Man City come from behind to seal 2-1 win over Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Lauren Hemp of Manchester City scores the team's second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at The Joie Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester City came from behind as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Joie Stadium.

Dan Turner opened the scoring for Villa but Lauren Hemp's brace secured the three points for the hosts in their penultimate match of 2023.

Thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 7-0 ahead of the international break, Manchester City only made one change, midfielder Laura Coombs coming in for Filippa Angeldal. Coombs scored twice in City’s emphatic win at the end of November.

Carla Ward made two changes to her Aston Villa side, opting to also shift player positions. Lucy Staniforth and Simone Magill came in for Adriana Leon and Kirsty Hanson with French midfielder, Kenza Dali being moved up front.

Sitting in an unexpected 10th place in the WSL table heading into the game, Aston Villa have had a poor start to the season, registering six losses and only two wins. Finishing 5th in the table last season, Villa were tipped for a top four spot this year, but their lack of form contradicts that.

Manchester City, have strung together some positive performances recently, only dropping points to three teams earlier in the season. City failed to register a WSL win against Villa last year, the fixture now becoming highly anticipated.

Story of the match

The Blues pressed hard from the off, almost opening the scoring within five minutes. Number 11, Lauren Hemp sent a flighted cross in, finding the head of Khadija Shaw, who sent it over the bar.

Aston Villa however, did not allow themselves to be trodden on, Sarah Mayling creating an excellent goal scoring opportunity minutes later. Following an unsuccessful corner, Kenza Dali crossed the ball in to Dan Turner who rippled the ball into the top corner, passing Khiara Keating in goal.

Villa’s intent was clear, dictating long deliveries down to Jordan Nobbs and Rachel Daly in attack. City failed to display the clinical play which they have previously shown, Aston Villa turning over possession with ease.

The first half was end to end, Chloe Kelly providing City’s first shot on target, a delivery that went straight into the hands of Dutch keeper, Daphne van Domselaar.

Aston Villa’s Sarah Mayling stood out across the first half, defending a shot from Shaw, which was likely to cross the line, and was rapid up and down the wing. Mayling prevented extensive damage from Lauren Hemp, matching her pace and minimalizing her chances at goal.

In a hostile and tense frenzy of feet inside the box, Mayling also was crucial in defence to prevent what seemed to be an inevitable equaliser for the home side.

Despite the intense and physical nature of the game Villa skipper, Rachel Corsie was the first to go into the book after 30 minutes, tugging at Shaw’s shirt, dragging her to the ground.

The hosts had a number of chances towards the end of the first half, but failed to convert their shots, going into half time 1-0 down.

Second Half

Kerstin Casparij was one of two half time substitutions, entering the field in place of Alanna Kennedy while Aston Villa’s Simone Magill made way for Kirsty Hanson.

Once again, it was end to end play with City struggling to find a response. Manchester City had numerous set piece opportunities to find an equaliser from but uncharacteristically, Aston Villa’s back line were superior and maintained composure, despite their small lead.

However, finding possession once again, Lauren Hemp rocketed the ball into the back of the net in the 61st minute, getting her head powerfully on the end of a cross from Chloe Kelly.

City came close to doubling their tally, Villa’s Dan Turner proving reliable once again, blocking Shaw’s delivery. However, Villa’s early successes were quelled as Hemp got the ball past van Domselaar for the second time.

The Blues’ lack of clinical finishing prevented them from causing further damage to the team in claret and blue.

Requiring more goals, Rachel Corsie was substituted off for Lucy Parker and midfielder Jordan Nobbs made way for striker, Ebony Salmon.

As the match progressed, the visitors looked ever more fatigued and defeated by the side they seemed to have figured out for the first half. There was a lack of urgency heading into the final five minutes of the match by Villa who presented a shaky image.

Villa have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season, the most of any club in the WSL. The team that look transformed for 45 minutes, ended their story in the same way they often have this season: defeated.

Player of the match - Kerstin Casparij

Coming on for the second half, Kerstin Casparij dramatically changed the game, aiding shots on target and calming Villa's attack.

Casparij also played fearlessly and relentlessly, a style which City had to adopt given the score.