Brighton 1-0 Marseille: Post-Match Player Ratings

Brighton and Hove Albion ended their Europa League Group Stage adventure in style as a late João Pedro winner saw them take top spot from Marseille and qualify for the last 16.

Having been on top for much of the contest, the Seagulls caused The Amex to explode with joy in the 88th-minute courtesy of Pedro’s winner, his sixth goal of the Group Stage and just as nerveless a strike as all those before it.

With Sussex never seeing such an assertive performance on the European stage before this, Roberto De Zerbi’s side once again defied the odds to emerge as group victors.

On a scrappy and frustrating night that eventually ended in celebratory scenes for the Seagulls, there was much to discuss in terms of performances, starting with some glowing appraisals for the hosts.

Jason Steele – 7

Confident with the ball throughout, and as usual, was much more involved in possession than in terms of saving opposition shots.

When he was threatened by Marseille, he was saved by the woodwork as the crossbar and post denied Jonathan Clauss and Amine Harit, but the Englishman secured a first European clean sheet so there can be few complaints.

Jack Hinshelwood – 8

Asked to play out of position once again, and in a move to right-back, did superbly to keep the pressure on Marseille and track back when required.

The comparisons De Zerbi has made between Hinshelwood and Pascal Gross were easy to see on the night, with the English youngster drifting into the midfield with ease and offering different options to Brighton’s attack.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8

Often the last line of defence on the night as those around him charged forward, and was so important in this role.

One moment in the second half, with an excellent interception as Marseille looked to break away, summed up his reading of the game and concentration throughout.

Lewis Dunk – 8

It was a fascinating game for Dunk against Marseille, as his role wound the clock back to the Chris Hughton and early Graham Potter eras.

He was asked to launch several aerial passes up to Joao Pedro in the first half and did so with unerring accuracy in that quarterback-style role.

Aerially dominant and key in inspiring the team forwards as ever, too.

Igor Julio – 9

Another commanding performance from the Brazilian defender, who is rapidly becoming a real fans’ favourite at The Amex.

Fierce in the tackle, showed excellent awareness to halt the counter-attack and had great confidence to burst forward whenever possible to create overloads in the Marseille half.

There was little difference between his centre-back and left-back role either, which is a testament to his top-class flexibility.

Billy Gilmour – 9

The man of the match for many fans present at the game.

A terrier out of possession, sticking to the Marseille midfielders like glue as he won the ball back on several occasions.

The Scot was superb with the ball too, pinging it around to all parts and being the metronome Brighton needed throughout the match.

Pascal Gross – 6

Relative to his standards this season, it was an off-game for Gross.

This was understandable, as he has played so much of late and it could be seen taking its toll as he laboured at times in midfield.

He provided an excellent assist for Pedro’s winner, however, as he improved late on.

Simon Adingra – 7

A regular target at the far post in the first half, and did his utmost to find a teammate with headers against the physical Renan Lodi.

Had a couple of chances to cut in and shoot as well, but both efforts were easy enough for Pau López to collect.

Facundo Buonanotte – 7

Showed excellent energy throughout, and applied the pressure when Gross and Mitoma looked a little more leggy.

He could have done a little more in the number 10 role to be a threat in the box but did link things up well in a packed part of the pitch.

Kaoru Mitoma – 7

Not used as often as he can be sometimes, but whenever he did get the ball, he beat Bamo Meïté on almost every occasion.

Whether driving in and shooting or looping up a cross to Adingra, Mitoma went about his business with verve and precision, which was all that could be asked.

João Pedro – 8

Worked hard as a lone striker and then took his game to another level when he moved back into the number 10 role.

His finish to win the game was a real Albion classic as well, with a beautiful rise into the top left corner no matter which angle you were watching it from.

Brighton’s Europa League hero with six goals from six games, and is worth his weight in gold as a result.

Substitutes:

Evan Ferguson – 8

Made a real impact after coming on, changing the point of attack and giving the Marseille centre-backs a big challenge to keep him and Pedro quiet.

He almost got a winner just minutes before Pedro’s goal, and De Zerbi must be delighted with the young partnership he has.

