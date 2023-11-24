Burnley vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

The Battle of the Clarets is staged at Turf Moor this Saturday as Burnley and West Ham lock horns for their first encounter of the season. Vincent Kompany, a novice in his maiden Premier League campaign, looks to draw blood from the veteran in this field, David Moyes.

Despite sporting identical colours, the two clubs are experiencing different seasons. Burnley will arrive at the gates of Turf Moor knowing they have lost all six of their Premier League home games, a mental hurdle they will be striving to overcome. Sitting rock-bottom at the foot of the table means confidence will be at an all-time low; Kompany will be desperate to secure a first Premier League home victory.

In contrast, despite a few injury concerns, the Hammers will be encouraged to continue their fine run of form prior to the international break. Moyes’s side have won three of their last four games in all competitions, most recently playing their part in a mouthwatering five-goal clash against Nottingham Forest and emerging victorious.

A two-week period of international football has gifted the Clarets with a precious opportunity to regroup and dust themselves down. As Christmas looms near a pivotal window in the Premier League calendar dawns on the horizon, Burnley must fix their masts and muster any momentum to save their sinking ship. Fundamentally, a victory at home, depending on the neighbouring results, would propel Burnley out of the relegation zone.

Team News:

Burnley:

After being an absentee from Burnley’s defeat at high-flying Arsenal, despite being available after suspension, the Lancashire-based fans will be eager to see if Kompany restores midfielder Joe Cullen back into the side.

Jack Cork and Arijanet Muric are expected to not feature in the match tomorrow, while there is hope that Hjalmar Ekdal and Manuel Benson could be present. Centre-forward, Lyle Foster, maintains his distance from the club as he continues to receive treatment for his ongoing battle with mental health.

West Ham:

Jamaican international Michail Antonio has endured knee ligament damage while on recent national team duty. Fortunately, his injury was not as severe as once feared. The Hammers thought their talisman was to be sidelined till the New Year, but medical evaluations predict Antonio will hopefully return in a few weeks.

The East London club’s player of the season, Jarred Bowen, is in a race to demonstrate he is fit for the fixture vs Burnley. Bowen missed England’s draw away in North Macedonia on a precautionary basis due to a knee injury. Hammers fans will be praying that he could be in contention for tomorrow.

Possible lineups:

Burnley:

Trafford; Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho; Amdouni, Rodriguez

West Ham:

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Benrahma, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Kudus

Key Players:

Burnley - James Trafford

Burnley currently boasts the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League, while also being accredited with being the lowest scorers. A poisonous mix of leaking goals with a lack of threat makes for grim viewing. Simply, with the Clarets struggling to identify where a consistent output of goals could come from, the defence must improve considerably. James Trafford is Burnley’s man between the posts joining from Bolton in the summer for £15 million.

The 21-year-old will be desperate to secure his first clean sheet in his debut Premier League season. With youthful enthusiasm and willingness to be a catalyst to turn Burnley’s season around, it is vital Trafford has the potential to make a stand. As Burnley are struggling to outscore opponents, Kompany will be looking at his defence to lay down robust foundations.

The England U-21 Euro winner, with the possible absence of the attacking threat Bowen poses for West Ham, will be intent on rejoicing with a clean sheet when the final whistle blows.

With an attacking void maybe left by Bowen, Kudus could find himself covering his teammate on Saturday. Since his arrival in East London Kudus has adopted a comfortable position on the right-wing. Depending on the match status of Bowen, Kudus, come kick-off, could be leading the Hammers attack. Bowen has been a consistent source of goals on West Ham’s travels thus far, scoring in every away game this campaign.

So far Kudus has found the back of net twice in nine appearances after transferring from Dutch giants Ajax for £38 million, making a steady start to life in the Eastend. If made the focal point of their attack by David Moyes, Kudus will look to flourish in this newly acquainted position. Surrounded by high-calibre playmakers such as Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse and Said Benrahma, Kudus could be a dangerous threat if presented with opportunities.

Match details:

Where is this game being played:

This match is being contested at Turf Moor, the home of Burnley FC.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 3:00 PM (GMT) on Saturday 25th November.

Where can I watch the game?

Unfortunately, being a 3:00 PM Saturday kick-off this occurs during the UK football blackout. Only international fans will be able to access live match coverage.