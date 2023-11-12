Four things we learnt from Arsenal's win against Burnley

After a disappointing loss away to Newcastle United last weekend, the Gunners were looking to return back to winning ways against relegation candidates Burnley.

Going into the game, Vincent Kompany's side had only won one game all season, drawing another, and losing nine. Arsenal on the other hand were handed their first defeat of the league campaign last week, drawing three, and winning the other seven. Two very contrasting runs of form collided at the Emirates Stadium yesterday for what turned out to be a conventional Premier League encounter.

Arsenal took control of the match from the start, only really allowing Burnley one clear cut opportunity on goal in the first half with Raya having to make a great save from Johann Gudmundsson, following a misplaced pass from William Saliba. From then on, it were the Gunners who were purring with waves of attack following one after another but to no real goalscoring chance. It took until the 45th minute for the Gunners to finally break the deadlock from a brave Leandro Trossard header.

The second half saw Burnley make a fast start. Luka Koleosho got the better of a tussle with Takehiro Tomiyasu which led to a deflected shot from Josh Brownhill that equalised the game.

Arsenal responded immediately with a William Saliba header directly from a corner. Oleksandr Zinchenko sealed the victory for Arsenal with a fantastic scissor kick again from a corner. A red card was shown to Fabio Viera in the 83rd minute after a knee high attempt to win the ball from Brownhill. This saw Arsenal sit deep and defend their two goal lead, eventually managing to see out the game.

Here are four things we learnt from this match:

Arsenal's Set Pieces

Arsenal have been formidable from set pieces this season accumulating the most goals in the league from them (8) and the 4th most xG from them. With Arsenal facing more low blocks than usual, set pieces are an effective way of gaining a slight advantage over your opponents. This season has also saw Arsenal increase the height in their team with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, the latter of which is often used as an out-ball for Arsenal to go over teams instead of passing through them.

From corners, Arsenal this season have placed a marker on the goalkeeper usually in the form of Declan Rice to impede the goalkeepers sight of the cross, not letting him go out and claim the ball successfully. This has given Arsenal players more of a free run unto the ball resulting in many chances at goal. This is exactly what happened with William Saliba's goal yesterday.

Similarly for the Zinchenko goal, Rice again was used as a marker on James Trafford which caused confusion in the box, letting the ball rebound off the crossbar right into the Ukrainian's path. Set piece coach Nicolas Jover must be over the moon with Arsenal's increased threat from set plays this season.

William Saliba's goal vs Burnley (H) (GettyImages / GLYN KIRK)

Trossard Has A Key Part To Play

Upon signing for Arsenal in January 2023, Leandro Trossard has proved a shrewd pick up. For only £27million, the Belgian international has provided 7 goals and 12 assists for the North London club.

Eddie Nketiah usually leads the line in the absence of Gabriel Jesus but with an impactful performance against Sevilla midweek, Trossard was trusted to start up front against Burnley and he did not disappoint picking up a goal and an assist on the day. The tricky forward has sparked up somewhat of a relationship with Bukayo Saka as when they are on the pitch together, good things usually brew. In fact, Saka has assisted all seven of Trossard's goals so far in his Arsenal career.

With Nketiah on five goals in all competitions and Trossard on six, including the Community Shield, Mikel Arteta will be having a headache on who to select after the international break.

Leandro Trossard vs Burnley (H) (GettyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)

A side in need of a result

Burnley this season have been disappointing this season, however it may not be all doom and gloom for Vincent Kompany's side. They have already played Premier League juggernauts in Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham.

With only Liverpool left of the big six to play and that fixture coming on Boxing Day, Burnley have the opportunity to gather some points together in the aim of beating the drop. Their performance in the first half showed glimpses that they can set up well defensively, but continuously giving the opposition the ball away in dangerous areas are a cause for concern.

It invites pressure that they cannot sustain all game which is why they are where they are in the table with no clean sheets in the Premier League so far.

Burnley players clapping their away support at the Emirates (GettyImages / Marc Atkins)

The Clarets desperately need goals in the team if they are going to continue conceding. With only eight goals so far this season, Kompany may have to look for reinforcements in January to give his side any chance of avoiding relegation.

Arsenal Have An Injury Crisis

Arsenal managed to get over the line against Burnley yesterday but their bench looked a shadow as how strong it was at the beginning of the season. Ruell Walters, Charles Sagoe Jr, and Bradley Ibrahim are all youth team players that made the bench for Arsenal.

Key players in Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith-Rowe, Jurrien Timber, and Benjamin White were all absent for this match.

White, Odegaard and Jesus are looking to make a return later this month after the international break which has seemed to come at a perfect time for Arsenal.

Partey is expected to make a return towards the backend of December. There has been no word on his possibility of playing the African Cup of Nations for Ghana either.

Smith Rowe is suffering a knee injury with no official word on a potential return date. Fabio Viera did not help matters in picking up a straight red card handing him a three match ban making Arsenal look extremely light in the midfield department.

Arsenal players surrounding a hurt Jorginho (GettyImages / Marc Atkins)

With the international break coming up next, Arteta will be hoping for speedy recoveries for those injured, strengthening the squad for their hopeful title push.