James Milner – 7

Versatility personified, as he slotted in at right-back and then right midfield for the last few minutes.

Broke up Marseille’s attempts down the left flank with great timing and set the Seagulls on their way in a crucial last 20 minutes.

Adam Lallana – 6

Added another body to the final third at a point when the game could have gone either way.

Used his experience to get in all the right areas and help the link-up between Pedro and Ferguson, doing the best he could from so few touches.

Carlos Baleba – N/A

An added-time introduction who barely got on the ball.

Joël Veltman – N/A

Came on with Baleba and was another body to stop Marseille from marching up the pitch.

Marseille

Pau López – 6

Most of his game was collecting tamer efforts from the Brighton front four, and he had no chance with Pedro’s winner.

He did harm his side by being quite profligate with the ball, with several goal kicks and attempts to play into midfield going astray, so loses a point for that.

Bamo Meïté – 7

Considering he had not had much of a role in Olympique’s Europa League campaign, on-loan Lorient defender Meïté did well at The Amex to prevent Mitoma from having free rein.

He showed energy in defence throughout, whether that was tucking in to make a back three or fanning out to form a back four, and will have impressed a few.

Chancel Mbemba – 7

A real leader in the Marseille team, having improved hugely from his Newcastle United days.

Mbemba is a smart defender but could not prevent Pedro’s goal late on, which was the culmination of a draining 90 minutes of pressure on his side’s net.

Leonardo Balerdi – 7

Tall and commanding, Balerdi has all the tools to be a quality defender in European competition.

He did well to stand up to Brighton’s forwards all game and was not part of the match’s decisive moment.

Renan Lodi – 6

Fairly anonymous for most of his time on the pitch, but that was understandable given he is usually more of an attacking-minded wing-back.

As the second man substituted for Marseille, it was a reflection of his lack of impact down the left.

Jonathan Clauss – 7

In contrast to Lodi, Clauss was a busy man on the right flank, playing slightly further forward than he may usually do.

He showed the intent to drive forward and shoot, and as previously mentioned, his deflected shot that dropped onto the crossbar in the first half could have easily sent the match in a different direction.

Azzedine Ounahi – 5

For such a hyped midfielder, Ounahi has flattered to deceive in both games against Brighton.

He would look much better if his side dominated the ball, but he was not up for the fight to reclaim possession as Gilmour and Gross were, and he came out on the losing side as a result.

Jordan Veretout – 5

Fairly anonymous too, as Marseille just lacked any impact down the left wing to trouble young Jack Hinshelwood.

Was not physical enough to trouble Brighton’s stranglehold over the game.

Amine Harrit – 6

Threatened more than many in Marseille’s ranks, and was willing to have a go, as mentioned, with his shot that hit the post in the second half.

Elsewhere, he was asked to sit in for much of the match and was limited in what ability he was allowed to show.

Vitinha – 4

Quite what the point of Vitinha’s involvement in this match is still unclear.

He barely had a touch – just eight, in fact – during his 52 minutes on the pitch and looked like an iceberg cut adrift from the bulk of boss Gennaro Gattuso’s otherwise stodgy side.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang – 5

So often either the villain or hero of European matches, Aubameyang was disappointingly quiet on this occasion and unable to fill either role.

There were some flashes of pace and some nice pieces of skill, but negligible contribution in front of goal – he had just one shot in the match.

Substitutes:

Iliman Ndiaye – 4

Came on for Vitinha and did little more than the Portuguese.

Just 13 touches in an unbelievably defensive shift, in which he could express nothing.

Michael Murillo – 5

Was sold by Pedro’s movement for the winning goal, being tied up in strings and left on his posterior.

Otherwise, it would be harsh to be critical as he kept things tight in place of Renan Lodi.

Geoffrey Kondogbia – 5

Never had enough time to get into the game, but was a defensive-minded substitution anyway.

Did not have the desired effect, considering Brighton got their winner.

Ismaïla Sarr – 5

Chucked on in the hope of leading a counter, but Marseille’s passing was so poor in the final 15 minutes that he was of little use.