Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace - Madueke keeps his cool as Blues scrape past London rivals

A last minute penalty from substitute Noni Madueke ensured Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Blues got off to the perfect start on 13 minutes as Malo Gusto's cross was put home by Mykhailo Mudryk. Meanwhile, Palace responded in first half stoppage time when an unmarked Michael Olise levelled much to the frustration of the home side.

Nicolas Jackson thought he put Chelsea back in front in the second half but was offside following a VAR check. However, VAR came to the home side's rescue later on when a penalty was awarded to the Blues. Madueke converted the spot kick to win the game for Chelsea.

The West Londoners move up to 10th in the table whilst Roy Hodgson's Palace side sit just three points above the drop zone.

Story of the match

Mauricio Pochettino made five changes to the Chelsea side that were defeated 2-1 by Wolves on Christmas Eve. After scoring on his Premier League debut in that game, Christopher Nkunku was handed his first competitive start for the Blues as Armando Broja dropped out.

Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling were suspended after both accumulated five yellow cards meaning Mykhailo Mudryk and Ian Maatsen came into the starting eleven.

Elsewhere, Moises Caicedo returned to the matchday squad in place of Lesley Ugochukwu whilst Benoit Badiashile came in for Thiago Silva, who had to settle for a place on the bench.

Meanwhile, for Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson faced off against Pochettino for the first time since September 2019. It was just one change from the team that drew 1-1 against Brighton last Thursday which saw Will Hughes make way for Eberechi Eze, his first start since returning from injury.

The Eagles started the game on the front foot and had the first opportunity of the evening when Eze hit the side netting from a free-kick. A few minutes later, a long range strike from defender Joachim Andersen was straight into the arms of Djordje Petrovic.

However, up the other end, Chelsea came close to breaking the deadlock as Mudryk slid the ball through to Dutch international Maatsen, who poked the ball past Dean Henderson before seeing his shot cleared off the line.

The Blues began to grow into the match and it didn't take them long to open the scoring. Malo Gusto combined well with Nkunku before the French right-back crossed towards Mudryk, who was there to slot home from close range. The perfect start for Chelsea after 13 minutes.

The Ukrainian nearly added a second midway through the first half after combining well with Jackson but Henderson was on hand to keep the score at 1-0. Chelsea continued to threaten as Nkunku played through Nicolas Jackson, who fired wide before the linesman's flag went up for offside.

Despite the early threat from Crystal Palace, it was the home side who dominated going forward as the first half progressed. On 33 minutes, an excellent cross field ball from Nkunku found Gusto down the right before setting up Maatsen, whose shot on the edge of the area deflected wide of the target.

However, in first half stoppage time, the away side levelled the game to put a dagger in the heart of Chelsea. After capitalising on some poor defending from the home side, a cross from Jordan Ayew found Michael Olise at the backpost, who slotted home unmarked.

A frustrating end to a positive first 45 minutes of football from Pochettino's men, who failed to make the most of their dominance in possession. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, were back in the game following the late equaliser which gave themselves plenty of confidence ahead of the second half.

Chelsea continue to create chances

Following a cagey start to the second half, Palace had a opportunity to take the lead for the first time in the game. Eberechi Eze tried his luck with a free-kick from distance but the forward struck inches wide.

The away side came close a few minutes later as Jean-Philippe Mateta pushed forward before finding space for a shot which was well kept out by Petrovic. Chelsea, meanwhile, brought on summer signing Romeo Lavia for his debut and Thiago Silva just shy of the hour mark.

However, the Blues struggled to break down Palace, who themselves were looking to catch Pochettino's side on the counterattack. More reinforcements were made by the hosts as Noni Madueke and Armando Broja came on with 20 minutes to go.

Chelsea almost restored their advantage on 74 minutes when Conor Gallagher played through Jackson, who could only fire wide. However, Jackson looked to have made amends moments later as the Senegalese poked home Silva's cross but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace had a chance to make it 2-1 through Olise but the winger's shot was saved by Petrovic. With seven minutes to go, the Blues came close through substitute Broja, who took a touch before striking the side netting.

However, not long later, Chelsea were awarded a penalty following a foul on Madueke from Eze after a VAR check. Madueke stepped up from 12 yards and sent Henderson the wrong way to put the Blues back in front.

Palace went in search of an equaliser deep into added time when Olise combined with Eze but the former saw his shot comfortable for Petrovic. Despite that, the Blues held on for a much needed three points to move back into the top half.

Chelsea will return to action on Saturday when they take on Luton Town in the early kick-off whilst Crystal Palace welcome West London side Brentford to Selhurst Park on the same day.

Player of the match: Malo Gusto

With club captain Reece James ruled out through injury, 20-year-old Frenchman Malo Gusto has had to step up in his absence and was on top form against Crystal Palace.

The right-back played a major role in the opening goal, starting the attack with a brilliant turn before combining with Nkunku. Gusto was then able to provide the assist for Mudryk as Chelsea went in front.

Gusto excelled going forward but also did his job in defence when called upon, keeping the likes of Eze and Olise quiet at times.