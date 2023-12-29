Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Post Match Player Ratings

Ange Postecoglou will have been frustrated as he watched his side struggle to play through their opponents, making poor decisions both on and off the ball throughout the match. His opposite number Roberto De Zerbi, however, will have been delighted to see his side, also weakened by injuries to key players, record a first win in four matches with only Spurs keeper Vicario keeping the scoreline down.

The match began with the energy you’d hope for considering the two progressive managers in the dugout, and it didn’t disappoint, Factor in the quantity of non-regulars in both line ups and how the sides respectively gelled was always going to be key. What may come as a surprise is that the side who’d struggled in the league lately was that which blew it’s opponent away, but Spurs supporters will point out that their recent victories disguised the leggy nature of their performances and Vicario had bailed out a porous outfield, so this may have been a result waiting to happen.

Brighton

Steele - 6/10

Not at fault for either Spurs goal and dealt with what came his was calmly.

Hinshelwood 7/10

The teenage right back will have expected a more challenging night but dealt with his opponents like an experienced stalwart and took opened the scoring with a sweetly struck finish.

van Hecke – 6/10

For all Spurs possession, it didn’t translate to chances and this was largely down to the young Dutch centre back’s calmness and reading of the match in front of him.

Dunk – 5/10

An ok performance overall but should have been sent off for a horror tackle on Kulusevski given the red cards we’ve seen elsewhere this season. Not pleasant at all from such an experienced defender and international footballer.

Igor Julio – 6/10

Did little wrong as such, but was the most likely chink in Brighton’s armour and watched on as his replacement scored the winning goal in emphatic style.

Gilmour – 6/10

Energetic and assertive from the Scotland international, shielding his defence well throughout.

Milner – 7/10

In a match between two depleted sides, the veteran’s elite mentality and game intelligence shone through to ensure that his side kept control of the match.

Groß – 7/10

The ever dependable midfielder kept his flank honest protecting his young full back while providing the legs to match any Spurs charges forward when necessary.

Buonanotte – 6/10

Some nice moments from Brighton attacker but note overly effective and struggled to get into the match.

Danny Wellbeck – 7/10

A selfless performance from the ex-Arsenal striker who kept the Spurs defence occupied until his substitution and put in much of the running to allow his team mates the space to open up their opponents.

Joao Pedro – 8/10

Two penalties scored calmly (they all count) and a brilliant early assist to set Brighton on their way, the Brighton forward’s pace, strength and skill tormented Spurs throughout and he was rightfully names Player of the Match by the Amazon commentary team.

Substitutes

Estupiñán - 8/10

A huge threat when he came on, pinning back Spurs right hand side singlehandedly, and the match winner with a Goal of the Season contender.

Baleba – 6/10

Injected energy, power and tenacity into a tiring Brighton performance.

Moder – 6/10

Fresh legs but little impact on a match which had become largely processional until Spurs’ late surge.

Ferguson – 6/10

Caused Davies and Emerson trouble with his movement and ensured Brighton maintained a threat into the final stages.

Lallana - NET

Spurs

Vicario – 7/10

That Vicario was probably Spurs best performer while conceding four shows just how poor the side in front of him was. Without his agility and reflexes the score would have been far more embarrassing.

Pedro Porro – 6/10

An extra point for his sublime cross to Ben Davies head, but that assist aside this was a poor showing with very few answers to Joao Pedro and largely ineffective when he did get in behind.

Emerson Royal – 5/10

It’s hard to blame Emerson for the crime of not being a centre back, but his unsuitability for the role was exposed as Danny Wellbeck spent the evening rolling him, getting in behind him, and outmuscling him.

Davies – 6/10

Like Porro, he gets an extra point for his well taken, but without Romero to support him, Davies had too much to do against Brighton’s aggressive attack.

Udogie – 6/10

Like the rest of Spurs’ defence, struggled with his opposition but at the least managed to drive his side forward with his strong running and determination.

Hojbjerg – 6/10

Largely neat on the ball, and industrious off it, but Hojbjerg’s game isn’t about agility and getting about the pitch, which meant that Brighton had all the space they needed to pick Spurs off. This couple with his struggles to receive the ball unless in space meant that Spurs were unable to play through Brighton’s press with any consistency.

Sarr - 5/10

Sarr was largely unable to impact the match, regularly seeming unable to read what his opposing midfielders were planning and not seeming his usual driving force when in possession.

Kulusevski – 5/10

On another night Kulusevski gets an extra point for an assist but Richarlison’s anxiousness to make the run denied him this. What is evident is that the Swede, who seems to play every minute for Spurs, was running on fumes from early on and this may well by why his usual skill and penetration abandoned him. Stupidly pulled down Wellbeck for Brighton’s first penalty.

Johnson – 5/10

Johnson is young and still learning, which showed on a night where he didn’t get into the game, and on those occasions that he did he frustrated Spurs fans by over playing and wasting opportunities.

Son – 5/10

Son, however, is Spurs’ captain and most celebrated player. Tonight, however, was not symptomatic of a player with eleven goals already this season, with poor touches, poor deliveries, and failing to get his head up hampering Spurs all evening. His late assist for Veliz saves him from a 4.

Richarlison – 6/10

The Brazil number nine came into this match nursing a back injury and that’s the only reason I can think of for his early substitution, as he was the one Spurs forward playing with any confidence or cohesion. The timing of his runs let him down, with two offside goals, but the purpose with which he struck those shots will hopefully be a sign that his recent good form can continue into the second half of the season.

Subsitutes

Gil – 5/10

Injected some energy but without any end product.

Lo Celso – 5/10

A point knocked off for giving away a daft penalty, but by then the match was lost and his overall impact was to give Spurs more composure and intent going forward.

Veliz – 6/10

Took his first goal for the club very well and injected some robustness to the Spurs attack.