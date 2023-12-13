Robert Vilahamn issues rallying cry to Tottenham fans after thrilling North London Derby contest

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Robert Vilahamn, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Meadow Park on December 13, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Robert Vilahamn has issued a rallying cry to Tottenham Hotspur fans ahead of the Women's Super League North London Derby on Saturday.

Vilahamn spoke to VAVEL after Tottenham's 4-3 loss on penalties to their local rivals - Arsenal - in the Continental Cup, which he described as a 'dress rehearsal' ahead of Saturday.

Spurs impressed at Meadow Park. Two goals from Jessica Naz and a wonderful header from Martha Thomas gave them hope of victory, but they were pegged back three times by the hosts. Naz and Kit Graham missed crucial penalties in the shootout, allowing Arsenal to take advantage and claim the extra point.

Nevertheless, Vilahamn was proud of his players' performance and called on the fans to help on Saturday.

"I really hope that they can come and support us because this is a new Tottenham this year and we have started our journey, but we still actually play good football and want to play for the fans. We want to play the Tottenham way," he said.

Vilahamn emphasised how he saw the Conti Cup match as a warmup for Saturday, stating:

"It was [a dress rehearsal for Saturday]. I think we started today seeing it as a friendly game ahead of Saturday. We wanted to make sure we had a good performance where we tried some new stuff. We saw that today and we’re going to make sure we have some more tactical stuff on Saturday, perhaps with some new players in the starting 11.

"I liked it [the NLD atmosphere]! When I first came here I thought it was small and wondered if it was actually a WSL stadium. But then the fans came, sang a lot and the atmosphere was amazing. The pitch was very good so there was nothing to complain about."

"The best team in the league right now"

Tottenham went into the Conti Cup clash off the back of a 7-0 defeat to Manchester City and a 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester United. Most fans expected another bleak outcome at Meadow Park, but they impressed - taking the lead three times.

Vilahamn was proud of his team's performance as they went toe-to-toe with Arsenal.

"The penalties I’m not bothered about because it’s a strange way in a cup system. I’ve never known anywhere in the world to have that kind of system. The draw, performance and game we played were very good against a very good team and we played great football. It was nice to bounce back from our previous two performances and show our fans we can play really good football.

"Arsenal are probably the best team in the league right now. They’re going to bring a few of their bench players [tonight] into the starting 11 on Saturday. They’re going to be hard to beat, but we know when we play our best football we can compete and if we have a bad day, we’re going to struggle.

"We need to make sure we bring the attitude we had today, both in possession and out of possession. It’s going to be a fun day. We’re going to use the atmosphere of the fans as well because that’s going to give us extra energy on Saturday. Hopefully, we can give the fans a really good time."

When asked if he expected his team to score, Vilahamn said:

"Expect, expect! I was hoping for it! We have players to score goals, but also how we scored the goals. Martha dropping down and playing the perfect ball to Celin is actually how we score the goals. Very happy with the goals and how we played."

On Naz's and Thomas' performances

Thomas and Naz starred for Tottenham against Arsenal. The former Man United striker opened the scoring with a powerful header, latching onto a delightful Ashleigh Neville cross.

Naz scored the remaining two goals for Spurs, both of which showed her calmness and composure in front of goal - something she has lacked at the start of the season. Vilahamn was impressed by the duo at Meadow Park.

"She’s [Naz] fast and knows how to run, but sometimes she ended up in those situations and didn’t know how to score. But [today], she was a threat in those situations. She was very good in the press. She’s taking steps all the time on the field and tonight was a very good performance.

"She [Thomas] gives us so much. She’s so much as a footballer. For me, as a coach, she is so important to have her on the field because she understands the tactics and the press. She can guide the [other] players in that way. She scored a wonderful header and then assisted Naz. She worked so much for the team, so I’m very happy with her," he said.