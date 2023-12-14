A goalless night at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea Women host Hacken at Stamford Bridge

Emma Hayes made 5 changes to her side that faced a 4-1 defeat on Sunday to title competitors, Arsenal. Musovic, Ingle, Reiten, Kirby and Buchanan come into the line-up to face BK Häcken at Stamford Bridge. Mjelde, Nüsken, Fleming and James all drop to the bench while Berger is not in the squad.

Champions League nights at Stamford Bridge made a return for the season as Chelsea faced BK Häcken. The Blues sit second in their group with Häcken at the top of the group.

Despite the 5 changes, Chelsea were unable to secure the win at The Bridge with a frustrating match that denied them a goal.

Story of the match

Chelsea hoped to get back to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the season on Sunday. On home turf, at Stamford Bridge, they had the support of their fans as they opened the Champions League night under the lights.

The first chance of the game fell to the home side as they looked dangerous in the final third with Guro Reiten sending in a great ball but it was ultimately cleared for a corner.

A corner to Chelsea provided a chance for Sam Kerr as the ball fell to her feet and she managed to get a shot but it just went wide.

Fran Kirby and Niamh Charles link up as they come into the box with the number 21 getting the final shot which she sent into the side net. Chelsea continued to dominate with chances and possession as they seeked a breakthrough.

The Chelsea team ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Hacken got their first chance of the game with a run into the final third from Clarissa Larisey but an interception from Carter sent the ball rolling into the hands of Musovic.

Sam Kerr found the ball at her feet again in the 22nd minute but was unable to get enough power into the shot as the ball fell in the hands of Jennifer Falk with ease.

Hacken managed to gain possession as they looked to be on the run again but an incredible interception from Buchanan to clear the ball

It is a mystery as to how Chelsea did not score in the 27th minute. A ball across the face of goal met Niamh Charles who sent the ball towards the back of the net but it ricocheted back out as Charles ran to catch the rebound with a header but failed to get the goal.

The visitors manage another chance when they are able to hook the ball towards the goal but it is comfortably saved by Musovic. Sam Kerr strikes again moments later with a header that flies towards the top left corner but a stretch from the keeper gathers the ball.

Niamh Charles and Guro Reiten threatened to take the lead with Charles sending a ball through the box to meet Reiten who manages to get a foot to it but is not able to find the goal.

The Second Half

The second half commenced with further chances for Chelsea as they digged for a goal after a dominant first half and opening second half. Majority possession and countless chances but unable to get the ball into the back of the net.

Kaneryd looked certain to get the goal for The Blues as she had the ball at her feet in the box but the keeper managed a dive to secure the ball.

Another frustrating chance from a corner followed for Kerr with her header hitting the crossbar before going over the goal.

Chelsea look dangerous from a corner again with Niamh Charles sending the header close to goal but narrowly missing.

A double substitution for Chelsea follows with Lauren James and Sjoeke Nüsken coming onto the pitch for Kaneryd and Cuthbert.

Niamh Charles during clash. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Nüsken threatened to make an instant impact with a shot from long range but it narrowly missed.

Lauren James sent a brilliant cross into the box which nearly met the head of Guro Reiten who was unable to get enough height to reach the ball. Another ball across the face of goal from James looked dangerous as Niamh Charles launched forward to try and get on the end of it but missed by a few inches.

A third substitution for Chelsea saw Guro Reiten leave the pitch with Agnes Beever-Jones coming on.

Chelsea thought they finally got their goal with a bullet header from Sam Kerr but the celebrations were cut short when the offside flag went up.

Häcken made their first substitution of the match when they brought on Aisha Masaka for Clarissa Larisey.

Lauren James took a shot from outside the box but it was well saved by the keeper.

A fourth substitution for The Blues welcomed Mia Fishel onto the pitch with Niamh Charles coming off.

Häcken, finally, regained possession for a moment where they took the chance to make a run towards the goal with open space but the offside flag was up.

A Chelsea ball into the centre of the box looked to be in perfect position, however, no one was there to find the end of it in time.

5 minutes added time on the clock for the home side to find the goal that they have been pushing for after dominating 90 minutes.

Shock carried through the stadium once again with a ball across the box that looked like someone was going to slot it into the back of the net but was not retrieved.

The full-time whistle went after a frustrating 90 minutes for Chelsea after being unable to find the back of the net despite having a multitude of chances and controlling the game.

