Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle: Post-Match Player Ratings

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Goals from Destiny Udogie, Richarlison (two) and Heung-Min Son were enough to cap off a dominant home performance for Tottenham Hotspur, but how did each player perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario – 7

The Italian international didn’t have too much action to deal with during the match, making just two saves. Commanding and vocal as usual, he was denied a fifth clean sheet of the season in the 91st minute.

Pedro Porro – 8

Although Spurs’ results have dropped off in recent weeks, the full-back has been putting in consistent performances for his side and has made the right-back position his own. Pedro Porro provided a beautiful assist for Richarlison’s second goal today, floating a delicious pass into the path of the Brazilian who made no mistake.

Cristian Romero – 7

Romero performed at a high level for most parts of the game, winning the most duels out of any player on the pitch (10) and completing 88% of attempted passes. However, the World Cup winner may have been lucky not to have been given his marching orders after a dangerous tackle on Wilson in the second half. The tackle was worthy of a yellow card, in the referee’s mind.

Ben Davies – 7

The make-shift centre-back kept Alexander Isak quiet during the game and distributed the ball well to set up attacks for the home side. Davies will be hopeful to carry on this positive partnership with Romero until Micky Van de Ven returns from injury.

Destiny Udogie – 8

Flying full-back Udogie played on the front foot today, always looking to attack and cause the Newcastle defence problems. His attacking intent was rewarded as he opened the scoring in the first half, his first goal for Tottenham.

Yves Bissouma – 7

The Mali international completed the most passes in the match out of any outfield player (64) and always looked comfortable on the ball for the home side. The 10/14 duels won in the match highlighted the fact that Bissouma was essential in winning back the ball for his side.

Pape Matar Sarr – 7

After missing the previous three league games through injury, Sarr slotted straight back into the midfield two and looked comfortable throughout. His energy and drive ensured that Spurs were constantly looking to attack the opposition.

Brennan Johnson – 7

The Welshman was direct throughout and caused Livramento real problems with his pace. He came close to scoring in the match, hitting the post and crossbar on separate occasions. Completing the most dribbles in the match with four, Johnson will be looking forward to facing his former side Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Dejan Kulusevski – 7

The Swedish international played centrally again and thrived in the position in terms of the space he was picking up to receive the ball. Kulusevski created the most chances in the match (five) and completed 90% of attempted passes.

Son Heung Min – 9

Matching his 22/23 season tally of goals after today, Son provided two assists in the opening period and slotted home his penalty after being fouled by Dubravka. The tricky forward provided an issue for the Newcastle defence from start to finish and was rightfully awarded Player of the Match.

Richarlison – 9

After finding it difficult this season, could this be the spark Richarlison needed in a Spurs shirt? The number nine took both of his goals really well today and worked hard to win the ball back for his team in forward areas. He was substituted with 20 minutes remaining for Lo Celso.

Substitutes:

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg – 5

The Danish midfielder, who started Spurs’ last game against West Ham, was introduced with 20 minutes to go to see the game out. With his side already three goals to the good, Hojbjerg ensured he kept the ball moving, but his pass was intercepted for Newcastle’s consolation.

Giovani Lo Celso – 6

Lo Celso, who netted last weekend against Manchester City, was also introduced with 20 minutes to go. With Spurs already being 3-0 up, there was no real incentive for the Argentine to shine in attacking areas as he has done in recent weeks.

Oliver Skipp – N/A

Skipp came on with nine minutes to go and ensured his side claimed the three points.

Bryan Gil – N/A

Gil came on with nine minutes to go and ensured his side got the win.

Jamie Donley – N/A

Donley came on for his home Premier League debut in the final four minutes of stoppage time.

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka – 5

Newcastle’s second-choice goalkeeper, who was standing in for the injured Nick Pope, conceded four in North London. Dubravka made seven saves to ensure the home side didn’t run riot but did foul Son which ended up resulting in a penalty for the home side.

Kieran Trippier – 4

The full-back had a torrid time at his former side, with both of Spurs’ first two goals coming from good work from Son down Trippier’s side of the pitch. The England full-back was booked in the second half and came off with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Jamaal Lascelles – 5

Playing regularly due to Sven Botman’s absence, Lascelles faced a tough test against an inform Spurs attack today. He was shown a yellow card for a cynical foul in the second half, stopping a counterattack.

Fabian Schar – 6

After showing some fine form this season, Schar only won 43% of his ground duels today. The Swiss international found it difficult dealing with the movement of Kulusevski and Richarlison, in particular.

Tino Livramento – 5

A full-back who is usually so useful in defence and attack, Livramento wasn’t allowed the license to go forward due to the direct threat of Brennan Johnson. He was substituted with 20 minutes remaining.

Lewis Miley – 5

The 17-year-old, who has featured in all of Newcastle’s last seven games, looked a little leggy at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium today and found it difficult to have an impact in an attacking sense for The Magpies.

Bruno Guimaraes – 7

The midfielder, who is certainly a fan favourite on Tyneside, was one of Newcastle’s only bright sparks today. Completing 89% of passes and 4/6 tackles, Guimaraes once again provided an engine for Newcastle in the middle of the park which ultimately wasn’t enough to take anything away from the game.

Joelinton – 6

Joelinton, who has started all of the last thirteen games for Newcastle, didn’t have the impact that he usually does in both boxes today. He did however net what was a consolation goal in the final moments of the match.

Miguel Almiron – 6

Miguel Almiron didn’t misplace a pass all match, and showed signs of promise in the first half that he was most likely to score for the away side. Ultimately, the chances he had were limited due to the home side's pressure throughout the match and his team only having 44% of the ball.

Alexander Isak – 5

Isak found it difficult today up against Romero and Davies and lacked service, only touching the ball 21 times in the game before being replaced with half an hour to go.

Anthony Gordon – 5

The all-action winger only created two chances in the 74 minutes that he was on the pitch and found himself tracking back a lot to help cover the overloads on Spurs’ right-hand side. Gordon will be looking to get back to his best on Wednesday against AC Milan at St James’ Park.

Substitutes:

Sean Longstaff – 5

The returning midfielder managed to get 30 minutes into his legs today after missing the previous four games due to an ankle injury. He came on when his side were 3-0 down, so struggled to make a huge impact on the match.

Callum Wilson – 6

Wilson also returned to the squad today after a few games out and picked up an assist for Joelinton’s late goal.

Lewis Hall – 5

The former Chelsea man came on with 20 minutes to go but couldn’t make an immediate impact on the game.

Matt Ritchie – 5

Ritchie also came on with 20 minutes to go, but with his side 3-0 down, didn’t manage to make an immediate impact on the game (10 touches).

Emil Krafth – N/A

The Swede came on with four minutes plus stoppage time remaining.