka Hayashi, Riko Ueki, Viviane Asseyi

Liverpool: Rachael Laws, Emma Koivisto, Jenna Clark, Grace Fisk, Gemma Bonner, Taylor Hinds (c), Fuka Nagano, Ceri Holland, Marie Höbinger, Missy Bo Kearns, Sophie Roman Haug

Key Players

Kirsty Smith - West Ham

Scottish defender, Kirsty Smith, has started her season with a number of reassuring performances in claret and blue. Scoring her first goal for the Irons against Brighton, Smith has proved versatile and forward thinking in her approach to her role.

Despite losing 2-0 to Chelsea last weekend, the 29-year-old came out as one of the strongest players on the pitch, holding her own against the likes of England's Fran Kirby.

Equipped with confidence, Smith could prove essential in what should be a tight encounter with Liverpool.

Natasha Flint - Liverpool

Super-sub, Natasha Flint, has provided crucial goals so far this season, in both league and cup matches. Flint has always been a high goal scorer, registering more goals than appearances at one of her former clubs, Blackburn Rovers.

Only signing for the Reds this summer, Flint has evinced why she was scouted by Matt Beard and is she is swiftly making her case to be a starting player.

In view of the current absence of Leanne Kiernan, for example, Flint's presence is highly influential. Additionally, being part of an already strong squad, fortified by summer signings, has allowed Flint to react to opportunities created.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham

What time is kick-off?

15:00 (BST), Sunday 22nd October

How can I watch?

The match will be live on the FA Player