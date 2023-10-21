Aston Villa 2-4 Tottenham: Martha Thomas hat-trick continues Spurs' fast start

WALSALL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Martha Thomas of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate after scoring the team's third goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Poundland Bescot Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 4-2 at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, thanks to a stunning hat-trick from Martha Thomas.

It takes Spurs to the top of the table after four games, although Leicester City or Manchester City can topple them later today at the King Power Stadium.

Aston Villa took the lead six minutes in through star striker Rachel Daly. Last season's Golden Boot winner fired her penalty past Becky Spencer directly down the middle, after Adriana Leon was brought down to the ground in the build-up.

Tottenham equalised 33 minutes in through Thomas after the inform striker took advantage of a defensive mishap and produced a sensational chip over Daphne van Domselaar. Ashleigh Neville gave Spurs the lead in stoppage time of the first half with a powerful header at the back post.

Robert Vilahamn's side doubled their lead 64 minutes in through Thomas. The striker continued her sensational form with a powerful strike past everyone in a penalty box scramble. However, Thomas did not stop there, as a powerful strike from the edge of the box 72 minutes in completed her hat-trick and ended any hope of an Aston Villa comeback. The hosts pulled one back in stoppage time through Lucy Parker, but it proved to be only a consolation.

Spurs showcased their credentials as the dark horses in the WSL - taking them to the top of the table. Up next, Aston Villa host Chelsea in two weeks time, whilst Spurs host Everton at Brisbane Road.

Story of the match

Aston Villa made three changes to their side that lost 2-1 to Arsenal last weekend. Jordan Nobbs, Ebony Salmon and Leon replaced Simone Magill, Sarah Mayling and last week's goalscorer Mayumi Pacheco.

In comparison, Tottenham made just one change, with Jessica Naz replacing Drew Spence in the starting eleven.

It did not take long for the opening goal to occur, as Aston Villa took the lead from the penalty spot. Eveliina Summanen recklessly brought Leon down to the ground, allowing Daly to convert the set piece powerfully down the middle of the goal.

Spence kept the score at 1-0 for Spurs 12 minutes in, with a fingertip, diving save to deny Daly from the edge of the box. Villa threatened again from the resulting corner, but the visitors eventually cleared their lines.

Both managers are famous for their attacking styles, which led to an end-to-end game at the Poundland Bescot Stadium. Workhorse Martha Thomas consistently provided a nuisance for the Aston Villa defenders, yet she struggled to link up with her teammates in the final third.

As Spurs looked to find an equaliser, Aston Villa once again threatened from set-pieces. Molly Bartrip was in the right place at the right time to clear Lucy Parker's header off the line. However, the hosts soon paid for failing to take their chances, as Thomas equalised for Spurs with a stunning chip.

The former Manchester United striker intercepted Rachel Corsie's pass across the defensive line, before chipping the onrushing van Domselaar elegantly in front of the travelling away fans. It took her tally to five goals in five matches for her new club.

Spurs nearly scored a quickfire double through Jessica Naz; the 23-year-old came inches away from scoring with a well-taken, right-footed shot narrowly skimming past the post. Eventually Spurs' pressure paid off again at the end of the first half; Neville latched onto Naz's cross to place a header past van Domselaar, despite the best efforts of Carla Ward's defenders on the line. Spurs had a deserving 2-1 lead at half-time.

Aston Villa started the second half with intent, quickly looking to find the equaliser. They resorted to using the spaces on the flanks, but Salmon and Leon struggled to beat Neville and Angharad James one-on-one. The hosts' pressure continued as the second half went on; Spencer denied Leon with a powerful save to her right.

Shortly after, Spurs caught Aston Villa on the counter-attack, leading to substitute Spence forcing an acrobatic save from van Domselaar. From the resulting corner, Spurs doubled their lead. A scramble in the box caused disarray in Aston Villa's defensive structure, allowing Thomas to fire home a powerful shot past everyone.

As Aston Villa's mood deteriorated, Thomas added salt to the Villans' wounds with a curling strike from the edge of the box. It completed her hat-trick in spectacular fashion, showcasing why she was brought in to fill Bethany England's void. Spurs continued to threaten van Domselaar in goal, epitomised when Summanen's free-kick forced a fine save over the bar from the Dutchwomen with 12 minutes remaining.

Aston Villa pulled one goal back in stoppage time through Parker's header, but it proved to only be a consolation in the Midlands.

As the full-time whistle blew, the Tottenham players celebrated with their fans, knowing their form is not just temporary and that they can challenge the very best in the WSL this season.

Player of the Match - Martha Thomas

Everything Thomas touched turned to gold in the Midlands this afternoon. She caused a nuisance for the Aston Villa defenders early on, before eventually opening her account for the match.

Thomas' first goal epitomised her work rate as intercepted Corsie's pass before producing a stunning chip. Her second and third goal showcased her natural ability as a striker, allowing her to walk away with the match ball. After an impressive start to the season, Thomas is staking her claim for a starting eleven position when England inevitably returns from injury.

Thomas scored just six goals in 38 WSL appearances for Manchester United; she has already equalled that tally after just four games in N17.