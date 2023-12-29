Ange Postecoglou backs “tired” Spurs after damaging Brighton defeat

Ange Postecoglou pointed to fatigue and injuries after Tottenham’s top four credentials were dealt a significant blow as Brighton laid on their fifth Premier League defeat of the season at the Amex Stadium.

In truth, the 4-2 scoreline flattered a jaded Spurs side whose goals only came in the final stages when their opponents already had the points won.

The hosts took the lead after just 11 minutes when Jack Hinshelwood blasted home from ten yards. The finish was pure but credit should go to Joao Pedro who, facing a crowded Spurs box, tiptoed past three defenders to tee up the 18-year-old.

And the Brazilian doubled the Seagulls’ advantage from the spot after Dejan Kulusevski grabbed a handful of Danny Welbeck’s shirt as he wound up to shoot. Though referee Jarred Gillett was not minded to award the penalty in real time, VAR asked that he reconsider and so he obliged.

A third seemed inevitable as Albion declared open season on Spurs’ backline. Facundo Buonanotte had a goal disallowed for offside while Guglielmo Vicario pulled off a smart save to deny Pedro, who had latched on to a misplaced Pedro Porro backpass. Short of his best, Richarlison had two goals chalked off for offside and the Brazilian could only watch as Pervis Estupinan scored with a stunning strike from 25 yards.

Pedro added to the visitors’ ignominy with his ninth penalty of the season, sending Vicario the wrong way just as he had done an hour earlier. This time substitute Giovani Lo Celso was adjudged to have felled Evan Ferguson illegally.

Yet there was a riposte of sorts, albeit an ephemeral one. Late goals from Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies gave the travelling fans something to cheer about, but the three points belonged to Brighton - just rewards for a dominant performance.

On the performance

Postecoglou cut an incredulous figure on the touchline for much of the evening as his side struggled to rekindle the form that had helped them to three consecutive wins. The Australian believes Spurs’ recent efforts have come at a premium, describing the team’s showing in Sussex as “leggy” but also praising their endeavour.

Speaking to Amazon at full time, he said: “We probably looked a little bit tired. [You’ve] got to be fair to the lads, they’ve put in a hell of a shift over the past few weeks. We looked a bit leggy and Brighton were good, they’re always a good side. We hung in there until the end, I can’t fault the effort.

“The team continues to show character but we lacked some energy tonight. You could tell that and against Brighton that’s going to cost you. It was a mountain to climb in the end. From our perspective, the good thing is that the lads gave everything they could in the game and that’s all I can ask for.”

On the late comeback

By the time Pedro converted Brighton’s fourth goal many Spurs fans resolved they had seen enough and made their way to the exits. Those who remained witnessed a fightback which saw the visitors pull two goals back.

Of the late resurgence, Postecoglou told journalists in his post-match press conference: “Right to the end they were pushing. With every resource in them they were pushing to try to get something out of the game and it's a credit to them. We are in that position through as much the players' sheer efforts as our football."

Youngster Veliz was visibly delighted to register his first goal for the Lilywhites, scuffing a shot into the bottom corner from a Son Heung-min cross. His manager offered measured praise, saying: “It’s always good to get a goal, I guess. It’s better if you get it on a winning side than a losing side. Good for him to get on the scoresheet.”

On Spurs' injury crisis

Asked if his charges’ fatigue was a result of the relentless festive schedule, Postecoglou said: “No, it’s because we’ve got 10 players injured. You can go to the well as many times [as you want], the way we play, the players have given everything every game - that’s all I can ask for and it’s a credit to them that we are where we are.”

Tottenham were without their vice-captains James Maddison and Cristian Romero for Thursday’s defeat, as well as Yves Bissouma, whose second red card of the campaign meant he joined the squad’s long list of absentees.

“It's difficult. It's been difficult this whole run,” Postecoglou explained. “We've been stretched for a very long time and we've just tried to play on through it. That's what we've done and we're only in the position we are because of the enormous efforts of the players to do jobs that normally are not in their brief but they do it willingly and they give everything.

“For me that's all I can ask for. The players have given everything they've got and it's a credit to them. Today we fell short but not for the want of trying.”